Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor

S&P 500   4,348.33
DOW   33,727.43
QQQ   362.54
CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences' Advanced Cancer Screening
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
66,000% upside on tiny biotech? (Ad)
MercadoLibre's Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
S&P 500   4,348.33
DOW   33,727.43
QQQ   362.54
CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences' Advanced Cancer Screening
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
66,000% upside on tiny biotech? (Ad)
MercadoLibre's Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
S&P 500   4,348.33
DOW   33,727.43
QQQ   362.54
CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences' Advanced Cancer Screening
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
66,000% upside on tiny biotech? (Ad)
MercadoLibre's Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
S&P 500   4,348.33
DOW   33,727.43
QQQ   362.54
CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences' Advanced Cancer Screening
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
66,000% upside on tiny biotech? (Ad)
MercadoLibre's Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend

Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor

Wed., June 21, 2023 | Jea Yu

KONSKIE, POLAND - September 04, 2022: Smartphone displaying logo of Agilent Technologies company on stock exchange diagram background

Key Points

  • Agilent Technologies is a leading laboratory technology and life sciences company.
  • Its fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report had revenues climb 6.8% to $1.72 billion with a GAAP net income of $302 million.
  • The company provides laboratory equipment, machines and services to the healthcare, biotechnology, forensics, food and beverage and environmental industries.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. NYSE: A stock is underperforming the market, trading down 19% year-to-date. Agilent is a leading global provider of laboratory technologies and equipment.

It counts some of the most well-known biotechnology, healthcare, diagnostic and applied materials companies in the world as clients, including Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. NYSE: TMO and Roche Holding AG OTCMKTS: RHHBY. While shares were punished for their lowered guidance, the company is still very profitable. The company has stated that has seen longer sales cycles, especially with startup biotechs tightening their wallets in the uncertain macroeconomic climate.

Core Growth

On May 23, Agilent released its fiscal second-quarter 2023 results for the quarter ending April 2023. The company reported a non-GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) profit of $1.27 versus consensus analyst estimates of $1.26, beating estimates by one cent. GAAP net income was $302 million, up from $274 million in the year-ago period. Revenues rose 6.8% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.72 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Revenues were up 9.5% core with growth across all end markets and regions.

Revenues by Segment

Agilent has several divisions focused on each respective product and service. Its life sciences and applied markets group (LSAG) grew 8% year-over-year (YoY) revenue to $968 million. The operating margin was 27.3%. This division provides instruments and services to enable researchers and scientists to perform life science applications like DNA sequencing, metabolomics and protein analysis. It also provides products for applied markets like food safety, forensics and environmental testing.


Its Agilent cross-lab group (ACG) segment saw 10% YoY revenue growth with 26.6% operating margins. This division provides equipment, instruments, software and services to laboratories in various industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, environmental and forensics.

Its diagnostics and genome group (DGG) had a 1% YoY revenue increase to $362 million and a 20.2% operating margin. This division provides products and services for clients to perform clinical diagnostics and genomic research.

Cutting Down Guidance

Agilent issues downside guidance for fiscal quarter three 2023 EPS between $1.36 to $1.38 versus $1.44 consensus analyst estimates. Revenues are expected between $1.64 billion to $1.77 billion versus $1.77 billion. Fiscal full-year 2023 EPS is expected between $5.60 to $5.65 versus $5.69 consensus analyst estimates on revenues between $6.93 billion to $7.03 billion versus $7.09 billion consensus analyst estimates.

Analysts Piling into the Clown Car

At least 10 analysts reiterated their existing ratings and lowered price targets. Key Banc lowered its analyst rating to "sector weight" from "overweight."

Key Banc’s analyst Paul Knight commented that the company's emerging biotech (3% of historical revenue) was at zero level of activity while large biopharma (33% of revenue) was more conservative on spending. Agilent cited no slowdown in its bioprocess business and more normalized China growth. He explained that a recovery needed in margins and a lack of revenue catalysts in the back half the analyst downgraded Agilent to "sector weight."

You can find Agilent Technologies analyst ratings and price targets on MarketBeat.

Agilent Technologies on MarketBeat triangle lows

Weekly Descending Triangle

The weekly candlestick chart illustrates a weekly triangle with a clear descending trendline and flat-bottom trendline at $113.28. The triangle commenced after peaking at $159.33 in January and selling off, making lower highs on the descending trendline. A fell to a low of $113.28 in May. Shares continued to fall, forming consecutive lower-body lows.

A weekly market structure low (MSL) trigger forms on a breakout through $122.22. The weekly RSI is bouncing off the oversold 30-band indicating the weekly reversal in momentum back to the upside. The weekly 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) resistance falls at $131.64, followed by the weekly 50-period MA at $136.75. Pullback support levels are at $117.51, $115.51, $113.28 triangle low and $110.65.

Should you invest $1,000 in Agilent Technologies right now?

Before you consider Agilent Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agilent Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Agilent Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Agilent Technologies (A)
3.7055 of 5 stars		$119.42+0.6%0.75%26.30Moderate Buy$151.35
Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
3.1012 of 5 stars		$108.05-0.2%1.89%32.84Moderate Buy$121.26
RH (RH)
2.0947 of 5 stars		$290.86-0.6%N/A19.24Hold$277.06
Roche (RHHBY)
2.3259 of 5 stars		$38.43+0.4%2.08%N/AHold$257.14
Roche (RHHVF)
0.835 of 5 stars		$307.20-0.3%2.54%28.42Sell$275.00
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
2.6868 of 5 stars		$524.18-0.8%0.27%34.17Moderate Buy$631.31
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Oracle Stock Has Room To Run Higher
Oracle Stock Has Room To Run Higher
AMD, Game-Changing News, Stock Price Rises
AMD, Game-Changing News, Stock Price Rises
Mullen Automotive’s Dilution is Desperation
Mullen Automotive’s Dilution is Desperation
Verizon is Paying You 7% to Own its Stock
Verizon is Paying You 7% to Own its Stock
Search Headlines:

My Account -