EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance 

S&P 500   3,748.57
DOW   32,513.94
QQQ   263.32
6 Roth IRA Investments to Build Wealth Over Time
"We will NEVER sell out to China!" (Ad)
Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze 
Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/9/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,748.57
DOW   32,513.94
QQQ   263.32
6 Roth IRA Investments to Build Wealth Over Time
"We will NEVER sell out to China!" (Ad)
Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze 
Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/9/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,748.57
DOW   32,513.94
QQQ   263.32
6 Roth IRA Investments to Build Wealth Over Time
"We will NEVER sell out to China!" (Ad)
Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze 
Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/9/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,748.57
DOW   32,513.94
QQQ   263.32
6 Roth IRA Investments to Build Wealth Over Time
"We will NEVER sell out to China!" (Ad)
Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze 
Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Profit From the Commercial Solar Boom? (Ad)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/9/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance

Thu., November 10, 2022 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Shares of EV maker Lucid gapped down Wednesday, despite higher revenue and a narrower loss. 
  • The company grew year-over-year sales, but Wall Street was looking for more. 
  • Electric truck maker Rivian was up after hours Wednesday on an optimistic production outlook. 

 

EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On GuidanceRevenue is growing and losses are narrowing, but that wasn’t enough to stop shares of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) from gapping down Wednesday.

The company reported third-quarter results late Tuesday, with shares plummeting more than 18% on news of declining reservations, or advance orders, for the Lucid Air electric sedan. 

Lucid was already trending lower ahead of the release. The stock is down 27.88% in the past three months and 64.52% year-to-date. 

The company specializes in luxury EVs. It is vertically integrated, meaning it engineers, designs, and manufactures vehicles, battery systems, and powertrains. 

It went public in 2021 via a SPAC merger, although the company was founded in 2007 to produce battery technologies. 

California-based Lucid said it received reservations for around sedans in the quarter, down from 37,000 previously. The company said it was on track to deliver between 6,000 and 7,000 for the full year.

Lucid reported a loss of $0.32 per share, greater than the consensus estimate of $0.31 per share. That was still an improvement over a loss of $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter, but Wall Street was looking for more.
EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance 

Missing Analyst Views 

Revenue came in at $195.5 million, a huge year-over-year improvement, but also falling short of analyst expectations. 


Those misses, combined with a slower rate of advance orders, resulted in Wednesday’s selloff. 

Other highlights from the report include:

  • Record quarterly production of 2,282 vehicles, more than triple the number in the previous quarter
  • Third-quarter revenue driven by customer deliveries of 1,398 vehicles in the quarter
  • More than 34,000 reservations, representing potential sales of over $3.2 billion 
  • Announced plans to open Project Gravity SUV reservations in early 2023

Capital expenditure was $290,064 in the quarter, more than triple the year-ago quarter’s $92,780. Investors can see the results in the company’s greater production recently. 

For the full year, analysts expect Lucid to post a loss of $1.05 per share, narrowed from 2021’s loss of $3.48 per share. 

The stock’s chart shows a decline that began in November of last year, punctuated by failed rally attempts in July and August, and again in October. In fact, Lucid notched a gain of 2.29% in October, but the stock quickly rolled over. 

It’s not the only EV startup suffering. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which reported earnings after the bell on Wednesday, is down 16.38% in the past three months and 69.28% year-to-date. 

Wall Street had expected the maker of electric trucks to post a loss of $1.82 per share on revenue of $550 million. The company reported per-share earnings of $1.57 on revenue of $536. 

Supply Chain Still An Issue 

The company cited supply-chain constraints as a factor that limited production in the quarter. 

In the earnings release, the company said, “Based on our latest understanding of the supply chain environment, we are reaffirming our 2022 production guidance of 25,000 total units produced. We are also reaffirming the annual guidance provided during our second-quarter earnings call of $(5,450) million in Adjusted EBITDA.” 

Rivian said it was slashing its capital expenditure guidance to $1.75 billion, shifting some of that to next year. 

The company expects its R2 platform, with production based in Georgia, to launch in 2026. 

Rivian is also a newly public company, having made its debut exactly one year ago, just as broader markets were weakening and pulling into a downtrend. That was unfortunate timing, to be sure. The stock has had small tradeable rallies when it was possible to pocket some fast profits, but for investors, it hasn’t offered much of an opportunity yet.

Shares were up in after-hours trading Wednesday. 
EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you consider Lucid Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lucid Group wasn't on the list.

While Lucid Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lucid Group (LCID)
1.6702 of 5 stars		11.21-17.0%N/A-7.73Hold29.88
Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
2.5036 of 5 stars		28.07-11.9%N/A-1.36Moderate Buy63.05
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.