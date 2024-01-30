QQQ   425.47 (-0.63%)
AAPL   188.38 (-1.75%)
MSFT   408.14 (-0.39%)
META   401.43 (+0.10%)
GOOGL   152.10 (-0.92%)
AMZN   159.07 (-1.36%)
TSLA   192.07 (+0.60%)
NVDA   627.61 (+0.47%)
NIO   5.89 (-4.07%)
BABA   72.24 (-1.82%)
AMD   171.38 (-3.63%)
T   17.50 (+1.45%)
F   11.83 (+2.42%)
MU   86.49 (-2.90%)
CGC   4.78 (-1.04%)
GE   133.83 (+2.08%)
DIS   97.29 (-0.21%)
AMC   4.14 (-3.04%)
PFE   27.19 (-1.06%)
PYPL   63.10 (-1.04%)
XOM   103.92 (+0.77%)
Chesapeake to buy Southwestern Energy as natural gas prices rise

Written by Kate Stalter | Reviewed by Chris Markoch
January 30, 2024

3d image of the ticker symbol CHK on background that looks like stock ticker

Key Points

  • Chesapeake Energy is acquiring Southwestern Energy in a $7.4 billion all-stock merger.
  • Demand for natural gas is expected to increase globally; the combined companies are increasing their global marketing and trade center in Houston to address that need.
  • Chesapeake said it expects a 20% dividend increase over the next five years. 
  5 stocks we like better than Chesapeake Energy

As the U.S. Energy Information Agency forecasts natural gas prices to rise in 2024 and 2025, the $7.4 billion all-stock merger of Chesapeake Energy Corp. NASDAQ: CHK and Southwestern Energy Co. NYSE: SWN appears to be timed perfectly.

Natural gas prices have been rising globally, primarily driven by supply-and-demand market factors.

On January 11, the two companies announced an agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at $7.4 billion, or $6.69 per share. The deal is billed as a merger, but Chesapeake is, in practice, acquiring Southwestern. 

When the deal closes, Southwestern shareholders will receive 0.0867 shares of Chesapeake common stock for each share of Southwestern stock. 

Combining two major natural gas explorers and producers

Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy is a major U.S.-based natural gas producer actively involved in exploring, developing, and producing natural gas resources. Its acquisition, exploration, development and production operations are focused in Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Texas. 

It also sells oil and natural gas liquids. Its biggest customers include Valero Energy Corp. NYSE: VLO and Shell plc's NYSE: SHEL North American unit. 

With a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, Chesapeake is not tracked with S&P 500 energy stocks but is a component of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: MDY.


Southwestern Energy is the smaller of the two companies, with a market capitalization of $7.16 billion. It's also a prominent natural gas exploration and production company with operations in the U.S. It's also tracked in the S&P midcap index.

Cash returns to shareholders

The news release states, "The combined company, which will assume a new name at closing, will be uniquely positioned to deliver affordable, lower carbon energy to meet growing domestic and international demand with significant, sustainable cash returns to shareholders through cycles."

In the release, Chesapeake CEO Nick Dell'Osso hinted at the companies' ambitions. He said, "This powerful combination redefines the natural gas producer, forming the first U.S.-based independent that can truly compete on an international scale."

He added, "The world is short energy and demand for our products is growing, both in the U.S. and overseas. We will be positioned to deliver more natural gas at a lower cost, accelerating America's energy reach and fueling a more affordable, reliable, and lower carbon future."

The two companies' combined net production of approximately 7.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. It will also have 15 years' worth of inventory in more than 5,000 locations. In the natural gas industry, locations include shale formations, sandstone beds and coal seams. 

Prices set to rise on increased demand

Forecasters expect natural gas prices to rise this year amid heavy demand and limited supply. Analysts believe the effects may be seen globally, more than in the U.S., although the domestic supply-and-demand equation is expected to balance itself out later this year. 

In a January 26 report, "Global gas demand set for stronger growth in 2024 despite heightened geopolitical uncertainty," the International Energy Agency forecast that demand will grow by 2.5% this year. The group said that greater demand for heating in commercial and residential spaces will be a driver.

"While prices remain well above historical averages, demand in price-sensitive industrial sectors will see a return to growth, according to the report," the report said. "In power generation, gas use is forecast to increase only marginally, as higher gas burn in the Asia Pacific region, North America and the Middle East is forecast to be partly offset by reduced demand in Europe."

The Chesapeake-Southwestern merger will address this growing global natural gas consumption. 

Global market and trade presence

To maximize the value of their combined scale of production, the new entity will build a global marketing and trading presence in Houston "to supply lower-cost, lower carbon energy to meet increasing domestic and international liquid natural gas demand," according to the merger news release. 

Chesapeake Energy's dividend yield is 2.97%, and the company raised its shareholder payout in the past two years. Southwestern doesn't pay a dividend, but through Chesapeake's existing shareholder return program, the combined company expects a dividend increase of approximately 20% improvement over five years due to synergies and greater cash flow generation. 

Chesapeake analyst forecasts show that Wall Street is applauding the deal. The consensus price target is $104.30, an upside of 35.45%. Analysts have a "moderate buy" rating on the stock.  

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Chesapeake Energy (CHK)
4.2021 of 5 stars		$77.82+0.4%2.96%2.11Moderate Buy$104.30
Southwestern Energy (SWN)
4.4184 of 5 stars		$6.54+0.3%N/A1.41Hold$7.59
Valero Energy (VLO)
4.1878 of 5 stars		$139.47+0.8%2.93%5.64Moderate Buy$153.62
Shell (SHEL)
2.1887 of 5 stars		$63.57+0.3%4.17%7.53Hold$67.00
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)N/A$507.94-0.3%1.19%11.00N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

  • stalterkate@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Experience

Kate Stalter has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2021.

Additional Experience

Series 65-licensed investment advisor, financial advisor, Blue Marlin Advisors; investment columnist for Forbes, U.S. News & World Report

Areas of Expertise

Asset allocation, technical and fundamental analysis, retirement strategies, income generation, risk management, sector and industry analysis

Education

Bachelor of Arts, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana; Master of Business Adminstration, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

Past Experience

Founder, financial advisor for Better Money Decisions; editor, stock trading instructor for Investor’s Business Daily; columnist, podcast host, video host for MoneyShow.com; contributor for Morningstar magazine



