S&P 500   4,146.87
DOW   32,997.97
QQQ   313.00
Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'
Wall Street slumps, erasing a big rally from a day earlier
Dollar surges to 2-decade high as investors seek refuge
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
Wall Street goes into reverse, erasing much of its big rally
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/5/2022
S&P 500   4,146.87
DOW   32,997.97
QQQ   313.00
Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'
Wall Street slumps, erasing a big rally from a day earlier
Dollar surges to 2-decade high as investors seek refuge
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
Wall Street goes into reverse, erasing much of its big rally
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/5/2022
S&P 500   4,146.87
DOW   32,997.97
QQQ   313.00
Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'
Wall Street slumps, erasing a big rally from a day earlier
Dollar surges to 2-decade high as investors seek refuge
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
Wall Street goes into reverse, erasing much of its big rally
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/5/2022
S&P 500   4,146.87
DOW   32,997.97
QQQ   313.00
Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'
Wall Street slumps, erasing a big rally from a day earlier
Dollar surges to 2-decade high as investors seek refuge
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
Wall Street goes into reverse, erasing much of its big rally
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/5/2022

Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?

Friday, May 6, 2022 | Chris Markoch
Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?

Despite both companies delivering positive earnings, the tape is telling two different stories 

In this article, we’re going to look at Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG). These are two of the titans of the travel sector. Both reported earnings this week so it’s a good time to look at which of these stocks, if any, is a good buy in this volatile market.  

The charts of both stocks since the pandemic tell a similar story. There was a sharp sell-off. Then there was a sharp recovery as investors suspected that pent-up demand would be unleashed with the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines. Then in 2021, the stocks moved in a choppy fashion as the world dealt with first the delta and then the omicron variant of the coronavirus.  

That brings us to 2022. This was supposed to be the year when travel, at least leisure travel, got back to nearly pre-pandemic levels. And both companies suggest that demand is strong.  

What Did the Earnings Reports Say? 

Expedia reported first and reported negative earnings per share of 47 cents which was a 24% beat over the consensus estimate for a loss per share of 62 cents. Revenue came in as a slight beat with the company reporting $2.25 billion as opposed to the estimate of $2.23 billion.  

This news along with the company’s bullish guidance lifted EXPE stock along with the stocks of the entire sectors. And that included Booking Holdings stock. However, both stocks gave up those gains as part of the broader market sell-off in advance of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates. This wouldn’t be the first time EXPE stock had the misfortune of reporting positive earnings in a bearish week. 


However, when Booking Holdings reported strong earnings on May 5, BKNG stock moved sharply higher while EXPE stock fell hard. Some suggest this was just a case of the stock getting caught in the broad sell-off hitting the market. But there was also some concern when Hilton (NYSE:HLT) gave a forecast for softer demand that contradicted the bullish sentiment.  

Will Travel Demand Remain Strong? 

This is the question that investors must answer for themselves. The Federal Reserve is making no secret of its intention to suppress demand. However, society has been shifting to an experience economy for many years. The pandemic temporarily swung the pendulum in the opposite direction. However, it appears many consumers kept a healthy amount of savings in reserve for post-pandemic travel. 

And both companies are saying summer travel demand remains strong. But what happens after that? By the time summer arrives, consumers will be feeling the effect of what will likely be another 50 basis point interest rate hike. But as this is happening, consumers won’t be experiencing much relief at the pump or at the grocery store.  

And the Winner Is...? 

This is a tough one. Both companies are getting bullish price target increases since delivering earnings. And due to their acquisitions, it’s likely travelers use one or both companies for their travel needs. Both companies reach into all sectors of the travel industry. So should we experience a downturn in travel, it will affect both companies relatively equally.  

I’ll put it this way. If there’s any bullish news for the economy, both stocks should move higher. However, I like Booking Holdings margins a little better. But if you’re an investor looking to make a short-term move, I’d give the nod to EXPE stock based on the current chart action. As of this writing, Expedia does look oversold from a purely technical standpoint.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Expedia Group right now?

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Expedia Group (EXPE)
2.7904 of 5 stars		$139.50-6.7%N/A120.26Hold$210.50
Booking (BKNG)
2.7407 of 5 stars		$2,171.91+3.3%N/A175.72Buy$2,746.48
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.