QQQ   290.55 (+0.98%)
AAPL   142.70 (+0.59%)
MSFT   244.54 (+1.63%)
META   146.18 (+3.31%)
GOOGL   96.56 (+1.41%)
AMZN   97.71 (+0.55%)
TSLA   157.08 (+8.76%)
NVDA   195.86 (+1.36%)
NIO   11.99 (+3.10%)
BABA   119.95 (-0.25%)
AMD   74.63 (-0.37%)
T   19.83 (-2.89%)
MU   62.35 (+1.32%)
F   12.82 (+0.23%)
CGC   2.71 (-1.81%)
GE   80.32 (-0.58%)
DIS   108.09 (-0.03%)
AMC   5.29 (-0.75%)
PFE   43.85 (-2.71%)
PYPL   79.46 (+0.46%)
NFLX   363.38 (-1.24%)
Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks

Thu., January 26, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • A $75 billion share buyback program triples Chevron’s budget for share buybacks. 
  • The pre-earnings announcement also includes a 6% increase to the company’s quarterly dividend. 
  • The news is being criticized by the Biden administration despite the company increasing capital and exploratory (C&E) expenditures. 
  • Analysts' opinions about CVX stock are likely to hinge on the company’s forecast for oil prices. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Chevron

Before the company’s earnings report on January 27, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced a $75 billion share buyback program. This triples the company’s budget for share buybacks. Not surprisingly, CVX stock is up nearly 3% in morning trading.  

The company is also increasing its quarterly dividend by 6%. That means that shareholders of record on February 16, 2023, will receive a dividend of $1.51 per share on March 10, 2023. 

Analysts and investors were not surprised by either announcement. Chevron expects to report full-year profits of $37.2 billion when it delivers its earnings report. The news is good news for shareholders of CVX stock.  

But not everyone is thrilled with the news.  

Cue the Outrage 

Chevron’s stock buyback announcement is being met by criticism from the Biden administration. The administration has been critical of oil companies for what it sees as “excessive profits” in 2022.  

The argument is that Chevron, along with other oil giants, is not doing enough to ease consumers' prices for gas. And what exactly does that “more” look like? For the administration, it means that Chevron and other oil companies, such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), would put more of their profits into drilling, acquisitions, or reducing consumer prices.  

It should be noted, however, that Chevron is likely to report that it spent $17 billion on new oil and gas projects in 2022. That’s a $2 billion increase from the prior year. And as I wrote earlier for MarketBeat, Chevron is expecting its total capital and exploratory expenditures (C&E) to average between $15 billion and $17 billion per year through 2025.  


The counterargument would be that the company’s C&E expenditures are a fraction of what shareholders receive. This at a time when stakeholder capitalism in the form of the ESG (environmental, sustainability, and governance) movement is garnering headlines.  

However, the issue becomes a little more complex when put into context with some of the recent actions of tech companies. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), as of the quarter ended in September 2022, has announced $405 billion in buybacks and $90 billion in share repurchases in the prior 12 months.  

Apple’s market cap is more than 6x that of Chevron, which makes their buyback and share repurchase initiatives roughly equal to that of Chevron.  

What Are the Analysts Saying? 

Since the beginning of the year, five analysts have weighed in on CVX stock. Two have lowered their rating from Buy to Neutral. However, all five have increased their price target for Chevron stock, which is currently trading near the top of its 52-week range. 

Of course, most analysts won’t give a verdict on the stock until after the company reports earnings. They will undoubtedly be waiting for the company’s outlook on macroeconomic conditions that would affect the price of oil.  

Opinions on the direction of oil prices are mixed. Some economists believe that a recession will curb demand. But others are seeing the reopening of China and the continued strength in travel demand by U.S. consumers as being bullish for oil prices.  

However, oil stocks have always been cyclical stocks. If you’re going to invest in an oil stock, you’ll want to look at companies with strong cash balances that can help the company continue to provide shareholder value regardless of what is happening with oil prices. Chevron offers that value and merits consideration as a growth and income investment. 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Chevron (CVX)
2.5232 of 5 stars		$186.65+4.2%3.04%10.62Hold$186.71
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.4192 of 5 stars		$116.79+3.2%3.12%9.53Moderate Buy$114.35
Apple (AAPL)
2.9497 of 5 stars		$142.92+0.7%0.64%23.39Moderate Buy$166.19
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.

