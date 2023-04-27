Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?

S&P 500   4,055.99
DOW   33,301.87
QQQ   311.87
11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
First Republic shares sink again, down nearly 60% in week
Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting 
Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
How to Invest in GTE Technology
Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
S&P 500   4,055.99
DOW   33,301.87
QQQ   311.87
11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
First Republic shares sink again, down nearly 60% in week
Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting 
Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
How to Invest in GTE Technology
Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
S&P 500   4,055.99
DOW   33,301.87
QQQ   311.87
11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
First Republic shares sink again, down nearly 60% in week
Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting 
Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
How to Invest in GTE Technology
Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
S&P 500   4,055.99
DOW   33,301.87
QQQ   311.87
11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
First Republic shares sink again, down nearly 60% in week
Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting 
Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
This “Living Cure” Targets only Cancer Cells (Ad)
How to Invest in GTE Technology
Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround

Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?

Thu., April 27, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Boston Scientific right now?

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
3.087 of 5 stars		$108.75-1.1%1.88%33.05Moderate Buy$122.37
Medtronic (MDT)
2.2949 of 5 stars		$89.97+0.3%3.02%29.60Hold$90.32
Boston Scientific (BSX)
2.5435 of 5 stars		$51.100.0%N/A113.56Buy$53.18
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

EV Penny Stocks:Risk and Reward Plays
EV Penny Stocks:Risk and Reward Plays
What Stock Would You Invest $5,000 in Right Now?
What Stock Would You Invest $5,000 in Right Now?
Insider Trades: The Good, The Bad, and The Profitable
Insider Trades: The Good, The Bad, and The Profitable
Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy in This Market?
Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy in This Market?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -