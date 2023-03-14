DocGo: A Growth Stock Going Higher In 2023

S&P 500   3,919.08 (+1.64%)
DOW   32,174.24 (+1.12%)
QQQ   294.49 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.64 (+0.78%)
MSFT   257.21 (+1.30%)
META   188.88 (+4.41%)
GOOGL   92.86 (+1.92%)
AMZN   92.91 (+0.52%)
TSLA   180.68 (+3.55%)
NVDA   235.04 (+2.34%)
NIO   8.54 (-0.12%)
BABA   82.89 (-0.01%)
AMD   84.89 (+3.51%)
T   18.32 (+0.11%)
F   12.24 (+1.75%)
MU   54.99 (+2.02%)
CGC   2.08 (+2.46%)
GE   90.69 (+1.93%)
DIS   93.95 (+1.46%)
AMC   5.43 (-0.55%)
PYPL   73.92 (+1.80%)
PFE   39.86 (+0.00%)
NFLX   295.82 (+0.79%)
S&P 500   3,919.08 (+1.64%)
DOW   32,174.24 (+1.12%)
QQQ   294.49 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.64 (+0.78%)
MSFT   257.21 (+1.30%)
META   188.88 (+4.41%)
GOOGL   92.86 (+1.92%)
AMZN   92.91 (+0.52%)
TSLA   180.68 (+3.55%)
NVDA   235.04 (+2.34%)
NIO   8.54 (-0.12%)
BABA   82.89 (-0.01%)
AMD   84.89 (+3.51%)
T   18.32 (+0.11%)
F   12.24 (+1.75%)
MU   54.99 (+2.02%)
CGC   2.08 (+2.46%)
GE   90.69 (+1.93%)
DIS   93.95 (+1.46%)
AMC   5.43 (-0.55%)
PYPL   73.92 (+1.80%)
PFE   39.86 (+0.00%)
NFLX   295.82 (+0.79%)
S&P 500   3,919.08 (+1.64%)
DOW   32,174.24 (+1.12%)
QQQ   294.49 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.64 (+0.78%)
MSFT   257.21 (+1.30%)
META   188.88 (+4.41%)
GOOGL   92.86 (+1.92%)
AMZN   92.91 (+0.52%)
TSLA   180.68 (+3.55%)
NVDA   235.04 (+2.34%)
NIO   8.54 (-0.12%)
BABA   82.89 (-0.01%)
AMD   84.89 (+3.51%)
T   18.32 (+0.11%)
F   12.24 (+1.75%)
MU   54.99 (+2.02%)
CGC   2.08 (+2.46%)
GE   90.69 (+1.93%)
DIS   93.95 (+1.46%)
AMC   5.43 (-0.55%)
PYPL   73.92 (+1.80%)
PFE   39.86 (+0.00%)
NFLX   295.82 (+0.79%)
S&P 500   3,919.08 (+1.64%)
DOW   32,174.24 (+1.12%)
QQQ   294.49 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.64 (+0.78%)
MSFT   257.21 (+1.30%)
META   188.88 (+4.41%)
GOOGL   92.86 (+1.92%)
AMZN   92.91 (+0.52%)
TSLA   180.68 (+3.55%)
NVDA   235.04 (+2.34%)
NIO   8.54 (-0.12%)
BABA   82.89 (-0.01%)
AMD   84.89 (+3.51%)
T   18.32 (+0.11%)
F   12.24 (+1.75%)
MU   54.99 (+2.02%)
CGC   2.08 (+2.46%)
GE   90.69 (+1.93%)
DIS   93.95 (+1.46%)
AMC   5.43 (-0.55%)
PYPL   73.92 (+1.80%)
PFE   39.86 (+0.00%)
NFLX   295.82 (+0.79%)

DocGo: A Growth Stock Going Higher In 2023

Tue., March 14, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • DocGo is outgrowing its expectations and leading the market higher. 
  • Q4 headline results were weak, but the COVID tailwind should be considered. 
  • The guidance for Q4 is robust and possibly cautious. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than DocGo

DocGo stock price

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) has emerged as a buyable growth stock for 2023, which is saying something. The fallout from SVB’s collapse is yet to be felt and will impact growth names this year. Like all stock varieties, not all growth stocks are the same, and DocGo is proving resilient and able to thrive in the current economic environment.

Investors must ask themselves if this company can grow and deliver profits now, what will results look like when the economic outlook is less gloomy? In that scenario, revenue and earnings growth may accelerate exponentially on the leverage it’s building now.

DocGo Builds Momentum In 2023 

DocGo’s market-beating results are driven by growing momentum evidenced by contract gains since the first of the year. The company says it’s picked up $180 million in new single and multi-year contracts and expansions. Execs say these new revenue streams will be in place by the end of Q3, which means investors can expect another double-digit ramp in revenue and possible acceleration of annual growth.

The most significant is a pilot program with Dollar General (NASDAQ: DG) to expand DG’s Wellbeing program to include essential medical services. The program starts with three clinics but may expand to more stores on positive consumer feedback. Dollar General has Wellbeing products at 3,200 stores as of January 2023 and is expected to expand to 4,000 by the end of the year. 


“These new agreements underscore how DocGo’s innovative, technology-driven care delivery model is resonating with health systems and municipalities,” said President and COO Lee Bienstock. “Our approach to RFP responses is rapidly maturing, resulting in more awards of increasing size.”

The Q4 results were underwhelming initially, but the COVID impact must be considered. The Q4 revenue fell by 10%, including a $50 million tailwind from COVID, which diminished to only $1 million this year. That’s a far more significant drop than the headline and helps underscore the core business's strength. When adjusting for the impact of COVID, core revenue is up more than 50% YOY and supported by a 98% increase in transportation services. On a full-year basis, revenue is up 38% despite the loss of COVID revenue in Q4, and GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats the Marketbeat.com consensus by $0.06. 

Guidance is also robust. The company is expecting revenue growth of 14% to 16%, including the impact of COVID. On an ex-COVID basis, revenue is expected to grow 36% to 40%, with gross margins near 35% or flat compared to 2022. 

Institutions Are Buying DocGo

The analyst sentiment toward DocGo is favorable, but the most recent report tracked by Marketbeat’s tools is almost a year old. The institutions have been more active and are buying the stock steadily. The institutions only own about 35% of shares, but roughly 1500 basis points of that holding were purchased in the last 12 months. If this trend continues, we can expect to see ownership top 50% by the end of this year and for share prices to respond accordingly. 

The stock is up more than 10% in pre-market action and may head higher. The caveat is that price action has been range bound since the IPO, and resistance at the top of the range may cap gains. The critical level appears to be $11; a sustained rally may follow if the market can get above there. Trading at 25X earnings, the stock is a bit of a value regarding growth stocks that produce better-than-expected growth. 

Should you invest $1,000 in DocGo right now?

Before you consider DocGo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DocGo wasn't on the list.

While DocGo currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Dollar General (DG)
2.7475 of 5 stars		$216.80+0.3%1.01%21.07Moderate Buy$255.25
DocGo (DCGO)
2.0298 of 5 stars		$8.70+1.8%N/A19.77Buy$11.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?

Chris Markoch explains how inflation and consumer habits affect the earnings of companies like Dollar Tree and Dollar General.

Recent Videos

Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?
Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: