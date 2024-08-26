Free Trial
→ $5k to $1.3m in just 3 trades (From Insiders Exposed) (Ad)

Advanced Auto Parts Stock May be Cheap for a Reason

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Don Miller
August 26, 2024
Advanced Auto Parts exterior and trademark logo.

Key Points

  • Advanced Auto Parts stock is down more than 20% after reporting profits that were significantly below expectations.
  • The company is making strategic moves to strengthen its core business, and may get a lift from lower interest rates.
  • AAP stock may be attractive as a momentum trade, but buy-and-hold investors may need to wait for evidence of a turnaround.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than Advance Auto Parts

Advanced Auto Parts Inc. NYSE: AAP stock fell 3.8% on August 23, the day after the company reported significantly lower profits than analysts expected in the company's second quarter 2024 earnings report. However, that was after AAP stock plummeted nearly 20% in pre-market trading after the report dropped after the market closed on August 22. 

What made the drop even more concerning is that it came on the day when most stocks did well after the Federal Reserve all but ensured it would be cutting interest rates in September. Retailers should benefit as consumers get some relief.  

But that relief may take months to be felt. And with AAP stock trading near its 52-week low, it’s fair to ask if this is a buying opportunity.  

Revenue Continues to be Flat 

Advance Auto Parts Today

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. stock logo
AAPAAP 90-day performance
Advance Auto Parts
$49.20
+0.05 (+0.10%)
(As of 08:56 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$47.73
$88.56
Dividend Yield
2.03%
P/E Ratio
71.31
Price Target
$60.08
Add to Watchlist

An encouraging part of the report is that the company recorded a slight beat in revenue. The $2.68 billion the company reported was better than the $2.67 billion that analysts had forecast. The number was also in line with the $2.69 billion reported in the same quarter in 2023 and again in 2022.  

Another highlight of the report was the company’s expected announcement that it was selling Worldpac Inc., a wholesale distribution business, for $1.5 billion. The company plans to use that cash to strengthen its balance sheet and continue investing in its core business.  

That will help since the company’s long-term debt of $1,78 billion as of July 13, 2024, was higher than the $1.76 billion it reported on December 30, 2023. The company’s cash balance was also declining, down to $479.4 million compared to $503.5 million in the same time period.  

The company is also guiding for lower revenue. Part of that is due to its intention to pivot to a more aggressive price-cutting strategy. The company had been attempting to maintain prices (and margins), but the recent results show that strategy to be unsustainable. 

The EV Transition is Slowing 

Most retail stocks are under pressure due to weakening consumers. Auto parts stores like Advanced Auto Parts face an added threat from the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs).  

So, is there any hope for investors? Recent studies suggest there is a glimmer of hope.  

The increase in used Tesla Inc. NASDAQ: TSLA electric vehicles is highlighting the fact that approximately 51% of recent EV buyers are choosing to go back to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.  


The important thing to remember is that this one data point doesn’t change the overall trend. The investment being made in the EV market is giving the sector a “too big to fail” feel. At the same time, there still needs to be a broader charging infrastructure to address the range anxiety that consumers feel. Both statements can be true.  

But it also means that the window that Advanced Auto Parts has won’t be open forever. And with the company struggling to keep pace with competitors such as AutoZone Inc. NYSE: AZO and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. NASDAQ: ORLY, how should investors view AAP stock? 

A Profitable Trade, but Wait-and-See Investment 

Advance Auto Parts Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$60.08
22.23% Upside
Reduce
Based on 14 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$73.00
Average Forecast$60.08
Low Forecast$46.00
Advance Auto Parts Stock Forecast Details

Trading near its 52-week low and with a Relative Strength Indicator around 27, some swing traders may want to scratch the itch on AAP stock. And the sell-off may be overdone. Plus, at 13x forward earnings, AAP stock is priced at a discount to both AutoZone (20.6) and O’Reilly Automotive (27.1).  

On the other hand, it’s hard to look at this as a one-off earnings miss. The company has now missed expectations in 7 of the last 8 quarters. Plus, the company’s profit margin was also down YOY to 41.5% from 42.5%. And as the company continues to face higher product costs that they can’t pass along, it’s hard to see that improving.  

And that’s being reflected in the Advanced Auto Parts analyst forecast on MarketBeat. Since the report, four analysts have lowered their price targets on AAP stock. Three of the four new price targets are more than 5% below the current consensus price target of $60.46 with the lowest coming from Truist Financial Corp. NYSE: TFC which gives the stock a $46 price target.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Advance Auto Parts right now?

Before you consider Advance Auto Parts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advance Auto Parts wasn't on the list.

While Advance Auto Parts currently has a "Reduce" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Growth stocks offer a lot of bang for your buck, and we've got the next upcoming superstars to strongly consider for your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Chris Markoch
About The Editor

Chris Markoch

Editor & Contributing Author

Retirement, Individual Investing

Learn More about Chris Markoch
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
4.0946 of 5 stars
4.09 / 5 stars		$49.15-3.8%2.03%71.23Reduce$60.08
Tesla (TSLA)
4.4272 of 5 stars
4.43 / 5 stars		$220.32+4.6%N/A56.20Hold$204.21
AutoZone (AZO)
3.1164 of 5 stars
3.12 / 5 stars		$3,125.67-1.4%N/A21.62Moderate Buy$3,112.71
O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)
3.6274 of 5 stars
3.63 / 5 stars		$1,116.57-1.0%N/A28.34Moderate Buy$1,144.06
Truist Financial (TFC)
4.4791 of 5 stars
4.48 / 5 stars		$43.84+4.7%4.74%-33.21Moderate Buy$45.30
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
What Is the $7,882 Stimulus Payment 2024?
Biden’s government just announced a new government "stimulus program"... And it could hand you a payment fo...
Angel Publishing | Sponsored
7 Attractive Dividend Stocks Under $50
As we head into the home stretch of 2024, the playbook for growth investors is the same as one year ago. You'r...
MarketBeat
625,000% Gain
Imagine swapping your daily coffee expense for a future free of financial worries. It might seem far-fetche...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
7 Retail Stocks to Buy for a Back-to-School Surge
Advice like “skate where the puck is going" may sound like billboard investing, but there's a lot of tru...
MarketBeat
Grab this ETF paying a huge 22% dividend
Imagine a world where you don't have to stress about inflation eroding your savings... Where your paycheck ...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
7 Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Possible September Rate Cut
According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is a 57% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest r...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Is NVIDIA’s Volatility Still in Play? Why Investors Should Be Cautious Ahead of Earnings
Air Taxis in 2025: Why Archer Aviation Is Gaining Attention
NVIDIA’s Upside Could Be Priced In – Here’s Why

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines