4 Upgrades Dividend Growth Investors Need To Own 

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
4 Upgrades Dividend Growth Investors Need To Own 

Growth, Dividends, Dividend Growth, And Upgrades 

We’re closing in on the start of the fiscal Q1 2021 reporting season and the upgrades keep rolling in. Today’s look is at a group of stocks that are not only poised for sustained growth in the post-pandemic world but ones that pay nice dividends and have a positive outlook for dividend growth. With secular tailwinds to drive revenue and the analyst community to drive share prices higher, we view these stocks as a best-idea for dividend growth investors in 2021. 

Texas Instruments Positioned To Outperform In 2021 

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) got a nod from Keybanc which called the stock out for its long-term growth potential. In their view, Texas Instruments’ decision not to increase prices in the face of a global microchip shortage is one that will drive market share gains in the near and long-term. That, coupled with the company’s supply-chain advantage, has it set up for widening margins and accelerating earnings as well. In our view, they had us with the words semiconductors and sealed the deal with widening margins and outperformance. The semiconductor sector is fundamental to nearly every industry on the planet at this point in the game and will be in high demand for years to come. As for the dividend, Texas Instruments pays a 2.2% yield with a 60% payout ratio, 21% distribution CAGR, and 15-year history of past increases. 

Four Upgrades Dividend Growth Investors Need To Own 

Domino’s Pizza Delivers Value To Shareholders 

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) was initiated with a Bull rating by Citibank even as competitor Papa John’s got called out by BMO Capital. According to Citibank, Domino’s has several growth drivers working for it even as the pandemic boost fades. In addition, Domino’s trades at an “undemanding” valuation compared to Papa Johns at only 28X earnings compared to Papa Johns’ 38X and we concur. Shares of Domino’s are yielding a little over 1.0% with prices near $370 which isn’t much but the payment is very safe. Domino’s payout ratio is sub-30% and the balance sheet is sound. With an 8-year history of dividend increases, a low payout ratio, and 20% CAGR we not only expect to see the 9th distribution increase but for it to be a large one. 

Four Upgrades Dividend Growth Investors Need To Own 

Proctor & Gamble A Top Pick At Morgan Stanley 

Long a staple in the consumer staples industry Proctor & Gamble (NYSE: PG) got some analyst love from Morgan Stanley who called it a top pick in a recent note to clients. According to them the company’s revenue and earnings should outpace peers for the foreseeable future with notable strength in the baby business. A shift to higher-margin, premium, and growth categories is expected to drive a margin expansion as well. Morgan Stanley holds an Overweight rating on the stock with a $165 price target making it one of the more aggressive analysts on Wall Street. As for the dividend, Proctor & Gamble is a Dividend King having increased its distribution every year for 64 years. The $3.16 in annualized payments is worth 2.3% in yield and growth is very sustainable. The payout ratio is about 55% so not too high and the CAGR is low. If you are looking for higher yield and sustainability more than growth this could be the stock you are looking for. 

Four Upgrades Dividend Growth Investors Need To Own 

Kellogg To Sustain Mid Single-Digit Growth 

The analysts at Argus upped their price target on Kellogg (NYSE: K) after reevaluating the company’s growth outlook. The new outlook assumes a 6% growth rate for the next five years with a 3% CAGR after that. That puts the stock up at $75 based on their modeling and that could be a low estimate. The company has reduced its debt and freed up cash-flow in a rising cash-flow environment putting it on track to increase the dividend and buy back shares. Trading at only 16X earnings and paying out over 3.3% in yield the stock is certainly attractive. Based on the balance sheet, cash flow, and dividend history we expect the next increase could come as soon as the next dividend declaration and in the range of 3%to 5%.

Four Upgrades Dividend Growth Investors Need To Own 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Domino's Pizza (DPZ)2.1$368.13-1.1%1.02%31.54Buy$421.92
Kellogg (K)1.7$63.76-1.8%3.58%18.43Hold$66.09
The Procter & Gamble (PG)2.3$135.45-1.5%2.33%25.90Buy$149.21
Texas Instruments (TXN)2.3$185.94-0.1%2.19%35.15Hold$170.59
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks That Are Ready to Rebound

The electric vehicle (EV) sector was nearly as frothy as the “pandemic stocks” in 2020. It wasn’t that the EV sector was dormant during the Trump administration.

But, as the saying goes, elections have consequences. And Wall Street understands they can make money in any administration. And as a bet that Joe Biden would win the presidency, electric vehicle stocks soared.

For starters, the Biden administration has already said it will prioritize climate change like no administration ever has. And one way they are going to do that is to incentivize the production and purchase of electric vehicles.

And to take advantage of this shift towards electric vehicle stocks, many private companies raced to get in on the action. The preferred way for many of these companies to go public was via a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). A SPAC is basically a shortcut to the traditional IPO process.

However, what goes up frequently goes down and since late February, EV stocks have been getting battered. But this is creating an opportunity because the electric vehicle is still supposed to see exceptional growth over the next five years.

To help you take advantage of this we’ve created this special presentation that includes seven stocks that appear to be ready to take the next leg up.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks That Are Ready to Rebound ".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.