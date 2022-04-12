Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future

S&P 500   4,439.95 (+0.62%)
DOW   34,474.85 (+0.49%)
QQQ   345.39 (+1.32%)
AAPL   168.72 (+1.79%)
MSFT   286.96 (+0.60%)
FB   218.98 (+1.16%)
GOOGL   2,590.48 (+0.54%)
AMZN   3,071.64 (+1.63%)
TSLA   1,005.70 (+3.05%)
NVDA   219.63 (+0.21%)
BABA   100.45 (-1.08%)
NIO   19.58 (-0.61%)
AMD   96.90 (-0.48%)
CGC   6.89 (+0.00%)
MU   72.51 (+0.67%)
T   19.60 (-0.15%)
GE   90.71 (+1.16%)
F   15.58 (+1.96%)
DIS   132.63 (+1.52%)
AMC   17.83 (-4.75%)
PFE   52.76 (-2.17%)
PYPL   110.74 (+0.85%)
BA   177.19 (+1.23%)
S&P 500   4,439.95 (+0.62%)
DOW   34,474.85 (+0.49%)
QQQ   345.39 (+1.32%)
AAPL   168.72 (+1.79%)
MSFT   286.96 (+0.60%)
FB   218.98 (+1.16%)
GOOGL   2,590.48 (+0.54%)
AMZN   3,071.64 (+1.63%)
TSLA   1,005.70 (+3.05%)
NVDA   219.63 (+0.21%)
BABA   100.45 (-1.08%)
NIO   19.58 (-0.61%)
AMD   96.90 (-0.48%)
CGC   6.89 (+0.00%)
MU   72.51 (+0.67%)
T   19.60 (-0.15%)
GE   90.71 (+1.16%)
F   15.58 (+1.96%)
DIS   132.63 (+1.52%)
AMC   17.83 (-4.75%)
PFE   52.76 (-2.17%)
PYPL   110.74 (+0.85%)
BA   177.19 (+1.23%)
S&P 500   4,439.95 (+0.62%)
DOW   34,474.85 (+0.49%)
QQQ   345.39 (+1.32%)
AAPL   168.72 (+1.79%)
MSFT   286.96 (+0.60%)
FB   218.98 (+1.16%)
GOOGL   2,590.48 (+0.54%)
AMZN   3,071.64 (+1.63%)
TSLA   1,005.70 (+3.05%)
NVDA   219.63 (+0.21%)
BABA   100.45 (-1.08%)
NIO   19.58 (-0.61%)
AMD   96.90 (-0.48%)
CGC   6.89 (+0.00%)
MU   72.51 (+0.67%)
T   19.60 (-0.15%)
GE   90.71 (+1.16%)
F   15.58 (+1.96%)
DIS   132.63 (+1.52%)
AMC   17.83 (-4.75%)
PFE   52.76 (-2.17%)
PYPL   110.74 (+0.85%)
BA   177.19 (+1.23%)
S&P 500   4,439.95 (+0.62%)
DOW   34,474.85 (+0.49%)
QQQ   345.39 (+1.32%)
AAPL   168.72 (+1.79%)
MSFT   286.96 (+0.60%)
FB   218.98 (+1.16%)
GOOGL   2,590.48 (+0.54%)
AMZN   3,071.64 (+1.63%)
TSLA   1,005.70 (+3.05%)
NVDA   219.63 (+0.21%)
BABA   100.45 (-1.08%)
NIO   19.58 (-0.61%)
AMD   96.90 (-0.48%)
CGC   6.89 (+0.00%)
MU   72.51 (+0.67%)
T   19.60 (-0.15%)
GE   90.71 (+1.16%)
F   15.58 (+1.96%)
DIS   132.63 (+1.52%)
AMC   17.83 (-4.75%)
PFE   52.76 (-2.17%)
PYPL   110.74 (+0.85%)
BA   177.19 (+1.23%)

Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | Jea Yu
Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future Railroad freight car and equipment manufacturer Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) stock took a sharp nose dive in March 2022 ahead of strong fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report. The Company is successfully navigating supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures on commodities resulting in high raw materials costs and rising logistics expenses. The Russian conflict in Ukraine is expected to caused inflated commodities prices with grains, crude oil, and fertilizers to have far-reaching consequences. They are also among the top suppliers of iron ore and finished steel to Europe. However, robust demand, strong liquidity, and evolving leasing operations is offsetting headwinds as the Greenbrier continues to gain market share. It’s worth noting that U.S. freight rail roads with diesel and electric power generation is 3X to 4X more fuel-efficient than trucks. In fact, a single ton of freight can be moved almost 500 miles per gallon of fuel at a 75% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. It also frees up congestion and wear and tear on highways. Greenbrier is a second half of the year story as its pricing actions in Q1 come to fruition. Prudent investors seeking exposure in a leader in rail car industry at a bargain price can watch for opportunistic pullbacks to scale into position.

Q2 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release

On April 6, 2022, Greenbrier released its fiscal second-quarter 2022 results for the quarter ending February 2022. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) profit of $0.38 excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for $0.19, a $0.19 beat. Revenues spiked 131% year-over-year (YoY) to $682.8 million beating consensus analyst estimates for $575.76 million. New railcar orders were 8,500 units worth $930 million. Fleet lease utilization was 98% for the quarter. The Company delivered 4,800 unites resulting in a 1.8 book-to-bill ratio. The diversified new railcar backlog was 32,100 units worth $3.6 million as of Feb. 18, 2022.The Company expects deliveries around 17,500 units to 19,000 units for fiscal full year 2022. Greenbrier CEO Lorie Tekorius commented,

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Tekorius took on the role of CEO on March 1, 2022. Former CEO Bill Furman was transitioned to the role of executive chairman. Furman set the tone, “The current war in Europe has created direct pressure on the availability and cost of commodities, ranging from minerals to food to fertilizer to crude oil, as well as coal and natural gas. Railroads and railway suppliers will help meet the challenge of keeping civilian life and economies functioning during the crisis. The commodity markets are traditionally leading indicators for expansion in the rail freight. Most commodities shipped by rail are experiencing upward pricing pressure from demand constraints due to either sanctions on Russia or reduced production from Russia and in the Ukraine. We expect rising global commodity prices and shifting trade patterns to elevate rail car demand in North America and Brazil and elsewhere in the world.”

CEO Tekorius noted the Company is still experiencing effects from the pandemic including absenteeism of around 12% of its work force due to the virus contraction. The supply chain and labor pressures directly caused manufacturing margins to come in below expectations. However, they have been able to avoid any line shutdowns material availability. This is all transitory as the operating momentum continues to improve moving forward with higher pricing and optimized overhead absorption on the increased production. The Russian and Ukraine conflict is directly impacting materials costs and they are among the largest suppliers of iron ore, and finished steel. The higher materials costs stemming from the conflict is also impacting its service business, but the Company is starting to see improving financials from the plans implemented in fiscal Q1 2022 coming to fruition and should become more obvious in the second half of the year. She concluded, “As we’ve said before, the market recovery won't follow a straight line, and there will be challenges along the way. We are managing our business to get ahead of these challenges wherever we can, to continue to provide solutions to our customers and ultimately deliver value to our shareholders.”

Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future

GBX Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provide a precise view of the price action playing field for GBX stock. The weekly rifle chart peaked on a double top near the $53.58 Fibonacci (fib) level before sharply selling off towards $42.43 before attempting to rally. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggered on earlier breakout through $41.27 and the weekly market structure high (MSH) sell triggered on the breakdown below $50.38. The weekly 5-period moving average is starting to curl down at $50.19 on a flat 15-period MA at $45.22, 50-period MA at $44.37 and 200-period MA support at $37.46. Shares fell so fast causing the weekly stochastic to immediately peak and cross down towards the 80-band test. The daily rifle chart formed a downtrend with a falling 5-period MA at $45.75 crossing below the 50-period MA at $46.34 as shares test the 200-period MA at $43.93. The daily lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $42.61. The daily stochastic mini inverse pup made a full oscillation as it plunged under the 20-band. Shares sold off into earnings. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullback levels at the $43.94 fib, $42.32, $41.07 fib, $39.81 fib, $38.19 fib, $35.32 fib, and the $32.08 fib level. Upside trajectories range from the $51.67 fib level up towards the $60.47 fib level.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Greenbrier Companies right now?

Before you consider Greenbrier Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Greenbrier Companies wasn't on the list.

While Greenbrier Companies currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Greenbrier Companies (GBX)
2.6865 of 5 stars		$45.00+0.5%2.40%20.09Buy$55.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.