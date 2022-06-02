×
S&P 500   4,101.23
DOW   32,813.23
QQQ   306.00
Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors 
Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock 
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline
S&P 500   4,101.23
DOW   32,813.23
QQQ   306.00
Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors 
Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock 
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline
S&P 500   4,101.23
DOW   32,813.23
QQQ   306.00
Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors 
Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock 
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline
S&P 500   4,101.23
DOW   32,813.23
QQQ   306.00
Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors 
Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock 
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline

Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | Jea Yu
Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down HereBeauty products and fragrance maker Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) stock has suffered with the benchmark indices trading down over (-30%) for the year. The Company is the leading fragrance maker with high-end brands including Hugo Boss, Burberry, Mark Jacobs, and Gucci in its portfolio. It also owns the iconic Cover Girl brand. The pandemic lockdowns and work-from-home trend steamrolled the demand for make-up and fragrances but did bolster skincare products. As the reopening continues and people once against engage with each other person-to-person socially and professionally, the demand has been recovering. The Company continued to see growth in its fiscal Q3 2022 results with a top-line growth of 15.4% and raising its EPS guidance for the year. Travel retail, U.S. and Europe drove strong sales momentum with both prestige and consumer beauty segments leading with sell-out performance. E-commerce sales growth was in the double digits and the Company continues to grow its presence with social media platforms. It’s products continue to be the fastest-growing leading prestige business in China despite the flat market backdrop. Fragrances are a market tailwind in the face of inflationary and supply chain pressure headwinds. Prudent investors looking for a value play in the cosmetic and fragrance market can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Coty to build a position.

Q3 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release


On May 9, 2022, Coty released its fiscal third-quarter 2021 results for the quarter ending March 2022. The Company reported an adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) of $0.03 excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for a profit of $0.01, beating estimates by $0.02. Revenues rose 15.4% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.19 billion, beating analyst estimates for $1.15 billion. Sales momentum was strong fueled by both U.S. and Europe, and travel retail. Coty CEO Sue Nabi commented, "Our Q3 earnings mark the seventh consecutive quarter of Coty reporting results inline to ahead of expectations. I am extremely proud of the organization for delivering these results, and outperforming the overall beauty market, in an increasingly volatile environment. This confirms that Coty has the brands and the people to win in the beauty market, guided by our strategic priorities of delivering above-market sales growth and expanding gross margin, allowing for brand reinvestment, profit expansion and continued deleveraging.”

Raised Guidance

Coty raised its fiscal full-year 2022 EPS guidance to come in between $0.23 to $0.27 versus $0.27 analyst estimates including $0.01 of net discrete tax benefits.

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Sue Nabi provided color on the performance. Strength was found in its Consumer Beauty segment as its continued to make global market share gain for the 5th consecutive month. Adidas repositioning is on track for late summer 2022. Its Prestige Brands cosmetics continue to deliver great results with brands including Gucci Beauty, Burberry, and Kylie. The skincare footprint continues to improve as Lancaster doing well in China with its iconic 365 Serum becoming the hero SKU in its portfolio. Its CoverGirl brand is making its first-ever entry into the skincare market. The premiumization of its Prestige and Consumer Beauty continues with price hikes to protect margins, retain talent, and maintain its flexibility with its supply chain.

Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here

COTY Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for COTY stock. The weekly rifle chart peaked out near the $11.08 Fibonacci (fib) level. COTY triggered a breakdown after the peak as it broke down through the weekly 50-period moving average (MA) at $8.72 and weekly 200-period MA at $8.67 towards its weekly lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) at $6.03. The weekly falling 5-period MA is at $7.04 followed by the 15-period MA at $8.13. The weekly stochastic fell under the 20-band but is stalled for either a cross back up or a mini inverse pup back down. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggers above $7.36. The daily rifle chart has a breakout as the 5-period MA at $6.44 crossed up through the 15-period MA at $6.40 and the stochastic has a mini pup through the 30-band. The daily 50-period MA sits at the $7.86 fib and daily upper BBs at $8.31 with the daily 200-period MA at $8.73. Prudent investors can look for opportunistic pullback levels at the $6.47, $6.19 fib, $5.87 fib, $5.57, $5.26 fib, $4.90 fib, and the $4.64 fib level. Upside trajectories range from the $8.20 level up towards the $11.08 fib level.

 

 

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.