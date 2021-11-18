America’s Car-Mart Gears Up For Reversal 

S&P 500   4,679.31 (-0.20%)
DOW   35,712.63 (-0.61%)
QQQ   398.38 (+0.19%)
AAPL   153.98 (+0.32%)
MSFT   339.33 (+0.06%)
FB   336.28 (-1.32%)
GOOGL   2,974.05 (+0.44%)
AMZN   3,602.54 (+1.51%)
TSLA   1,091.56 (+0.23%)
NVDA   317.51 (+8.51%)
BABA   143.65 (-11.10%)
NIO   38.13 (-3.88%)
CGC   12.72 (-6.47%)
AMD   153.95 (+1.72%)
GE   99.38 (-2.56%)
MU   76.36 (+1.19%)
T   24.43 (-0.93%)
F   19.69 (-1.35%)
DIS   154.05 (-2.08%)
ACB   7.28 (-7.73%)
AMC   40.23 (-4.51%)
PFE   51.06 (+0.37%)
BA   225.11 (-0.67%)
S&P 500   4,679.31 (-0.20%)
DOW   35,712.63 (-0.61%)
QQQ   398.38 (+0.19%)
AAPL   153.98 (+0.32%)
MSFT   339.33 (+0.06%)
FB   336.28 (-1.32%)
GOOGL   2,974.05 (+0.44%)
AMZN   3,602.54 (+1.51%)
TSLA   1,091.56 (+0.23%)
NVDA   317.51 (+8.51%)
BABA   143.65 (-11.10%)
NIO   38.13 (-3.88%)
CGC   12.72 (-6.47%)
AMD   153.95 (+1.72%)
GE   99.38 (-2.56%)
MU   76.36 (+1.19%)
T   24.43 (-0.93%)
F   19.69 (-1.35%)
DIS   154.05 (-2.08%)
ACB   7.28 (-7.73%)
AMC   40.23 (-4.51%)
PFE   51.06 (+0.37%)
BA   225.11 (-0.67%)
S&P 500   4,679.31 (-0.20%)
DOW   35,712.63 (-0.61%)
QQQ   398.38 (+0.19%)
AAPL   153.98 (+0.32%)
MSFT   339.33 (+0.06%)
FB   336.28 (-1.32%)
GOOGL   2,974.05 (+0.44%)
AMZN   3,602.54 (+1.51%)
TSLA   1,091.56 (+0.23%)
NVDA   317.51 (+8.51%)
BABA   143.65 (-11.10%)
NIO   38.13 (-3.88%)
CGC   12.72 (-6.47%)
AMD   153.95 (+1.72%)
GE   99.38 (-2.56%)
MU   76.36 (+1.19%)
T   24.43 (-0.93%)
F   19.69 (-1.35%)
DIS   154.05 (-2.08%)
ACB   7.28 (-7.73%)
AMC   40.23 (-4.51%)
PFE   51.06 (+0.37%)
BA   225.11 (-0.67%)
S&P 500   4,679.31 (-0.20%)
DOW   35,712.63 (-0.61%)
QQQ   398.38 (+0.19%)
AAPL   153.98 (+0.32%)
MSFT   339.33 (+0.06%)
FB   336.28 (-1.32%)
GOOGL   2,974.05 (+0.44%)
AMZN   3,602.54 (+1.51%)
TSLA   1,091.56 (+0.23%)
NVDA   317.51 (+8.51%)
BABA   143.65 (-11.10%)
NIO   38.13 (-3.88%)
CGC   12.72 (-6.47%)
AMD   153.95 (+1.72%)
GE   99.38 (-2.56%)
MU   76.36 (+1.19%)
T   24.43 (-0.93%)
F   19.69 (-1.35%)
DIS   154.05 (-2.08%)
ACB   7.28 (-7.73%)
AMC   40.23 (-4.51%)
PFE   51.06 (+0.37%)
BA   225.11 (-0.67%)

America’s Car-Mart Gears Up For Reversal 

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
America’s Car-Mart Gears Up For Reversal 

America’s Car-Mart Switches Gear After Strong Results 

Shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) have been in a correction since mid-August but it looks like that trend may be over. The FQ results were much better than expected and point to another strong year for the company. Price action bears the hallmarks of a Head & Shoulders reversal but, as Mr. Livermore says, it’s okay to anticipate a move, it’s not okay to act on an expectation before the market gives its signal. If price action can get above $129.50 and stay there it will be the signal we are looking for

America’s Car-Mart Accelerates Growth 

America’s Car-Mart reported a fantastic quarter despite supply chain headwinds and record low inventory of used cars. The company’s focus on digital and expanding market share at existing dealerships is working. The net $288.3 million in sales is up 29.1% from last year and this is on top of a 17% accelerating last year. The revenue also beat the Marketbeat.com consensus, by 240 basis points, and delivered strong growth on the bottom line as well. Revenue growth was driven by a 6% increase in unit sales coupled with a 21% increase in the average selling price that we do not see subsiding any time soon. In terms of customers and repeat business, the company says active customers grew 10% YOY with repeat buyers making up more than 50% of total sales. 

Moving down, the company experienced significant leverage due to volume and pricing. The company’s profit per vehicle increased more than 11% and helped to strengthen an already healthy balance sheet. On the bottom line, the GAAP $3.33 in earnings beat the consensus by $0.13 and put the company firmly on track to beat the full-year consensus as well. 

The company did not offer any guidance but, reading between the lines, the outlook is favorable for revenue and earnings growth to continue on both a sequential and YOY basis. Not only does demand remain high, but inventory is still tight and, with the microchip shortage, likely to remain tight until the new auto market stabilizes

“We continue to see solid productivity improvement and market share gains in an operating environment with historic supply and demand imbalances ...,” said Jeff Williams, President and CEO. “The investments we are making in our inventory procurement area have allowed us to consistently offer better quality vehicles to our customers and keep our dealerships sufficiently stocked during this difficult supply period.

The Analysts Are Bullish On America’s Car-Mart 

The analysts are bullish on America’s Car-Mart and see big gains for the stock but there is a caveat. While the consensus rating is a firm Buy with a price target of $185, Marketbeat.com reveals there’ve been only two analysts ratings issued this year and those were earlier in the summer. While we too are bullish on the stock, it might be some time before that price target is reached. 

The Technical Outlook: American’s Car-Mart Might Be Reversing 

The chart of America’s Car-Mart certainly bears the appearance of a Head & Shoulders bottom but that does not mean the stock is in reversal. The post-release action has the price down and possibly moving lower in the near term at least. If price action can’t hold support at or near the current level (to form the right shoulder) then it may be range-bound at these levels for the next few weeks or months. If, however, price action is able to rebound from a higher support level and form the right shoulder we would start getting more bullish on the stock and begin anticipating a break above the neckline and fire a good, strong reversal signal. 

America’s Car-Mart Gears Up For Reversal 

Should you invest $1,000 in America's Car-Mart right now?

Before you consider America's Car-Mart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and America's Car-Mart wasn't on the list.

While America's Car-Mart currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
America's Car-Mart (CRMT)2.9$115.03-6.8%N/A7.35Buy$185.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.