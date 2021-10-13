S&P 500   4,350.65
DOW   34,378.34
QQQ   357.14
High-yield Verizon Stock Goes On Sale 
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
Kaiser Permanente hit by strike votes in California, Oregon
GM reaches deal with LG to pay for Bolt battery recall costs
House returns to stave off default with debt limit vote
California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
S&P 500   4,350.65
DOW   34,378.34
QQQ   357.14
High-yield Verizon Stock Goes On Sale 
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
Kaiser Permanente hit by strike votes in California, Oregon
GM reaches deal with LG to pay for Bolt battery recall costs
House returns to stave off default with debt limit vote
California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
S&P 500   4,350.65
DOW   34,378.34
QQQ   357.14
High-yield Verizon Stock Goes On Sale 
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
Kaiser Permanente hit by strike votes in California, Oregon
GM reaches deal with LG to pay for Bolt battery recall costs
House returns to stave off default with debt limit vote
California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
S&P 500   4,350.65
DOW   34,378.34
QQQ   357.14
High-yield Verizon Stock Goes On Sale 
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
Kaiser Permanente hit by strike votes in California, Oregon
GM reaches deal with LG to pay for Bolt battery recall costs
House returns to stave off default with debt limit vote
California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned

Delta Air Lines May Take Time to Reach Higher Altitude

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | Chris Markoch
Delta Air Lines May Take Time to Reach Higher Altitude

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) stock is up 10% in the past 30 days. Is that a sign that DAL stock is ready to go higher after the company posts earnings on October 13? The message for Delta Air Lines passengers and investors is the same. Be patient. The stock is likely to recapture its pre-pandemic high, but it may take 12 months or more to do so.  

The earnings report is likely to be favorable. The consensus opinion of analysts is for the airline to post earnings per share (EPS) of 17 cents. That will mark the first time since the pandemic that the company has posted positive EPS. Revenue is forecasted to come in at $8.43 billion which is in-line with the $8.59 billion Delta posted in the first quarter of 2020. 

If Delta hits those numbers (and frankly even if they disappoint slightly) it will still be an easy and sizable beat on a year-over-year basis. Revenue will be nearly 65% higher and the EPS gain will be nearly the same. However, airlines have been jumping over low bars for several quarters. The question is what comes next.  

That’s where the picture gets a little cloudy. Delta is still reporting strong domestic travel numbers. Still, those numbers are 18% to 20% below 2019 levels. This is why the company is still calling for a 30% to 35% drop in adjusted revenue compared to the same period in 2019. However, Delta forecasts that its domestic travel bookings will surpass 2019 levels in 2022. For that to occur, the airline will need to see an increase in international travel which made up a significant portion of total 2019 revenue.  

What Could Go Wrong? 

One potential obstacle to Delta Air Lines hitting its forecasted numbers is business travel. The airline is counting on the return of business travel in the fourth quarter. But with many companies announcing that they wouldn’t be resuming business travel until the beginning of 2022 at the earliest, that may turn out to be too optimistic of a projection.  

Another factor has to be energy costs. While Delta is the first carbon-neutral airline and has pledged to replace 10% of its fuel with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030, there’s little doubt that the company will be affected by rising fuel prices in the near term.  

The Virus is Still a Story  

If you went long on DAL stock at the onset of the pandemic, you’re enjoying a gain of over 100 percent. And DAL stock is still 24% below its pre-pandemic level. That’s only about five percent higher than the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by MarketBeat. They give Delta Air Lines a price target of $53.41. So you have reason to believe that there’s more growth to come.  

But how soon will that growth arrive? if you’ve been riding DAL stock in that time frame, you know there’s been some turbulence involved. In early April, DAL stock closed above $50 a share. But in mid-August, shares were trading below $38 a share. Much of that was due to the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. 

However, since case counts are dropping, air travel is increasing and with it shares of Delta stock. If case counts begin to rise due to the emergence of another variant, the pattern shows that DAL stock will drop.  

How Do Analysts Feel? 

The consensus opinion of analysts tracked by MarketBeat gives Delta a Buy rating by a nose. Out of 18 analysts nine give the stock a buy rating and one rates it a strong buy. However, eight analysts rate DAL stock as a hold. And on October 6, one analyst, downgraded Delta from Overperform to Peer Perform.  

Like most stocks that are associated with travel, I think a long position is warranted. However, if the s company misses on estimates, there could be a short-term selloff. Even if the company beats expectations, it may take time for that investment to pay off particularly since Delta has suspended its dividend. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Delta Air Lines right now?

Before you consider Delta Air Lines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delta Air Lines wasn't on the list.

While Delta Air Lines currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Delta Air Lines (DAL)2.5$43.54+0.8%N/A-4.15Buy$53.41
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.