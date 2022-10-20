$200 OFF
S&P 500   3,728.17 (+0.89%)
DOW   30,766.72 (+1.13%)
QQQ   273.92 (+1.27%)
AAPL   145.29 (+0.99%)
MSFT   240.46 (+1.68%)
META   135.90 (+2.00%)
GOOGL   101.72 (+2.10%)
AMZN   117.60 (+2.20%)
TSLA   209.50 (-5.65%)
NVDA   126.58 (+5.04%)
NIO   11.36 (+4.03%)
BABA   74.55 (+4.60%)
AMD   59.78 (+4.46%)
T   17.07 (+9.85%)
MU   54.75 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.46 (+1.65%)
F   12.09 (-0.33%)
GE   71.44 (+1.29%)
DIS   99.52 (+0.54%)
AMC   6.29 (+2.95%)
PYPL   86.78 (+2.73%)
PFE   43.26 (+0.35%)
NFLX   270.50 (-0.69%)
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

Thu., October 20, 2022 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • AT&T gapped up at the open Thursday after the company dialed in better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings.
  • The company also boosted its full-year earnings guidance.
  • Analysts see a potential upside of nearly 36% in the stock.
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 ResultsAT&T (NYSE: T) gapped up 4.86% Thursday after the company dialed in better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings. Those numbers were driven by a higher wireless postpaid subscriber count than analysts anticipated. 

Around 30 minutes into Thursday’s session, AT&T was trading 9.17% higher, at $16.95. 

The results may alleviate investor concerns that AT&T and its mobile-service-providing industry peers may suffer as consumers curtail spending amid high inflation and recessionary fears. AT&T shares already got walloped in July, following its second-quarter report, when it said a greater number of late payments from consumers were making a dent in cash flow. 

For the third quarter, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations came in at $0.68, while revenue from continuing operations was $30 billion.

As you can see using data compiled by MarketBeat, that marked a year-over-year gain of 3% on the bottom line, and a top-line decrease of 4.1%. 

Even with the revenue decline, AT&T exceeded Wall Street’s expectations of $0.61 cents per share on revenue of $29.8 billion.

Highlights from the report include:

  • 708,000 postpaid phone net additions in the quarter. This topped analyst estimates of 582,000. Postpaid subscribers are generally those with unlimited monthly data plans.
  • This year, AT&T has added more than 2.2 million postpaid subscribers so far. The company said that’s “expected to be industry best.”
  • 338,000 AT&T fiber Internet net additions, for its second-best quarter ever.
  • Wireless service revenue grew 5.6%, AT&T’s best growth in more than a decade.
  • CEO John Stankey said AT&T expects to achieve wireless service revenue growth in the upper end of a range between 4.5% and 5%.

AT&T noted that broadband network deployment was continuing on or ahead of schedule, while its mid-band 5G spectrum now covers 100 million people. The company updated its end-of-year 5G coverage target to more than 130 million people. 


It also said it was on track to achieve more than $4 billion of its $6 billion run-rate cost savings target by the end of 2022. 

While all that news certainly cheered investors, the company’s upwardly-adjusted earnings estimate is likely even more important. AT&T says it expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to come in at $2.50 or higher for the full year. 

MarketBeat analyst data for AT&T show the consensus rating as “hold,” although as of Thursday’s pre-market, no analysts had yet updated their ratings to reflect new information.

AT&T has been in a long downward trend since early 2020, recently dropping to its lowest point since 2023. However, a more relevant short-term trend line indicates potential for the stock to regain a level between $21 and $22, where it was trading earlier this year. 

In fact, analysts’ price target of $22.72 reflects a potential upside of 38.55% in the next 12 to 18 months. 
By market capitalization, AT&T is the second-largest company in the telecom services industry, behind Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Both, along with wireless giant T-Mobile U.S. (NASDAQ: TMUS) are components of the S&P 500 Communications Services sector, tracked by the Communication Services Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA: XLC).

The ETF was trading higher early Thursday, spurred by AT&T’s strength.

Verizon reports its third quarter Friday ahead of the opening bell. Analysts expect earnings of $1.28 per share on revenue of $33.90 billion. That would mark a decline on the bottom line, but a gain on the top line. 

MarketBeat earnings data show that Verizon has a mixed record when it comes to missing or beating views. 

T-Mobile reports its third quarter on October 27, with Wall Street eyeing earnings of $0.60 per share on revenue of $20.08 billion. Both would be year-over-year increases. 

T-Mobile has topped earnings views in the past eight quarters, but missed revenue expectations on occasion, according to data compiled by MarketBeat

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
AT&T (T)
3.0106 of 5 stars		$16.98+9.3%6.54%6.24Hold$22.72
Verizon Communications (VZ)
3.2897 of 5 stars		$37.19+1.7%7.02%7.45Hold$53.00
T-Mobile US (TMUS)
3.0424 of 5 stars		$136.50+0.6%N/A99.64Buy$170.70
Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)N/A$50.41+1.4%1.13%N/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
