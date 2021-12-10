S&P 500   4,667.45
DOW   35,754.69
QQQ   393.73
This Is Why You Gotta Love The Lovesac Company 
Is Now The Time To Be Brave With Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON)?
3 Young Companies To Watch Heading Into 2022
AP-NORC Poll: Income is up, but Americans focus on inflation
Solo Brands Is Gaining Traction, A Rally Is Brewing 
GM reaches supply deals for electric vehicle motor magnets
CVS Health hikes dividend, eyes push into primary care
S&P 500   4,667.45
DOW   35,754.69
QQQ   393.73
This Is Why You Gotta Love The Lovesac Company 
Is Now The Time To Be Brave With Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON)?
3 Young Companies To Watch Heading Into 2022
AP-NORC Poll: Income is up, but Americans focus on inflation
Solo Brands Is Gaining Traction, A Rally Is Brewing 
GM reaches supply deals for electric vehicle motor magnets
CVS Health hikes dividend, eyes push into primary care
S&P 500   4,667.45
DOW   35,754.69
QQQ   393.73
This Is Why You Gotta Love The Lovesac Company 
Is Now The Time To Be Brave With Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON)?
3 Young Companies To Watch Heading Into 2022
AP-NORC Poll: Income is up, but Americans focus on inflation
Solo Brands Is Gaining Traction, A Rally Is Brewing 
GM reaches supply deals for electric vehicle motor magnets
CVS Health hikes dividend, eyes push into primary care
S&P 500   4,667.45
DOW   35,754.69
QQQ   393.73
This Is Why You Gotta Love The Lovesac Company 
Is Now The Time To Be Brave With Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON)?
3 Young Companies To Watch Heading Into 2022
AP-NORC Poll: Income is up, but Americans focus on inflation
Solo Brands Is Gaining Traction, A Rally Is Brewing 
GM reaches supply deals for electric vehicle motor magnets
CVS Health hikes dividend, eyes push into primary care

RH Wows Market With Industry-Leading Results

Friday, December 10, 2021 | Thomas Hughes

RH Confirms Support For Home Improvement Is Strong

We’ve been waiting to see a short-squeeze in RH (NYSE: RH) since the last earnings report and low and beyond it is finally here. The stock is up more than 9% on a strong earnings report but there is a caveat for traders. There is clearly still some bearish sentiment in the market as evidenced by the candle action. If the market can’t get over this we see price action moving lower again before it moves much higher. Marketbeat.com indicates this stock carried a 12.5% short interest coming in December which is definitely playing a part in the post-release surge in prices. Bearish sentiment aside, the results were good and should sustain the long-term rally in share prices. The question of course is when will the bears let go of the stock and let the rally begin

RH Has Stunning Quarter

RH had a stunning quarter but there are some negatives in the details to be aware of. While the $1.006 in net revenue is up 18.5% on top of last year’s positive comp the growth is down both YOY and sequentially giving evidence that some of the post-COVID surge is dissipating. That said, revenue is up 49% on a two-year basis and beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by the slim margin of 80 basis points. The company says strength in all channels helped to drive revenue and it is expecting to see strength carry into the 4th quarter. 

Moving down the report, the company delivered margin improvement at the gross and operating levels. The adjusted gross margin came in at 50.2% and 180 basis points higher than last year while the adjusted operating margin improved a smaller 100 basis points. Regardless, the combined effect is a 13% improvement in adjusted earnings and EPS above the consensus. The $7.03 in adjusted earnings beat the consensus by $0.44 and put the company on track to exceed the consensus for FY earnings by $2.00 to $3.00 if not more. 

As for guidance, the company didn’t give specific numbers for earnings but tightened the range for its expected revenue. The company raised the low-end for revenue growth to 32% from 31% with a cap at 33%. The operating margin is expected to expand as well and should drive earnings above expectations as well. 

Are The Analysts Giving Up On RH? 

The analysts are still generally bullish on RH but there are some signs that sentiment is waning. Not only has the company lost a few analysts over the past couple of months but the ones rating the stock have started to lower their price targets. The latest comes from Citigroup which rates the stock a Buy. Citigroup lowered its price target to $766 suggesting about 33% of upside for the stock compared to the broader Marketbeat.com consensus of $718 which implies 14% of upside from recent prices. If this trend persists it could cap gains for the foreseeable future. 

The Technical Outlook: RH Was Rangebound And Still Is 

Shares of RH had been trading inside a range earlier in the year and appeared to have broken out of it to the downside weeks before the earnings release. Turns out the stock was still range-bound, just with a lower bottom limit than thought, and it remains range-bound now. The post-release action is bullish but does not alter the range-bound nature of trading and suggests resistance and even short-selling is still strong in the upper end of the range. Price action may move higher but, if it does, there is resistance at the top of the range to be worried about. 

RH Wows Market With Industry-Leading Results

Should you invest $1,000 in RH right now?

Before you consider RH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RH wasn't on the list.

While RH currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
RH (RH)2.2$608.51+5.5%N/A35.32Buy$720.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.