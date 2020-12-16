Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) Powers To 2 Year Highs - Get Excited

As if undoing all of COVID’s Q1 damage and getting above their pre-pandemic highs wasn’t enough, shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU)
have popped 40% in the past two weeks
to get to multi-year highs. Shares of the $63 billion internet search giant from China are back trading at December 2018 levels and there’s every reason to think they’ll carry this momentum with them in 2021.
There’s been a run of good news in recent weeks that has fuelled the rally and is sure to keep the bulls happy for a while yet. In November, their Q3 earnings report came in marginally ahead of expectations but crucially posted year on year revenue growth. As CEO Robin Li pointed out at the time, "our revenue growth turned positive in the third quarter with many advertising verticals turning around, putting Baidu in a good position to further benefit from a recovery in the Chinese economy. Our new AI businesses saw healthy growth in the third quarter, particularly from cloud, where we are differentiating with AI solutions." Non-operating income more than doubled in the same report and though shares fell in the days after the report, the dip was quickly gobbled up by savvy investors.
Fresh Catalysts
Then about a week ago management announced a 50% increase in their share repurchase program, pushing the goal aggregate value from $3b to $4.5b. A move like this is often seen as a super bullish signal from a company’s leadership, and tells investors that they think shares are undervalued at current prices.
But the big pop came yesterday, on the back of reports that Baidu had held talks with Chinese automakers about the possibility of producing electric vehicles. They already dabble in the underlying technology used by some manufacturers through their standalone business unit, Apollo. However, these talks are said to have been around the possibility of Baidu actually taking on a contract manufacturing role or launching a venture with an existing automaker.
One only has to look at how shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), NIO (NYSE: NIO), and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) have done this year to get a sense of how Wall Street feels about the electric vehicle market. Few industries have attracted as much hype and the news opens up Baidu to a whole range of fresh clean energy and innovation focused capital.
Technical Breakout
From a technical perspective, this means shares have now broken out of the tightening pennant they’d been forming, in what looks like a blow-off move. The stock’s RSI is close to 90 indicating overbought conditions so investors thinking about getting involved should be conscious of a short-term pullback. But overall, this is very bullish action from a Chinese giant that has lagged behind its e-commerce peers like JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) for much of the year.
In fact, yesterday’s move in Baidu means their stock is now ahead of JD on the year as the two e-commerce giants dip on concerns over Chinese antitrust investigations. At $180, shares are just above where they spent much of 2016, 2017, and the first half of 2019 so the bulls will be looking for some consolidation along here to make it the new normal. The last time they broke out north of $180 shares didn’t stop until they’d printed all time highs as they came within touching distance of $300. We’re a bit aways from there right now but the fundamentals drivers that would fuel that kind of a rally are starting to come into place.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Stocks That May Provide the Real Solution to The Coronavirus Puzzle
October 2, 2020, may not rank as one of those “where were you when” moments. But when news broke that the President of the United States and the First Lady tested positive for the novel coronavirus, there was certainly a sense that we were living through a historical moment (as if we already were not).
Over the following days, several biotech and pharmaceutical companies took the headlines. However, these weren’t the vaccine stocks that investors have committed to memory. These were companies that are leading the race for antiviral therapeutics.
And with a very high profile proof of concept, therapeutics may have had their moment. It’s far too early to say whether these drugs truly carry the answer. But from the outset of the pandemic, there has been a feeling that therapeutics may carry the ultimate solution to neutralizing the most severe effects of the novel coronavirus.
As you might expect, there is no shortage of companies in the therapeutic discussion. In this special presentation, we’re highlighting seven companies that you should be paying close attention to. If therapeutics nudge ahead of a vaccine, these stocks are likely to make strong upward moves.
View the "7 Stocks That May Provide the Real Solution to The Coronavirus Puzzle".