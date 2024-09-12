Free Trial
→ This Crypto Coin Could 10x FASTER Than Bitcoin (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)

Alnylam Stock Soars 65%: Find Out What’s Behind the Gains

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
September 12, 2024
Alnylam Stock Soars 65%: Find Out What’s Behind the Gains

Key Points

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals released the final results of a study that has it on track for expanded use of a key product. 
  • Expanded use could lead revenue to double or triple within the next two years. 
  • Analysts are raising their price targets and leading this market to another.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: ALNY stock price action has been volatile but is uptrending and has gained 100% in the last two years. The uptrend is driven by increasing expectations for market-disrupting heart treatment and could double the price again. The latest action has the market up more than 65% in the last two months and heading to the $350 to $415 range based on the technicals. 

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Today

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock logo
ALNYALNY 90-day performance
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
$265.27
+3.54 (+1.35%)
(As of 09/13/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$141.98
$287.55
Price Target
$279.14
Add to Watchlist

The treatment in question is vutrisiran. Vutrisiran has already been approved for certain cardiovascular therapies and has completed late-stage trials for expanded use. The expanded use is today's catalyst as vutrisiran will rival Pfizer’s NYSE: PFE blockbuster tafamidis. Tafamidis sales will top $3 billion in 2024 and are growing at a high 30% pace, so this is a huge win for Alnylam should vutrisiran get approved. The latest data is promising.

Alnylam invigorated its market earlier this year with the preliminary results of its expanded use test and recently released the completed version. The completed version shows that the drug meets its primary goals with a 28% reduction in the composite of all-cause mortality and recurrent cardiovascular events. Regarding mortality, vutrisiran reduced the all-cause mortality rate by 31% and 36% in the 33-36 month double-blind and up to month 42 studies. The data keeps the company on track to submit for approvals later this year, setting it to begin marketing the expanded use in 2025. 

Analysts Increase Price Targets for Alnylam Following Strong Results

Alnylam currently markets four pharmaceutical therapies, gaining traction with sales in 2024. The Q2 results show revenue growth accelerating to 100% and outpacing the consensus estimate by 5000 basis points on strong product sales. Product sales are critical to the business and are up 34% to $410 million, accounting for 62% of quarterly revenue and driving cash flow improvement. The combined sales of Onpattro and AMVUTTRA are driving growth, up 37% on a 40% gain in the U.S.


Alnylam Pharmaceuticals MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.22 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
5.2% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
-1.52
News Sentiment
1.03mentions of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
Growing
See Full Analysis

The critical detail is that the expanded use of vutrisiran will amplify revenue of $695.83 million and likely double with a chance of tripling soon after the launch. Assuming vutrisiran takes even a third of the tafamidis sales, it’ll be worth $1 billion annually. 

Analysts are raising their estimates for the stock price because of the results and outlook. MarketBeat tracks 24 analysts with ratings on the stock, so there is a high conviction for the Moderate Buy rating. The Moderate Buy rating has been firm for over a year and is compounded by an increasing stock price estimate. The consensus of $279 is up 28% from a low set earlier this year and is 10% higher than the current action, with revisions leading to the high-end range. The freshest targets include the new high of $400 and suggest a move to the $350 range or a 40% gain is likely within the next year. 

Institutional Activity Creates a Headwind for the Market

Insiders have been selling into the rally, but this isn’t a problem because they own a small 1.5% of the stock. Share-based compensation is part of the package, and it’s not surprising, given the increase in share prices. The fact that institutional investors are selling into the rally is more problematic. The good news is that selling in the first half of the quarter is light and offset to a degree by buying, so it isn’t a big problem yet. However, institutions own more than 90% of the stock, so institutional selling could become a big problem if the story unfolds poorly.

The technical action in ALNY stock is favorable to investors. The market is up 65% from recent lows and establishing a base of support at a higher level. The activity suggests another $100 to 65% movement, with projections from the $250 level giving targets of $350 to $415 to align with the consensus figures. This movement may come with or without another catalyst because the strong technical indications include an extreme peak in MACD coincident with the price action breaking out to a multi-year high. Alnylam ALNY stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors Cover
7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors

As the AI market heats up, investors who have a vision for artificial intelligence have the potential to see real returns. Learn about the industry as a whole as well as seven companies that are getting work done with the power of AI.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pfizer (PFE)
4.6789 of 5 stars
4.68 / 5 stars		$29.27+0.4%5.74%-487.75Moderate Buy$34.54
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
4.1987 of 5 stars
4.20 / 5 stars		$265.27+1.4%N/A-98.98Moderate Buy$279.14
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
My grim warning about AI stocks
Today, I’m warning of another looming catastrophe. Only this time, it’s not in pot stocks, cryptos, or U.S....
Porter & Company | Sponsored
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ...
MarketBeat
Turn Smartphones Into “Earnphones”?
High-Growth Smartphone Startup 45 Million Users. $60M+ in Revenue. 32,481% Growth Rate. $1T+ market opportu...
Mode Mobile | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Can Help You Cash In on the GLP-1 Revolution
You know that an idea has become mainstream when you hear people discuss it in casual conversation. That's som...
MarketBeat
China Stockpiling Gold “Like No Tomorrow”
For 18 consecutive months, China’s central bank has increased its gold reserve. The country, with a populat...
True Gold Republic | Sponsored
7 Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy on Growing Demand
The question isn't if nuclear energy is making a comeback, but why? There are several answers, starting with t...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Palantir’s Big Move: What Does Joining the S&P 500 Mean for Investors?
RH Stock: A Hidden Opportunity for Short Sellers?
The Quiet Rise of Biotech Stocks

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines