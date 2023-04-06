Bank Stocks Are Safe...Until They’re Not

S&P 500   4,090.38
DOW   33,482.72
QQQ   315.92
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Biden To Unleash "Choke Point" Operation On America? (Ad)
Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher? 
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge
50% Retracement Level Remerging for the S&P 500
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
S&P 500   4,090.38
DOW   33,482.72
QQQ   315.92
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Biden To Unleash "Choke Point" Operation On America? (Ad)
Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher? 
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge
50% Retracement Level Remerging for the S&P 500
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
S&P 500   4,090.38
DOW   33,482.72
QQQ   315.92
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Biden To Unleash "Choke Point" Operation On America? (Ad)
Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher? 
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge
50% Retracement Level Remerging for the S&P 500
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
S&P 500   4,090.38
DOW   33,482.72
QQQ   315.92
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Biden To Unleash "Choke Point" Operation On America? (Ad)
Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher? 
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge
50% Retracement Level Remerging for the S&P 500
Here’s Your Own Billion-Dollar Trading Edge (Just $0.76 a Week) (Ad)pixel
Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support

Bank Stocks Are Safe...Until They’re Not

Thu., April 6, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • This will be one of the most important earnings seasons for banks since the financial crisis. 
  • Interest rates and inflation expectations are likely to keep the threat of bank runs hanging over the banking sector. 
  • Bank stocks do offer some upside after the recent sell-off, but you should still look for the quality names.  
  • Use the tools available on MarketBeat.com to help you screen for bank stocks that present the best opportunities right now.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.

bank stocks

In our 24-7 news cycle world, it’s hard not to be a prisoner of the moment. It seems like every quarter; we hear the next “event” is the most important in history. So I won’t say that this upcoming earnings season for banks is the most important in history. 

But let’s not kid ourselves; it’s still really important. Probably one of the most important since the great financial crisis back in 2008.  

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon made it clear in the bank’s annual letter to shareholders that the banking crisis is not over. To understand why Dimon says that, you have to understand the underlying catalyst, or catalysts, that created the crisis. That means understanding the role that interest rates and inflation will continue to play.  

Banks Didn’t Fight the Fed...And Still Lost 

Capital goes where it’s treated best. For years, investors couldn’t get a decent return by holding cash. So money poured into the stock market. But since the pandemic, the stimulus money that entered the banking system needed a place to go. The banks simply couldn’t lend it out fast enough. So they put it in long-term bonds and U.S. Treasuries. In fact, the banking system bought $150 billion worth of U.S. Treasuries in the second quarter of 2021 alone.  


Still, that worked until it didn’t. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates at the most aggressive pace in 40 years. This had two predictable consequences. First, it lowered the value of the bonds that the banks were holding. And second, once the long-term rates on Treasury bills reached approximately 5%, high net-worth depositors, who had over $250,000 in the banking system began to move their money out of banks. 

That means that as long as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, banks still face the possibility that depositors will look to move their money.   

Inflation Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon 

We have a bifurcated economic system, to say the least. Let me use a quick example. A six-month Treasury Bill pays approximately 4.75% at the time of this writing. That means depositors with the ability to move $1 million out of the banking system can put that in a short-term T-bill and receive a risk-free return of about $47,500 which they will likely use to put back into the economy.  

The effect of inflation is too much money chasing too few goods. It doesn’t appear that individuals will stop spending on products and/or experiences. Yes, inflation is likely to continue falling from the 40-year highs it was at one year ago, but to believe it will go down to the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2% seems unlikely anytime soon. 

No Easy Solutions 

The specific collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was indeed largely due to the bank’s mismanagement. But that specific example doesn’t take away from the general problem facing the banking industry.  

It would help if the Federal Reserve would pause on its campaign of interest rate hikes. But that won’t necessarily stem the flight of cash from banks if depositors become concerned about a prolonged recession or stagflation.  

But there is value to find in the banking sector right now. Many of the big banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) are trading at attractive P/E ratios. And you can collect a dividend for taking on this risk. 

But you should still be looking for quality names. And MarketBeat makes it easy to screen bank stocks based on several key metrics. Under Stock Lists, choose Bank Stocks, enter the ticker symbols you want to look at, and then use the pull-down menus to choose the criteria that you want to screen for. The example below shows my results when I was comparing the dividend metrics for a group of bank stocks.  

Should you invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. right now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report
Elon Musk's Next Move Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
2.8908 of 5 stars		$127.61+0.1%3.13%10.56Moderate Buy$149.28
Bank of America (BAC)
3.1802 of 5 stars		$27.64-1.2%3.18%8.66Hold$38.39
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
3.518 of 5 stars		$36.89+0.2%3.25%11.75Moderate Buy$51.88
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.

Recent Videos

SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: