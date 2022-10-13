Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?

S&P 500   3,669.91
DOW   30,038.72
QQQ   268.82
How to Start an Express Employment Professionals Franchise in 2022
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
Had enough? S&P plunge could deepen if recession takes hold
8 Minutes for profitable options trading! (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
8 Minutes for profitable options trading! (Ad)pixel
Asian stocks fall ahead of US inflation update
Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
S&P 500   3,669.91
DOW   30,038.72
QQQ   268.82
How to Start an Express Employment Professionals Franchise in 2022
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
Had enough? S&P plunge could deepen if recession takes hold
8 Minutes for profitable options trading! (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
8 Minutes for profitable options trading! (Ad)pixel
Asian stocks fall ahead of US inflation update
Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
S&P 500   3,669.91
DOW   30,038.72
QQQ   268.82
How to Start an Express Employment Professionals Franchise in 2022
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
Had enough? S&P plunge could deepen if recession takes hold
8 Minutes for profitable options trading! (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
8 Minutes for profitable options trading! (Ad)pixel
Asian stocks fall ahead of US inflation update
Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
S&P 500   3,669.91
DOW   30,038.72
QQQ   268.82
How to Start an Express Employment Professionals Franchise in 2022
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
Had enough? S&P plunge could deepen if recession takes hold
8 Minutes for profitable options trading! (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
8 Minutes for profitable options trading! (Ad)pixel
Asian stocks fall ahead of US inflation update
Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment

Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?

Fri., October 14, 2022 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • AMC’s short-interest ratio is currently 2.4, meaning that's how many days it would take for the total number of shares sold short to be covered and then closed.
  • The most recent percentage of AMC shares shorted is 19.14%, which is down 1.1% from the previous report in mid-September.
  • Although AMC remains unprofitable, its losses are narrowing and the company has even beaten views in recent quarters. 
Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?

Since its emergence as a “meme stock” in early 2021, AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) has gone through bouts of short selling, short covering and just plain-old buying and selling. 

Does continued short selling in AMC mean investors could see a bounce due to covering or a short squeeze? Or does it mean that a contrarian viewpoint, along the lines of, “It’s so bad, it could only get better” is in order? Or could the short sellers be correct in believing that the foreseeable future for AMC looks like a scary movie? 

AMC’s short-interest ratio is currently 2.4, as you can see using MarketBeat’s short-interest data for AMC. That’s how many days it would take for the total number of shares sold short to be covered and then closed.

Short interest is reported twice per month. The most recent percentage of AMC shares shorted is 19.14%, which is down 1.1% from the previous report in mid-September. 

So what does that say about the stock’s prospects right now? Although the percentage of shares shorted is slightly lower, there’s plenty of reason to be bearish on the stock. 

For starters, put the short- and long-term performance in perspective:

  • 1 week: -20.19%
  • 1 month: -42.76%
  • 3 months: -62.50%
  • Year-to-date: -78.49%
  • 1 year:  -84.11%
  • 3 years: -12.96%
  • 5 years: -11.12%

It would be tough to find such a dismal, uninterrupted string of price declines in many other stocks. Sure, AMC has notched a few months of gains here and there, but as you can see, any rally has been impossible to sustain. Score a point for the short sellers. 


Pandemic-driven movie theater closures, while an obvious blow, were just one more gut punch to an industry that was already in decline. Movie theater ticket sales, in terms of volume, peaked way back in 2002. Sure, there are certain movies that are better in theaters, and always folks who say, “I prefer the theater experience to streaming at home,” but the reality is: Attendance has been in decline for 20 years. 

In addition, as inflation heats up and consumers worry about a recession, discretionary spending, such as entertainment, may decline. That’s especially true of a day at the movies, where buying tickets for a family, plus snacks and drinks (where theaters really make their money) can become a pricey endeavor. 

The sub-industry of movie theaters, within the consumer discretionary sector, looks bleak. Stocks like Imax (NYSE: IMAX) and Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) have also been in decline, without the ability to gain much upside traction in the past several years. In other words, it’s not necessarily just internal weakness at AMC that’s the problem here. 

AMC’s institutional ownership, as tracked by MarketBeat, offers another perspective, so let’s dig in. Remember, these owners represent pretty much the polar opposite of meme-stock buyers and sellers. In the past 12 months, more institutions bought shares than sold, although if you study the column titled “% of portfolio,” you’ll see that AMC represents tiny fractions of most institutions’ holdings.

In addition, the market value of many institutional holdings in AMC is ridiculously low. 

Those two data points can signal a lack of conviction and a low barrier to selling shares and bailing out. 

On a more positive note, AMC’s restructuring allowed it to stave off bankruptcy, and its popularity among retail investors has allowed the company to raise some much-needed cash. Revenue has risen at triple- or quadruple-digit rates in each of the past five quarters. 

As MarketBeat earnings data show, the company is still reporting losses, although losses are narrowing and AMC has even beaten views in the past five quarters. 

In addition, Wall Street expects those losses to continue narrowing. For the full year, analysts see AMC reporting a loss of $0.82 per share, an improvement over the 2021 loss of $2.50 per share. Next year, that’s seen improving again, to a loss of $0.27 per share. 

Analysts’ consensus rating on AMC is “hold,” and with a nod to the short sellers, the consensus price target is $3.75, a downside of 39.12%.

Given all that information about the stock, the bull case doesn’t appear to be very strong. 

But shorting a stock isn’t the only way to make a bet against it, and can be risky. If you have a belief that any stock will move lower, put options can be a way to express that thesis, while limiting your risk. As always, when deciding whether to go long, go short or use options in any stock, understand the risks involved and how your decision fits into your overall investment philosophy and your available investable capital. 

Should you invest $1,000 in AMC Entertainment right now?

Before you consider AMC Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMC Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While AMC Entertainment currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
AMC Entertainment (AMC)
1.0945 of 5 stars		$6.04+3.2%N/A-3.80Hold$4.56
IMAX (IMAX)
1.9463 of 5 stars		$13.63+1.5%N/A-54.52Moderate Buy$21.83
Cinemark (CNK)
2.0831 of 5 stars		$9.93-2.5%N/A-5.43Hold$17.56
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.