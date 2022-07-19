High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom 

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,930.47 (+2.60%)
DOW   31,758.98 (+2.21%)
QQQ   298.11 (+3.01%)
AAPL   150.88 (+2.59%)
MSFT   259.02 (+1.88%)
META   176.32 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   112.87 (+3.52%)
AMZN   118.64 (+4.29%)
TSLA   738.00 (+2.27%)
NVDA   170.92 (+6.15%)
NIO   20.27 (-2.74%)
BABA   104.71 (+1.52%)
AMD   86.32 (+6.01%)
MU   62.64 (+3.62%)
CGC   2.66 (+2.70%)
T   20.85 (+1.56%)
GE   66.60 (+4.59%)
F   12.66 (+5.85%)
DIS   99.48 (+3.95%)
AMC   16.91 (+2.24%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.97%)
PYPL   77.71 (+4.83%)
NFLX   200.62 (+5.08%)
S&P 500   3,930.47 (+2.60%)
DOW   31,758.98 (+2.21%)
QQQ   298.11 (+3.01%)
AAPL   150.88 (+2.59%)
MSFT   259.02 (+1.88%)
META   176.32 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   112.87 (+3.52%)
AMZN   118.64 (+4.29%)
TSLA   738.00 (+2.27%)
NVDA   170.92 (+6.15%)
NIO   20.27 (-2.74%)
BABA   104.71 (+1.52%)
AMD   86.32 (+6.01%)
MU   62.64 (+3.62%)
CGC   2.66 (+2.70%)
T   20.85 (+1.56%)
GE   66.60 (+4.59%)
F   12.66 (+5.85%)
DIS   99.48 (+3.95%)
AMC   16.91 (+2.24%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.97%)
PYPL   77.71 (+4.83%)
NFLX   200.62 (+5.08%)
S&P 500   3,930.47 (+2.60%)
DOW   31,758.98 (+2.21%)
QQQ   298.11 (+3.01%)
AAPL   150.88 (+2.59%)
MSFT   259.02 (+1.88%)
META   176.32 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   112.87 (+3.52%)
AMZN   118.64 (+4.29%)
TSLA   738.00 (+2.27%)
NVDA   170.92 (+6.15%)
NIO   20.27 (-2.74%)
BABA   104.71 (+1.52%)
AMD   86.32 (+6.01%)
MU   62.64 (+3.62%)
CGC   2.66 (+2.70%)
T   20.85 (+1.56%)
GE   66.60 (+4.59%)
F   12.66 (+5.85%)
DIS   99.48 (+3.95%)
AMC   16.91 (+2.24%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.97%)
PYPL   77.71 (+4.83%)
NFLX   200.62 (+5.08%)
S&P 500   3,930.47 (+2.60%)
DOW   31,758.98 (+2.21%)
QQQ   298.11 (+3.01%)
AAPL   150.88 (+2.59%)
MSFT   259.02 (+1.88%)
META   176.32 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   112.87 (+3.52%)
AMZN   118.64 (+4.29%)
TSLA   738.00 (+2.27%)
NVDA   170.92 (+6.15%)
NIO   20.27 (-2.74%)
BABA   104.71 (+1.52%)
AMD   86.32 (+6.01%)
MU   62.64 (+3.62%)
CGC   2.66 (+2.70%)
T   20.85 (+1.56%)
GE   66.60 (+4.59%)
F   12.66 (+5.85%)
DIS   99.48 (+3.95%)
AMC   16.91 (+2.24%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.97%)
PYPL   77.71 (+4.83%)
NFLX   200.62 (+5.08%)

High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom 

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom 

Diversified Hasbro Widens Margins And Guides Favorably 

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is not immune to the issues plaguing the market today but it is outperforming what we’ve seen so far this earnings cycle and in more ways than one. The key takeaways from the report are that revenue is growing, the company has pricing power, and margins are widening. In this context, the stock should be a top choice for investors but there is more to this story than margin. Hasbro is a high-quality dividend payer as well and one that yields nearly 3.5% compared to the roughly 1.6% paid by the average S&P 500 company. If you’re looking for a place to park some money for the 2nd half there aren’t many better choices than this. 

"We are making significant progress in our strategic plan review and are identifying and realizing cost savings across the business," said CEO Chris Cocks. "Our teams are driving focus and scale in gaming, multi-generational brands and direct to consumer. Backed by Hasbro's unmatched portfolio of brands and brand-building capabilities, we have confidence in the strength of our initiatives for the second half and we are positioned to deliver profitable growth and long-term shareholder returns."

Hasbro Delivers Mixed Results, Shares Move Higher 

Hasbro delivered mixed results for the 2nd quarter but take that with a grain of salt. The $1.34 billion in revenue missed the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate by 220 basis points but is up versus last year. The company’s revenue is up 1.5% versus last year and up double-digits versus two and three years ago despite the divestiture of the music business last year. Growth was led by a 7% gain in the Consumer Products segments and bolstered by a 3% gain in Wizards of the Coast. The Entertainment declined by 18% including the loss of the music business but fell a smaller 4% on an adjusted basis. 


Moving on to the margin, the company was able to widen its margin on the combined effects of pricing and internal cost-saving efforts that are still underway. The GAAP and adjusted operating margin both improved, adjusted by 200 basis points, and that led to a better than 100% increase in net earnings. The adjusted earnings grew by a smaller 10%, however, but beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by $0.21 or nearly 25% and that is not the end of the good news. The company is expecting to see low single-digit revenue growth in 2022 with mid-single-digit growth in the operating profit, both of which compare favorably to the consensus. 

Hasbro Reduces Debt, Buys Back Shares 

Hasbro has been working on reducing its debt and is on track to meet the 2.0X to 2.5X target ahead of the late 2023 target date. This is on top of increasing its inventory in preparation for the fall season and repurchasing shares in the amount of $124 million during the quarter. The repurchase is worth about 1.15 of the current market cap and leaves about $240 million worth of shares to be purchased under the current authorization. 

The Technical Outlook: Hasbro Show Support At Key Level 

Shares of Hasbro moved down to set a new low in the wake of the report but that low was snatched up by bargain-hungry investors. Price action is now up more than 2.0% and showing increased signs of support at the current levels. Assuming the market follows through on this move, we see shares of Hasbro moving up within the current range and retesting the highs near $110 by late 2022 or early 2023. 

High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Hasbro (HAS)
2.5314 of 5 stars		$79.87+0.6%3.51%29.69Moderate Buy$106.89
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Hasbro right now?

Before you consider Hasbro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hasbro wasn't on the list.

While Hasbro currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.