S&P 500   4,667.45
DOW   35,754.69
QQQ   393.73
3 Hidden Gem Growth Stocks to Buy Now
AP-NORC Poll: Income is up, but Americans focus on inflation
Solo Brands Is Gaining Traction, A Rally Is Brewing 
GM reaches supply deals for electric vehicle motor magnets
Are These 3 Midcaps In The Buy Zone Now?
Lowe's CEO addresses race, inflation and vaccine mandates
3 Attractive Small Cap Dividend Raisers
S&P 500   4,667.45
DOW   35,754.69
QQQ   393.73
3 Hidden Gem Growth Stocks to Buy Now
AP-NORC Poll: Income is up, but Americans focus on inflation
Solo Brands Is Gaining Traction, A Rally Is Brewing 
GM reaches supply deals for electric vehicle motor magnets
Are These 3 Midcaps In The Buy Zone Now?
Lowe's CEO addresses race, inflation and vaccine mandates
3 Attractive Small Cap Dividend Raisers
S&P 500   4,667.45
DOW   35,754.69
QQQ   393.73
3 Hidden Gem Growth Stocks to Buy Now
AP-NORC Poll: Income is up, but Americans focus on inflation
Solo Brands Is Gaining Traction, A Rally Is Brewing 
GM reaches supply deals for electric vehicle motor magnets
Are These 3 Midcaps In The Buy Zone Now?
Lowe's CEO addresses race, inflation and vaccine mandates
3 Attractive Small Cap Dividend Raisers
S&P 500   4,667.45
DOW   35,754.69
QQQ   393.73
3 Hidden Gem Growth Stocks to Buy Now
AP-NORC Poll: Income is up, but Americans focus on inflation
Solo Brands Is Gaining Traction, A Rally Is Brewing 
GM reaches supply deals for electric vehicle motor magnets
Are These 3 Midcaps In The Buy Zone Now?
Lowe's CEO addresses race, inflation and vaccine mandates
3 Attractive Small Cap Dividend Raisers

GameStop Reports Q3 Earnings, And It’s A Mixed Bag

Friday, December 10, 2021 | Sam Quirke
GameStop Reports Q3 Earnings, And It’s A Mixed Bag

The 10% drop in GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares during Thursday’s session should tell you everything you need to know about their Q3 earnings report, which was released on Wednesday night. A healthy beat on the video game store’s topline revenue couldn’t mask what was by any measure a dirty miss on their bottom line EPS. The steeper-than-expected loss was quite steep. Against an analyst expectation of -$0.58, the final print was almost three times as bad at -$1.39. 

There were some promising updates on the quarter, such as the opening of new offices in Seattle, Washington, and Boston, as well as a fresh $500 million ABL facility which closed last month. They also managed to end the quarter with more than $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, which is a substantial war chest to be able to work from as management continues trying to build momentum. This latest report will make for a sore topic of conversation at the company holiday party, as the performance from recent quarters had suggested the business was on track to move closer to profitability, rather than further away from it. 

Long Term Growth Concerns

Another key metric to note was total inventory which topped $1.1 billion, a significant jump on the $861 million they counted for the same quarter last year, but management was quick to dispel any concerns around this. They made a point of saying that they decided to “front-load investments in inventory this year in order to make sure it was ready for holiday demand and supply chain issues”. 

However, comments from GameStop’s CEO, Matt Furlong, didn’t do much to impress the team over in Wedbush. Furlong had said with the release that “our focus on the long term means we will continuously prioritize growth and market leadership over short-term margins". But in response to the disappointing report and these comments, Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop stock to $45 from $50, and raised concerns over the viability of the company’s long-term strategy. 

In addition to revealing a widening loss, GameStop also disclosed that the SEC issued them with a subpoena back in late August, reportedly asking for additional documents related to an investigation launched earlier this year regarding the trading activity of the company. "We are in the process of producing the documents and have been and intend to continue cooperating fully with the SEC Staff regarding this matter. This inquiry is not expected to adversely impact us," the company said in its filing. Though not a massive issue just yet, it’s a fresh headache that investors probably didn’t need on top of an earnings miss. 

Sizing Up The Opportunity 

The stock is down close to 40% now since the back end of November and is starting to test the one key line of technical support it has around the $150 mark. GameStop has performed a lot better than most expected in the wake of its short squeeze rally at the start of the year, but if it were to give up the $150 level then it’s very easy to see shares drifting back towards double-digit prices. The stock’s RSI is still in the mid-30s and so couldn’t quite be called oversold just yet, while a bearish crossover in the MACD two weeks ago is continuing to haunt shares.

The bulls will point to the fact that the company’s sales are not only growing at a decent pace, but also faster than expected, and this kind of pace can often help Wall Street to overlook a lack of profitability. But if GameStop managed to buy itself a couple of months’ grace following the 3,000% rally in January, it’s going to need to start proving it’s heading in the right direction for long-term success. Based on this week’s report, they’re not quite there yet.
GameStop Reports Q3 Earnings, And It’s A Mixed Bag

Should you invest $1,000 in GameStop right now?

Before you consider GameStop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GameStop wasn't on the list.

While GameStop currently has a "Sell" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
GameStop (GME)1.2$155.76-10.3%N/A-162.25Sell$27.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.