Flexsteel Flexes Its Muscles In The Second-Quarter

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Flexsteel Flexes Its Muscles In The Second-Quarter

A Blowout Quarter For Flexsteel

Flexsteel (NASDAQ: FLXS) absolutely smashed all expectations for the fourth quarter. The combination of retail demand for furniture coupled with pent-up and delayed demand for commercial furniture pushed company revenues to an all-time high. More importantly, the company's efforts to reposition itself for profitability and pave the way for sustained future growth are paying off in spades. If you're looking for a small-cap dividend payer supported by secular growth trends this could be the stock for you.

Flexsteel Has A Record-Setting Quarter

Flexsteel did not just have a blowout quarter but a game-changing quarter in which revenue accelerated to triple-digit growth year-over-year. The earnings data from Marketbeat.com shows the $136.20 million in consolidated revenue is up 42% sequentially, 110% from last year, and over 63% in the two-year stack proving the long-term strategy is working. On an organic basis, X-vehicle seats and hospitality furniture, the company grew 123% and it looks like sales will not slow down anytime soon. In regards to new orders and backlogs, the company's retail backlog grew 238% to a record level.

Moving down the report, the details only get better. The company’s gross margin expanded more than 1,000 basis points on the back of repositioning,  sales leverage, and reduced inventory. The company is sitting on greatly reduced inventory due to the high demand/backlog environment and that situation should continue until the end of the year at least. In terms of the backlog, about 30% is “in transit”. As for earnings, the company reversed a loss in the previous year’s calendar second quarter to post adjusted earnings of $0.61 and beat the consensus by $0.80. More importantly, on a GAAP level, the EPS of $0.81 beat Wall Street's whisper number by $4.04.

The company did not give any formal guidance for future growth but did provide some very positive comments. The company is not only working to expand operations at its existing facilities but also to add new facilities in order to meet robust demand. That can only result in greater revenue and earnings in future quarters.

“Given my confidence in our team and our strong growth momentum, we enter fiscal 2022 well positioned to continue profitable growth. We begin the new fiscal year with a record retail home furnishings backlog of $152 million and are aggressively working plans and investments to expand capacity to both fulfill the current backlog and support future growth,” says Mr. Dittmer, CEO of Flexsteel.

A Dividend Increase Is In The Cards For Flexsteel

Flexsteel went into the pandemic with a fortress balance sheet and came out of the pandemic in nearly equally strong condition. The company's cash position has been whittled down over the past year but debt levels remain very low and free cash flow exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter. Based on the current payout of $0.15 and the pre-pandemic payout of $0.22 we see the $0.07 or nearly 50% distribution increase in the cards for Flexsteel. The company may not raise the dividend this quarter but we would expect to see the fiscal 2022 payout to meet or exceed the pre-pandemic level.

The Technical Outlook: Flexsteel Is In Reversal

Shares of Flexsteel corrected from a high set earlier this year but are now moving up off the bottom. Price action began moving higher the day before the calendar Q2 earnings were released and that move is extending in the pre-market action. In our view, this confirms a strong bullish entry signal that has been forming over the past few days and should lead the stock higher in the near to midterm. The next major hurdle is potential resistance at the $38 level. Once that has been exceeded we expect to see Flexsteel move back up to retest the recent highs for a gain near 50%. 

Flexsteel Flexes Its Muscles In The Second-Quarter

Should you invest $1,000 in Flexsteel Industries right now?

Before you consider Flexsteel Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flexsteel Industries wasn't on the list.

While Flexsteel Industries currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)1.6$37.02+1.7%1.62%-39.38N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.