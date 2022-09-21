Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,789.93
DOW   30,183.78
QQQ   283.56
Save $40 On an HP ProBook During Our Refurbished Event
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
One Stock Doubles Your Money, During Crisis? (Ad)
3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
S&P 500   3,789.93
DOW   30,183.78
QQQ   283.56
Save $40 On an HP ProBook During Our Refurbished Event
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
One Stock Doubles Your Money, During Crisis? (Ad)
3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
S&P 500   3,789.93
DOW   30,183.78
QQQ   283.56
Save $40 On an HP ProBook During Our Refurbished Event
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
One Stock Doubles Your Money, During Crisis? (Ad)
3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
S&P 500   3,789.93
DOW   30,183.78
QQQ   283.56
Save $40 On an HP ProBook During Our Refurbished Event
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
One Stock Doubles Your Money, During Crisis? (Ad)
3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike

Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?

Thu., September 22, 2022 | Kate Stalter
Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?Even as the energy sector outpaces the broader market, liquid natural gas specialists like Cheniere Energy (NYSE: LNG) are among the sector’s leaders. 

Houston-based Cheniere is up 8.36% in the past three months, and up 38.26% year-to-date. The stock got a boost from its quarterly report on August 4, and is up 16% since then. 

Revenue growth has accelerated in each of the past five quarters, from 14% to 165%. In addition to the strong price appreciation, the stock pays a dividend. The company introduced a dividend of $0.33 per share in 2021. The current yield is 0.79%. That’s not much to write home about, but the company also has a share buyback program, which can increase shareholder value.

Natural gas prices fell the week ended September 16, amid a surplus. However, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration, domestic natural gas consumption is expected to increase by 3.6 billion cubic feet per day this year, over last year’s levels. 

Of course, any changes in the weather forecast or in actual temperatures can cause natural gas prices to fluctuate. 

Mizuho Boosts Price Target

Cheniere got a boost recently, after investment bank Mizuho increased its price target from $167 to $174, according to MarketBeat analyst data. The consensus price target is $179.67, a potential upside of 7.77%. Analysts have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Despite the strong price increases recently, there’s potential for further price growth. The stock re-set its structure low on July 14, with a session low of $120.29. That’s a mini-version of capitulation within one stock, and generally clears out the weak holders while creating an opportunity for those with more conviction to scoop up shares at a lower valuation.


Other natural gas stocks that also undercut prior structure lows recently include Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

Golar owns and operates marine-based liquified natural gas infrastructure. It runs charters of carriers and storage vessels. 

The stock advanced 20.05% in the past three months and 110.25% year-to-date. Nonetheless, it’s been pulling back since mid-August, slicing through its 50-day moving average on September 16. It’s essentially been moving in tandem with the S&P 500, giving up early-session gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

Revenue has been sketchy, although sales grew 25% in the most recent quarter, following declines in six of the past eight quarters. Earnings also picked up in the past two quarters, after losses in the previous six quarters. 
Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?

A Pivot To Profitability

Here’s where the stock potentially becomes more interesting: Analysts are forecasting earnings per share of $0.94 this year, increasing to $2.11 per share. That’s on the heels of losses every year since 2015. 

The earnings forecasts, along with the technical re-set on the chart, may bode well for Golar. With a market cap of just $2.85 billion, Golar is a small cap, meaning it’s prone to be more volatile than a larger stock like Cheniere. In fact, Golar has a beta of 0.82, as opposed to Cheniere’s beta of 0.57. Both are lower than the broader market, but if you choose to buy smaller stocks, be aware they are often more volatile than larger stocks.

Meanwhile, large-cap Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 0.35. The company is structured as a master limited partnership, meaning it has a hefty dividend yield, of 7.4%. It’s one of the largest midstream oil companies, operating pipelines and processing plants as well as marine-based terminals. 

Because of its size and expertise in diverse operations, Enterprise can pursue a number of projects that smaller companies cannot. It’s investing in the petrochemical industry recently.

Volatility across the industry means all these stocks, along with other top price performers like Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE: ET), appear set for more growth, despite any market downdraft due to the Fed or a slower economy.

Watch the charts of these stocks to see if they regain momentum and benefit from upside volatility.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Cheniere Energy (LNG)
1.7457 of 5 stars		$165.49-1.5%0.80%-16.55Buy$179.67
Golar LNG (GLNG)
1.923 of 5 stars		$25.90-0.6%N/A5.69Moderate Buy$26.75
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)
2.4324 of 5 stars		$25.41-1.5%7.48%11.45Moderate Buy$30.00
Energy Transfer (ET)
2.2423 of 5 stars		$11.86-0.6%7.76%9.49Buy$14.57
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Cheniere Energy right now?

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.