Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results 

×
S&P 500   3,755.12 (+0.15%)
DOW   30,596.63 (+0.26%)
QQQ   278.12 (+0.98%)
AAPL   133.17 (+0.98%)
MSFT   244.13 (+0.77%)
META   166.88 (+1.60%)
GOOGL   2,133.70 (+0.27%)
AMZN   104.65 (+0.95%)
TSLA   654.20 (+1.08%)
NVDA   157.47 (+0.64%)
NIO   16.54 (+3.44%)
BABA   101.96 (+3.49%)
AMD   87.95 (+1.10%)
MU   59.36 (+0.88%)
T   19.81 (+0.25%)
GE   67.74 (+0.03%)
F   12.03 (+1.86%)
DIS   96.44 (+0.76%)
AMC   11.66 (+1.57%)
PFE   47.70 (-0.44%)
PYPL   74.99 (+1.72%)
NFLX   169.30 (-0.23%)
S&P 500   3,755.12 (+0.15%)
DOW   30,596.63 (+0.26%)
QQQ   278.12 (+0.98%)
AAPL   133.17 (+0.98%)
MSFT   244.13 (+0.77%)
META   166.88 (+1.60%)
GOOGL   2,133.70 (+0.27%)
AMZN   104.65 (+0.95%)
TSLA   654.20 (+1.08%)
NVDA   157.47 (+0.64%)
NIO   16.54 (+3.44%)
BABA   101.96 (+3.49%)
AMD   87.95 (+1.10%)
MU   59.36 (+0.88%)
T   19.81 (+0.25%)
GE   67.74 (+0.03%)
F   12.03 (+1.86%)
DIS   96.44 (+0.76%)
AMC   11.66 (+1.57%)
PFE   47.70 (-0.44%)
PYPL   74.99 (+1.72%)
NFLX   169.30 (-0.23%)
S&P 500   3,755.12 (+0.15%)
DOW   30,596.63 (+0.26%)
QQQ   278.12 (+0.98%)
AAPL   133.17 (+0.98%)
MSFT   244.13 (+0.77%)
META   166.88 (+1.60%)
GOOGL   2,133.70 (+0.27%)
AMZN   104.65 (+0.95%)
TSLA   654.20 (+1.08%)
NVDA   157.47 (+0.64%)
NIO   16.54 (+3.44%)
BABA   101.96 (+3.49%)
AMD   87.95 (+1.10%)
MU   59.36 (+0.88%)
T   19.81 (+0.25%)
GE   67.74 (+0.03%)
F   12.03 (+1.86%)
DIS   96.44 (+0.76%)
AMC   11.66 (+1.57%)
PFE   47.70 (-0.44%)
PYPL   74.99 (+1.72%)
NFLX   169.30 (-0.23%)
S&P 500   3,755.12 (+0.15%)
DOW   30,596.63 (+0.26%)
QQQ   278.12 (+0.98%)
AAPL   133.17 (+0.98%)
MSFT   244.13 (+0.77%)
META   166.88 (+1.60%)
GOOGL   2,133.70 (+0.27%)
AMZN   104.65 (+0.95%)
TSLA   654.20 (+1.08%)
NVDA   157.47 (+0.64%)
NIO   16.54 (+3.44%)
BABA   101.96 (+3.49%)
AMD   87.95 (+1.10%)
MU   59.36 (+0.88%)
T   19.81 (+0.25%)
GE   67.74 (+0.03%)
F   12.03 (+1.86%)
DIS   96.44 (+0.76%)
AMC   11.66 (+1.57%)
PFE   47.70 (-0.44%)
PYPL   74.99 (+1.72%)
NFLX   169.30 (-0.23%)

Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results 

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results 

The Bottom Is In For Cloud-Stock Oracle 

Oracle’s (NASDAQ: ORCL) Q4 results were fantastic and indicate a bottom is in for the stock. This news is being hailed across the cloud-computing industry as the sign of a broader bottom but we don’t think you should read too much into the news. While Oracle gave a much better than expected report and provided some positive guidance it doesn’t mean the strength will spill over into other stocks. 

Oracle’s strength was driven primarily by a few very large deals that suggest to us the big boys are winning but maybe the smaller players won’t. Among these deals is one with Salesforce.com which is a leader in cloud-based services and it won’t be spreading its money too widely, especially if it can get the same services in one location. The takeaway is that Oracle is set up for another few quarters of strong growth but we aren’t betting on any other companies just yet. 

Oracle Beats And Raises 

Oracle had a great quarter with revenue rising 5.4% YOY to $11.84 billion beating the Marketbeat.com consensus by $0.190 or about 160 basis points. Strength was centered in the cloud with total cloud revenue up 19% YOY and 22% in constant currency. Cloud Infrastructure led with a gain of 36% followed by a 27% gain in Netsuite and a 20% increase in Fusion ERP. Moving on to the income, the margin new is a little mixed in that GAAP and adjusted margins were both impacted by FX translation that led to a contraction at the GAAP level. On an adjusted basis, the operating margin improved by 3% headline and 8% on an FX neutral basis. 


The guidance is good as well with Q2 expectations for revenue and earnings above the consensus forecast. The company is expecting revenue to decline slightly on a sequential basis but to rise 20% to 22% versus last year. This puts revenue in a range of $11.64 to $11.83 compared to the consensus of $11.32 billion and the EPS range is just as good. Adjusted earnings are expected in a range of $1.09 to $1.13 versus the $1.08 consensus and there is upside risk. Assuming the other large players such as Salesforce.com continue to solidify their respective positions we see Oracle raising guidance again later in the year. 

The Analysts Aren’t All That Excited About Oracle’s Results 

As good as Oracle’s results and outlook are, the analysts are not that excited by them. So far, we’ve seen two analyst commentaries that refer to the results as “solid” yet come with no upgrade nor price target increase. What we did get was one price target set at $80 which is well below the $94 Marketbeat.com consensus estimate and another target lowered to $72. This activity has the consensus target relatively flat over the past 90 days but with a downward bias. The upshot is the consensus is still about 35% above the price action, the risk is that low-end targets have the stock trading at fair value with downward pressure on the high-end of the range to cap any gains. 

The Technical Outlook: Oracle Hits Bottom 

Oracle’s correction hit a bottom just prior to the Q4 report and is now up more than 10% from that level. The move signals a reversal in price action that may lead shares higher but we aren’t betting on it now. The next target for firm resistance is just above the new price point at the $75 level and it may be very strong because this level is coincident with the 150-day moving average and previous support. If the market can not get above this level we see it ranging between $65 and $75 for the near to short-term. If price action can get above $75, however, it may move all the way up to the $90 level. 

Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results 

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.