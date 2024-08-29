Free Trial
→ This Crypto Coin Could 10x FASTER Than Bitcoin (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)

Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Don Miller
August 29, 2024
Foot Locker logo sign store sport shop us sportswear and footwear retailer shoes

Key Points

  • Foot Locker stock is down over 10% after the company reported its quarterly earnings results, giving investors another reason to look in. 
  • Net income may be down, but the company's future efficiency could get it back on track for the next few quarters. 
  • Knowing about management's plan, Wall Street analysts are forecasting double-digit growth and upside for Foot Locker stock this year.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Foot Locker

Markets have been so focused on earnings from the technology sector this quarter that they have completely let other companies fly by right under their noses. Stocks in the consumer discretionary sector might be falling out of favor as the U.S. consumer struggles with inflation and rising credit card delinquencies, but they have recently found reason to stay positive, judging by the uptick in consumer confidence.

The optimism might be rooted in the fact that the Federal Reserve (the Fed) is looking to cut interest rates before 2024 is over. The CME’s FedWatch tool now forecasts these cuts to be here as soon as September. With this in mind, real value investors would appreciate the recent 12% selloff in shares of Foot Locker Inc. NYSE: FL after the company reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results.

While there are some reasons for concern, the bottom line is that management is trying to head in the right direction regarding securing future profitability and growth. For this reason, Wall Street analysts willing to go the contrarian route have willingly made their bullish thesis for Foot Locker stock public, something value investors (not afraid to go against the crowd) could come to appreciate.

Efficiency Set to Boost Foot Locker Stock's Earnings

Foot Locker Today

Foot Locker, Inc. stock logo
FLFL 90-day performance
Foot Locker
$29.47
+0.02 (+0.07%)
(As of 10:08 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$16.68
$35.60
Price Target
$25.93
Add to Watchlist

The top line would look fine when investors look inside Foot Locker's earnings press release. Total sales growth of 1.9%, comparable sales up by  2.6%, and a gross margin expansion of 0.5% over the past year doesn't sound like a business that should be selling off by over 10%.

The problem is the business's operating efficiencies, which hit Foot Locker's bottom-line earnings. On a per-share basis, Foot Locker reported a net loss of $0.13, but reading between the lines will catch those willing to look off guard.

Looking at the cash flow statement, the picture looks different. Operating cash flows swung from negative $184 million in 2023 to positive $126 million this quarter, a divergence from the net income item. A concern is being put to rest before investors learn about management efficiency initiatives.


Nike Inc. NYSE: NKE and Adidas OTCMKTS: ADDYY have stated that they will resume their relationships with Foot Locker, allowing the brand to keep selling its merchandise now that inventory issues have been addressed. So, if it isn't relationships and the consumer cycle that are keeping earnings down, what else is keeping them down?

It's location, and management knows this. Although being headquartered in New York might have been great in 1974, when the company was founded, today, New York is filled with taxes that make most businesses headquartered there inefficient. Foot Locker is now going to call sunny Florida its home.

For reference, Foot Locker's press release stated that the company paid an effective tax rate of 35% and is expected to pay between 33% and 34% in the next 12 months. While these are not horrible rates, it is no secret that the company could achieve a much more efficient rate when moving to Florida.

Hedge fund Citadel and even Cathie Wood have made the same move to save on taxes. These efficiencies will directly affect the company's net earnings and earnings per share (EPS) as more tax savings trickle down to shareholders.

This has made the job easier for Wall Street analysts to forecast up to 39.1% EPS growth in the coming year, which is way above competitors in the athlete wear space like Lululemon Athletica Inc. NASDAQ: LULU with its forecast for 9.9% EPS growth. That is where deep value investors can begin to get excited, but they wouldn't be the only ones.

Wall Street Is Catching On to the Potential Upside in Foot Locker Stock

Foot Locker Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$26.40
-10.36% Downside
Reduce
Based on 16 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$38.00
Average Forecast$26.40
Low Forecast$15.00
Foot Locker Stock Forecast Details

This potential upside for the coming quarters gives some Wall Street analysts further confidence. Precisely, Evercore has placed a price target of up to $38 a share on Foot Locker stock as of August 2024, up from their previous valuation of $34 a share.

To prove these analysts right, the stock would need to rally by as much as 29% from where it trades today, a net upside that the earnings selloff has recently amplified. Institutional capital has also made its way into the stock in light of these recent bullish findings.

Knowing that interest rate cuts are just around the corner, Dimensional Fund Advisors has boosted its position in Foot Locker stock by 1.5% as of August 2024. This would net their investment at $117.1 million, making it the second-largest shareholder, lagging only behind those at the Vanguard Group.

Should you invest $1,000 in Foot Locker right now?

Before you consider Foot Locker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Foot Locker wasn't on the list.

While Foot Locker currently has a "Reduce" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Growth stocks offer a lot of bang for your buck, and we've got the next upcoming superstars to strongly consider for your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
About The Author

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Learn More about Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Foot Locker (FL)
3.544 of 5 stars
3.54 / 5 stars		$29.06-1.3%N/A-7.67Reduce$25.93
Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
4.4097 of 5 stars
4.41 / 5 stars		$260.37+0.6%N/A20.88Moderate Buy$377.45
NIKE (NKE)
4.8218 of 5 stars
4.82 / 5 stars		$83.08+0.4%1.78%22.27Moderate Buy$95.59
adidas (ADDYY)
0 of 5 stars
0.00 / 5 stars		$126.28+1.1%0.18%300.67BuyN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Grab this ETF paying a huge 22% dividend
Imagine a world where you don't have to stress about inflation eroding your savings... Where your paycheck ...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
7 Stocks Under $20 You Won’t Want to Miss
The price of a stock and the value of that stock are frequently different. And many investors have learned the...
MarketBeat
Ex WH Advisor Who Predicted Biden Leaving Race Makes Startling New Prediction
Former advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon and the White House Jim Rickards went on multiple TV news programs… ...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
7 Stocks with High Short Interest - Market Getting These Right?
In a healthy market, stocks move both up and down. Traders who speculate that a stock will go down in price ar...
MarketBeat
625,000% Gain
Imagine swapping your daily coffee expense for a future free of financial worries. It might seem far-fetche...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
7 Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Possible September Rate Cut
According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is a 57% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest r...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

CAVA Surges After Q2: Could It Be the Next Big Player in Fast-Casual Dining?

CAVA Surges After Q2: Could It Be the Next Big Player in Fast-Casual Dining?

CAVA, a rising star in the fast-casual restaurant scene, had impressive Q2 results; why this Mediterranean fast-casual chain might be the next big thing.

Related Videos

CEO Exit: Is Chipotle Still a Buy?
Starbucks Stock Rises as Chipotle Falls: CEO Transition
Buy the Dip: Chipotle Climb Expected

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines