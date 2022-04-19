J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders 

S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.96 (+0.54%)
MSFT   283.55 (+1.08%)
FB   213.58 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   2,584.69 (+1.22%)
AMZN   3,088.28 (+1.07%)
TSLA   1,021.83 (+1.75%)
NVDA   219.72 (+0.87%)
BABA   92.51 (-2.32%)
NIO   19.04 (-0.68%)
AMD   95.53 (+1.75%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.14 (+1.39%)
T   19.44 (-0.10%)
GE   92.00 (+1.77%)
F   16.01 (+2.17%)
DIS   130.70 (+2.29%)
AMC   17.56 (+0.46%)
PFE   50.85 (-1.91%)
PYPL   101.88 (+1.29%)
BA   185.64 (+3.22%)
S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.96 (+0.54%)
MSFT   283.55 (+1.08%)
FB   213.58 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   2,584.69 (+1.22%)
AMZN   3,088.28 (+1.07%)
TSLA   1,021.83 (+1.75%)
NVDA   219.72 (+0.87%)
BABA   92.51 (-2.32%)
NIO   19.04 (-0.68%)
AMD   95.53 (+1.75%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.14 (+1.39%)
T   19.44 (-0.10%)
GE   92.00 (+1.77%)
F   16.01 (+2.17%)
DIS   130.70 (+2.29%)
AMC   17.56 (+0.46%)
PFE   50.85 (-1.91%)
PYPL   101.88 (+1.29%)
BA   185.64 (+3.22%)
S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.96 (+0.54%)
MSFT   283.55 (+1.08%)
FB   213.58 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   2,584.69 (+1.22%)
AMZN   3,088.28 (+1.07%)
TSLA   1,021.83 (+1.75%)
NVDA   219.72 (+0.87%)
BABA   92.51 (-2.32%)
NIO   19.04 (-0.68%)
AMD   95.53 (+1.75%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.14 (+1.39%)
T   19.44 (-0.10%)
GE   92.00 (+1.77%)
F   16.01 (+2.17%)
DIS   130.70 (+2.29%)
AMC   17.56 (+0.46%)
PFE   50.85 (-1.91%)
PYPL   101.88 (+1.29%)
BA   185.64 (+3.22%)
S&P 500   4,435.79 (+1.00%)
DOW   34,727.00 (+0.92%)
QQQ   341.46 (+0.82%)
AAPL   165.96 (+0.54%)
MSFT   283.55 (+1.08%)
FB   213.58 (+1.33%)
GOOGL   2,584.69 (+1.22%)
AMZN   3,088.28 (+1.07%)
TSLA   1,021.83 (+1.75%)
NVDA   219.72 (+0.87%)
BABA   92.51 (-2.32%)
NIO   19.04 (-0.68%)
AMD   95.53 (+1.75%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.14 (+1.39%)
T   19.44 (-0.10%)
GE   92.00 (+1.77%)
F   16.01 (+2.17%)
DIS   130.70 (+2.29%)
AMC   17.56 (+0.46%)
PFE   50.85 (-1.91%)
PYPL   101.88 (+1.29%)
BA   185.64 (+3.22%)

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders 

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders 

A Bottom Is In For J.B. Hunt Transportation Services 

Supply chain challenges or not, J.B. Hunt Transportation Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) is firing on all cylinders. The Q1 results reveal the company is supported by three pillars of trucking including volume, rates, and fuel surcharges. The key takeaway from the report is that both revenue and earnings are better than expected and we expect the company to continue performing at this level (assuming of course the FOMC doesn’t spark a recession) as it leverages organic and acquisitional growth opportunities. The risk lay in staffing, the need for drivers remains unchanged, but the company is slowly building its workforce. 

“While overall labor and other supply chain issues have continued, we leveraged experience, focus, and technology to move through this period with success … Our equipment utilization continues to underperform due to consistent challenges with philosophy and the persistent need for new driver hires … We added 1,889 net drivers during 2021 and have so far increased our driver force by just over 1,400 this year. Our hiring teams are built out to levels not seen before in our history,” said CEO John Roberts during the conference call. 

J.B. Hunt Outperforms Expectations In Q1 2022

J.B. Hunt put in a solid performance despite the need for drivers. The company reported $3.49 billion in consolidated revenue for a gain of 33.2% over last year. The revenue was driven by strong performance in all segments and outperformed the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate by $0.170 billion or 510 basis points. Ex-fuel, because fuel surcharges are back in the picture, revenue grew by a still strong 27% and is bolstered by a recent acquisition. 


On a segment basis, Truckload revenue grew fastest at 77% followed by a 36% increase in Intermodal revenue. Intermodal revenue is driven by a 28% increase in revenue per load coupled with a 7% increase in volume. Integrated Capacity Solutions and Dedicated Contract Services grew at a 29% and 28% clip with DDS driven by a 20% increase in average trucks and a 6% increase in productivity. The weakest segment was Final Mile and it still grew at an 8% pace. FMS revenue was offset by supply challenges that we see easing based on the strength in Truckload, ICS, Intermodal, and DDS. 

Moving down to the earnings, it was the margins that really impressed us. The company grew its operating margin by 61% over last year to drive a 67% increase in GAAP earnings. The GAAP earnings of $2.29 are up from last year’s $1.37 and beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by $0.34. The best news is the company also used $75 million in cash flow to buy back 382,000 shares and left its debt level unchanged on a YOY basis. 

The Analysts Like What J.B. Hunt Is Hauling 

There have been at least 5 sell-side commentaries out since the JBHT Q1 report was released and the news is bullish. While 2 of the 5 lowered their price targets their average price is higher than the average price of the 3 analysts that raised their targets and is in line with the broader consensus. The Markbeat.com consensus has the stock trading around $212 for a gain of 24%. On a technical basis, the stock is set up for a rebound, the question is how high? Premarket action has it up about 2.0% and trading near the $175 level. If the market follows through on this move we see a retest of the $190 region which will be the next big hurdle for price action. 

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders 

Should you invest $1,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services right now?

Before you consider J.B. Hunt Transport Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J.B. Hunt Transport Services wasn't on the list.

While J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
2.9137 of 5 stars		$171.03-0.2%0.94%23.95Buy$213.27
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.