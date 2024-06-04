Free Trial

Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?

Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
June 4, 2024
→ Nvidia’s Quiet $1 Trillion Pivot (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)

Key Points

  • Centene, the country's largest Medicaid managed care organization (MCO), acknowledged turbulence regarding government payments and utilization rates but reaffirmed its 2024 guidance.
  • The UnitedHealth Group CEO commented that it would take a multi-quarter cycle for state payments to synchronize with utilization rates and adequately cover Medicaid patient costs.
  • Investors are growing more cautious about the accelerating headwinds in the future of Medicare and Medicaid MCOs.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Centene

Managed care health insurance company Centene Inc. NYSE: CNC recently saw its share rebound after reaffirming its guidance. This move came just after UnitedHealth Group Inc. NYSE: UNH made bearish comments regarding disturbance going forward in Medicaid utilization and pay rates.

Centene Today

Centene Co. stock logo
CNCCNC 90-day performance
Centene
$71.13
-0.46 (-0.64%)
(As of 06/3/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$60.83
$81.42
P/E Ratio
14.14
Price Target
$84.93
Add to Watchlist

Centene is the country's largest Medicaid-managed care company. At the Bernstein 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, Centene acknowledged turbulence with Medicaid but also reiterated its full-year 2024 outlook. Meanwhile, most health insurance carriers participating in government-sponsored healthcare programs are underperforming the markets in 2024, with the exception of The Cigna Group NYSE: CI, which sold its Medicare business.

This medical sector company competes with managed care health insurance providers in the Medicare and Medicaid segment, including Humana Inc. NYSE: HUM, UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Molina Healthcare Inc. NYSE: MOH.

Headwinds Growing for Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)

Medicaid is arguably the least-liked health insurance program among providers, as reimbursements can be minimal and arduous to attain. Medicaid is a joint federal and state government-sponsored health insurance program for needy and low-income state residents. State governments have contracted with various managed care organizations (MCOs) to administer risk-based managed care services and maintain the network of providers to accommodate the patient members.


Medical Providers Dread the MCOs

Medical providers have long complained about Medicare and Medicaid MCOs for low reimbursement rates and for finding increasingly creative ways not to pay out their medical claims. Somehow, these programs have become cash cows for the MCOs, and they are facing more scrutiny than ever regarding the outsized profits the MCOs are making while providers receive less money.

Rumblings from Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage (MA) is a managed care option for Medicare recipients that covers more services and drugs for around the same price as Medicare. Recently, utilization rates have skyrocketed, causing MA MCOs like Humana to lower their earnings forecasts. Additionally, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have taken note of the vast profits being made off the backs of the taxpayers and have clamped down on pay rates. State-level eligibility reviews for Medicaid have resumed after COVID protections expired.

Centene stock chart

 CNC Breaking Down Through the Daily Rectangle

The daily candlestick chart on CNC illustrates a breakdown under the rectangle pattern. This pattern is comprised of a flat-top upper trendline resistance at $78.91 and a flat-bottom lower trendline support at $71.70. The breakdown occurred when CNC collapsed through the lower trendline support. Shares fell to $67.05, forming a daily market structure low (MSL) trigger at $71.59. If CNC can bounce back through the lower trendline at $71.70, it would keep the rectangle pattern intact, but a rejection there would confirm the breakdown. The daily relative strength index (RSI) bounced off the oversold 30-band. Pullback supports are at $67.05, $63.55, $60.83 and $57.59.

Were Centene's Q1 2024 Earnings the Calm Before the Storm?

On April 26, 2024, Centene reported Q1 2024 EPS of $2.26, beating $2.06 consensus analyst estimates by 20 cents. Revenues rose 3.9% YoY to $40.41 billion, beating $36.43 billion consensus estimates. Marketplace membership increased 41% YoY.

Centene's Upside Guidance

Centene issued upside guidance for full-year 2024 EPS of over $6.80 versus $6,77 consensus estimates. Full-year revenues are expected between $147.5 billion and $150.5 billion versus $146.33 billion.

Centene reaffirmed this guidance on May 31, 2024, at the Bernstein conference. It also confirmed a medical benefits ratio (MBR) of 87.3% to 87.9%, which is the percentage of premiums paid out in medical claims. Centene also noted that claims receipts were higher in April and May, which indicates higher medical costs than anticipated.

Centene CEO Sarah London commented, "Centene's first quarter results demonstrate the strength of our diversified platform. We are pleased to raise full-year 2024 guidance as we look to maximize the positive momentum being generated by our core businesses. We are executing against our strategic plans for growth and increasing access to affordable, high-quality healthcare for our members and the communities we serve."

Centene analyst ratings and price targets are on MarketBeat. 

→ Nvidia’s Quiet $1 Trillion Pivot (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Centene right now?

Before you consider Centene, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centene wasn't on the list.

While Centene currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink, or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Centene (CNC)
4.813 of 5 stars		$71.13-0.6%N/A14.14Hold$84.93
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
4.9324 of 5 stars		$497.53+0.4%1.51%30.41Moderate Buy$572.75
Humana (HUM)
4.8436 of 5 stars		$364.20+1.7%0.97%22.68Hold$423.63
Molina Healthcare (MOH)
4.9457 of 5 stars		$310.40-1.3%N/A16.84Moderate Buy$407.45
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

  • JeaYu21@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Experience

Jea Yu has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2018.

Areas of Expertise

Equities, options, ETFs and futures; fundamental, qualitative, quantitative and technical analysis and pattern identification; active and swing trading; trading systems and methodology development

Education

Bachelor of Arts, University of Maryland, College Park

Past Experience

U.S. equity markets trader, writer and analyst for over 25 years. Published four books by publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. Speaker at various expos and seminars and has been quoted and featured in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine, The Financial Times and various trade publications, including Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor.

More From MarketBeat
The Only Energy Play You Should Be Looking At
from Wealthpin Pro
10 Best Small Cap Stocks to Buy Now
from MarketBeat
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
from Crypto Swap Profits
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
from MarketBeat
[FREE Ticket] 27 Crypto Experts Reveal Their #1 Picks
from Crypto 101 Media
7 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
from MarketBeat
Nvidia’s Quiet $1 Trillion Pivot
from Weiss Ratings
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

4 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
4 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
Micron Stock is the NVIDIA of Memory
Micron Stock is the NVIDIA of Memory
NVIDIA’s Explosive Growth: Why the AI Leader’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet
NVIDIA’s Explosive Growth: Why the AI Leader’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet
4 Downgraded Stocks Still Worth a Look
4 Downgraded Stocks Still Worth a Look
Search Headlines: