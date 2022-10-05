S&P 500   3,783.28
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear

Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right

Thu., October 6, 2022 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • Rivian stock is struggling to hold onto gains despite maintaining its production targets for the year. 
  • For Rivian to succeed in the short term, the early adopters will have to come through. 
  • Investors should weigh two intriguing partnerships that could expand the company’s reach. 
  • Rivian stock appears to be a hold as it fights macroeconomic headwinds. 

     

Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. But it has nothing to do with the performance of its electric trucks. The company’s stock is up 3.39% for the week as of this writing. That’s welcome news for investors who have watched the stock decline 64% in the last 12 months.  

But after gapping up 11% on the news that it increased production in its most recent quarter and was maintaining its current production targets, RIVN stock is struggling to hold those gains as macroeconomic issues once again take center stage. 

Can the Early Adopters Come Through 

Every new trend goes through a predictable wave of buyer behavior. On the leading edge of this wave are the innovators, followed by the early adopters. The early adopters are willing to pay the premium to help seed products and services into the market. And can have a significant influence on whether products make the cut.  

And this process is playing out in the EV market in general, and specifically with Rivian. Some might disagree with my thesis, but I base it on the fact that only about 5% of the EVs sold in 2022 will be fully electrified. So while interest and demand may be growing, there is still not a mass market for EVs at this time.  


Further supporting my thesis is the Rivian price tag. The company has two models of its electric truck that are selling for $73,000 an $78,000 respectively. I know there are tax incentives for buying electric vehicles. But those are still price tags that are out of the reach of many Americans in the best of times. They are certainly out of reach of Americans who are tightening their belts to get through a recession. 

That leaves a proportionately small population sample to help seed Rivian into the market. Can it be done? Certainly. Will it be done? That’s the question that investors are mulling over right now.  

Why I Could Be Wrong 

Rivian does have strategically sound partnerships in place. It is in the process of manufacturing 100,000 electric delivery vehicles for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). And the company recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Mercedes-Benz to make electric vehicles in Europe. That would get Rivian a leg into a market that would be its next logical expansion point beyond the United States. 

However, investors have seen a similar scenario play out between Rivian and Ford Motor (NYSE:F). That didn’t work out like Rivian investors hoped. Will history repeat itself. I don’t know, but neither does anybody else. So it’s something to watch for sure, but I’m not sure if it moves the needle for me.  

The Analysts’ Outlook is Mixed

On the one hand, RIVN stock still has a consensus price target of $63.05. That’s an impressive 76% gain from the stock price as of this writing. But when you dive inside the numbers you can see that many of the more recent price targets for RIVN stock are much lower. And some are even lower than the current stock price.   

RIVN Stock is a Hold for Now 

The EV market is a cautionary tale of what happens when bubbles burst. It’s often painful for investors who got in at the wrong time.  

That’s the case facing some Rivian investors and I’m not going to be of any help. I’m of the belief that Rivian stock is a Hold as the company is going to find it difficult to push past the broader economic headwinds. I’m going against the consensus of many analysts. But that’s a position I’m comfortable taking with the EV market still taking shape.  

With that said, this is a time when speculative investors can make a lot of money if they’re willing to buy-and-hold shares. Just because it doesn’t fit my investment strategy doesn’t mean it won’t fit yours. Rivian has a market. But at a premium price, it’s unclear how large a market that will be. And that’s my concern with RIVN stock.  

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
2.3836 of 5 stars		36.13-0.5%N/A-1.75Moderate Buy63.05
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.8765 of 5 stars		$120.95-0.1%N/A108.43Moderate Buy$176.39
Ford Motor (F)
2.7226 of 5 stars		$12.51+1.2%4.80%4.37Hold$18.18
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.
