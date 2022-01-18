Has Sherwin-Williams Company Lost Its Luster? 

S&P 500   4,591.89 (-1.52%)
DOW   35,382.16 (-1.47%)
QQQ   373.65 (-1.67%)
AAPL   171.03 (-1.18%)
MSFT   306.17 (-1.30%)
FB   321.52 (-3.13%)
GOOGL   2,727.30 (-2.23%)
AMZN   3,164.00 (-2.43%)
TSLA   1,053.50 (+0.37%)
NVDA   264.35 (-1.88%)
BABA   130.86 (-0.54%)
NIO   30.36 (-1.91%)
AMD   135.17 (-1.25%)
CGC   8.06 (-4.05%)
MU   94.72 (-2.71%)
GE   103.46 (+0.29%)
T   27.16 (-0.07%)
F   24.57 (-2.46%)
DIS   152.99 (+0.69%)
PFE   53.68 (-2.31%)
AMC   18.90 (-8.12%)
ACB   5.27 (-4.36%)
BA   226.37 (+0.18%)
S&P 500   4,591.89 (-1.52%)
DOW   35,382.16 (-1.47%)
QQQ   373.65 (-1.67%)
AAPL   171.03 (-1.18%)
MSFT   306.17 (-1.30%)
FB   321.52 (-3.13%)
GOOGL   2,727.30 (-2.23%)
AMZN   3,164.00 (-2.43%)
TSLA   1,053.50 (+0.37%)
NVDA   264.35 (-1.88%)
BABA   130.86 (-0.54%)
NIO   30.36 (-1.91%)
AMD   135.17 (-1.25%)
CGC   8.06 (-4.05%)
MU   94.72 (-2.71%)
GE   103.46 (+0.29%)
T   27.16 (-0.07%)
F   24.57 (-2.46%)
DIS   152.99 (+0.69%)
PFE   53.68 (-2.31%)
AMC   18.90 (-8.12%)
ACB   5.27 (-4.36%)
BA   226.37 (+0.18%)
S&P 500   4,591.89 (-1.52%)
DOW   35,382.16 (-1.47%)
QQQ   373.65 (-1.67%)
AAPL   171.03 (-1.18%)
MSFT   306.17 (-1.30%)
FB   321.52 (-3.13%)
GOOGL   2,727.30 (-2.23%)
AMZN   3,164.00 (-2.43%)
TSLA   1,053.50 (+0.37%)
NVDA   264.35 (-1.88%)
BABA   130.86 (-0.54%)
NIO   30.36 (-1.91%)
AMD   135.17 (-1.25%)
CGC   8.06 (-4.05%)
MU   94.72 (-2.71%)
GE   103.46 (+0.29%)
T   27.16 (-0.07%)
F   24.57 (-2.46%)
DIS   152.99 (+0.69%)
PFE   53.68 (-2.31%)
AMC   18.90 (-8.12%)
ACB   5.27 (-4.36%)
BA   226.37 (+0.18%)
S&P 500   4,591.89 (-1.52%)
DOW   35,382.16 (-1.47%)
QQQ   373.65 (-1.67%)
AAPL   171.03 (-1.18%)
MSFT   306.17 (-1.30%)
FB   321.52 (-3.13%)
GOOGL   2,727.30 (-2.23%)
AMZN   3,164.00 (-2.43%)
TSLA   1,053.50 (+0.37%)
NVDA   264.35 (-1.88%)
BABA   130.86 (-0.54%)
NIO   30.36 (-1.91%)
AMD   135.17 (-1.25%)
CGC   8.06 (-4.05%)
MU   94.72 (-2.71%)
GE   103.46 (+0.29%)
T   27.16 (-0.07%)
F   24.57 (-2.46%)
DIS   152.99 (+0.69%)
PFE   53.68 (-2.31%)
AMC   18.90 (-8.12%)
ACB   5.27 (-4.36%)
BA   226.37 (+0.18%)

Has Sherwin-Williams Company Lost Its Luster? 

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Has Sherwin-Williams Company Lost Its Luster? 

Analysts Spark Sell-Off In Sherwin-Williams Company 

The downgrades in Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) began long before the company released its updated guidance but they appear to be gaining momentum in its wake. According to BMO Capital who downgraded the stock to Hold in December, the supply chain issues investors were expecting to appear did not fully materialize in 2021 and led to outperformance in the stock. At the then-current levels near $345, the good news was all but priced into the stock. That sentiment was fully realized a few weeks later when the company lowered its guidance and, in particular, the outlook for earnings. In fact, based on the guidance, it looks like BMO Capital wasn’t cautious enough. 

Sherwin-Williams Lowers EPS Guidance

Sherwin-Williams released preliminary results for Q4 only a few weeks after BMO’s downgrade. The company says revenue should come in line with the current Marketbeat.com consensus but EPS will fall short. The company is looking for adjusted earnings in the range of $1.35 versus the consensus of $1.68. The reason is due to supply chain issues more so than inflation but either is a concern. At least, in this case, a shortfall in the America’s Group will likely be made up as materials are made available but there is a risk the business went elsewhere. 

"While we met our consolidated fourth quarter net sales guidance and demand remains robust, we are disappointed in our weaker than expected earnings results in the quarter. Our lower than expected earnings relative to our prior guidance is related to a shortfall in The Americas Group, where sales were below our guidance due to slower than expected improvement in raw material availability and COVID-related labor headwinds in December." said Chairman, President and CEO John G. Morikis.

The Analysts Don’t Like The Color Of Sherwin-Williams Outlook

There has been a flurry of analysts activity since the BMO downgrade including several notes that came out in the wake of the guidance update. The latest three analysts’ notes include three price target downgrades and one rating change from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The bad news is that sentiment appears to be souring, the good news is that the trend in sentiment is still bullish and there is a chance the company will outperform its own expectations. The consensus of the three latest target changes has the stock trading around $340 to $345 compared to the Marketbeat.com consensus of $365 which projects about 22% of upside for the stock. The key takeaway is that the consensus target is still up 1% for the last 30 days, 5.7% over the last 90 days, and 55% over the last year, and the underlying business is still strong. 

The Technical Outlook: Sherwin-Williams Hits A Bottom 

Shares of Sherwin-Williams slipped in the wake of the guidance and downgrades but it looks like a bottom is at hand. Price action and the indicators suggest an extreme in sentiment has been reached and support is evident at the $300 level. This may not be “the bottom” in Sherwin-Willams but it is a bottom that could see price action advance 10% as it moves back up to the short-term moving average near $330. Sherwin-Williams is expected to report on January 28th, 2022.

Has Sherwin-Williams Company Lost Its Luster? 

Should you invest $1,000 in Sherwin-Williams right now?

Before you consider Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While Sherwin-Williams currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Sherwin-Williams (SHW)2.9$303.09-1.7%0.73%41.54Buy$364.86
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.