High-Yield Kellogg Company Still Has Some Crunch 

S&P 500   4,670.11 (+0.20%)
DOW   36,052.24 (-0.29%)
QQQ   397.61 (+1.13%)
AAPL   151.44 (-0.03%)
MSFT   335.57 (+0.47%)
FB   334.51 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,972.45 (+1.38%)
TSLA   1,233.17 (+1.59%)
AMZN   3,459.52 (+2.23%)
NVDA   295.73 (+11.19%)
BABA   164.80 (-0.87%)
NIO   42.95 (+3.49%)
CGC   13.11 (-3.18%)
GE   104.77 (-1.13%)
AMD   135.76 (+4.01%)
MU   71.56 (+0.44%)
T   25.02 (-0.64%)
F   19.09 (+2.47%)
ACB   6.83 (-1.59%)
DIS   169.20 (-0.52%)
PFE   43.58 (-2.77%)
AMC   40.27 (-1.27%)
BA   212.68 (-0.33%)
S&P 500   4,670.11 (+0.20%)
DOW   36,052.24 (-0.29%)
QQQ   397.61 (+1.13%)
AAPL   151.44 (-0.03%)
MSFT   335.57 (+0.47%)
FB   334.51 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,972.45 (+1.38%)
TSLA   1,233.17 (+1.59%)
AMZN   3,459.52 (+2.23%)
NVDA   295.73 (+11.19%)
BABA   164.80 (-0.87%)
NIO   42.95 (+3.49%)
CGC   13.11 (-3.18%)
GE   104.77 (-1.13%)
AMD   135.76 (+4.01%)
MU   71.56 (+0.44%)
T   25.02 (-0.64%)
F   19.09 (+2.47%)
ACB   6.83 (-1.59%)
DIS   169.20 (-0.52%)
PFE   43.58 (-2.77%)
AMC   40.27 (-1.27%)
BA   212.68 (-0.33%)
S&P 500   4,670.11 (+0.20%)
DOW   36,052.24 (-0.29%)
QQQ   397.61 (+1.13%)
AAPL   151.44 (-0.03%)
MSFT   335.57 (+0.47%)
FB   334.51 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,972.45 (+1.38%)
TSLA   1,233.17 (+1.59%)
AMZN   3,459.52 (+2.23%)
NVDA   295.73 (+11.19%)
BABA   164.80 (-0.87%)
NIO   42.95 (+3.49%)
CGC   13.11 (-3.18%)
GE   104.77 (-1.13%)
AMD   135.76 (+4.01%)
MU   71.56 (+0.44%)
T   25.02 (-0.64%)
F   19.09 (+2.47%)
ACB   6.83 (-1.59%)
DIS   169.20 (-0.52%)
PFE   43.58 (-2.77%)
AMC   40.27 (-1.27%)
BA   212.68 (-0.33%)
S&P 500   4,670.11 (+0.20%)
DOW   36,052.24 (-0.29%)
QQQ   397.61 (+1.13%)
AAPL   151.44 (-0.03%)
MSFT   335.57 (+0.47%)
FB   334.51 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,972.45 (+1.38%)
TSLA   1,233.17 (+1.59%)
AMZN   3,459.52 (+2.23%)
NVDA   295.73 (+11.19%)
BABA   164.80 (-0.87%)
NIO   42.95 (+3.49%)
CGC   13.11 (-3.18%)
GE   104.77 (-1.13%)
AMD   135.76 (+4.01%)
MU   71.56 (+0.44%)
T   25.02 (-0.64%)
F   19.09 (+2.47%)
ACB   6.83 (-1.59%)
DIS   169.20 (-0.52%)
PFE   43.58 (-2.77%)
AMC   40.27 (-1.27%)
BA   212.68 (-0.33%)

High-Yield Kellogg Company Still Has Some Crunch 

Thursday, November 4, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
High-Yield Kellogg Company Still Has Some Crunch 

Price Increases Lift Kellogg Company From Support 

The Kellogg Company’s (NYSE: K) Q3 results prove the company still has some crunch left for investors. The results show the impacts of supply chain and inflationary pressures but, so far, the company has been able to navigate those hurdles. The key takeaway is that margins widened in a world plagued by rising costs and that is good news indeed for dividend investors. Trading at only 15X its earnings and yielding over 3.5% Kellogg is one of the more attractive consumer staples to us and one we see delivering high-single to low-double-digits gains over the next few months. 

A Solid Quarter For Kellogg Company 

Kellogg Company had a very solid if lackluster quarter. The company reported $3.62 billion in revenue which is good for a small sequential gain, up 5.1% from last year and 7.4% from 219. The revenue beat the consensus estimate as well, topping the Marketbeat.com consensus by 2.2%. The caveat here is that revenue strength is driven as much by pricing actions and FX tailwinds as anything else so take it with a grain of salt. On an organic basis, company revenue is up 5.1% on strength in all four operating regions. 

On a regional basis, the APAC region was strongest with 17% YOY growth driven by pantry-loading during a period of COVID-related lockdown. Elsewhere, growth in Europe topped 15% while Latin America grew a smaller 7.0% and sales in America were flat on top of last year’s robust growth. Notably, the company points out emerging markets as a strong point in Europe, Latin America, and the APAC region. 

Moving down to the income, Kellogg Company reported a 9.1% increase in GAAP operating profit and a 12.2% increase in adjusted profit that was driven by price and mix. On the bottom line, the company’s $0.89 in GAAP earnings missed by $0.02 but there is a mitigating factor in mark-to-market accounting. On an adjusted basis, the company’s $1.09 in reported earnings is up $0.18 or nearly 20% from last year and beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by $0.16.

Looking forward, the company is raising the guidance for revenue but there is a shadow hanging over it. While the guidance has been upped to a range of +2.3% from 0% to +1% the EPS guidance was held steady. This is evidence the company is expecting price pressure to increase, we expect them to increase their own prices as well but no word on that yet. 

Kellogg’s Dividend Is Growing, Barely 

Kellogg’s dividend is growing but barely. The company has a 17-year history of payouts so we do expect the trend continues, the problem is the payout ratio, the leverage, and the growth rate. The payout ratio is running above 55% and the balance sheet is carrying some leverage. The good news is that coverage is ample and debt is coming down, we just don’t expect to see large increases for another year or two at least, if ever. 

The Technical Outlook: Kellogg Wrestles With Resistance 

Shares of Kellog were up initially following the Q3 report but resistance has the shares moving lower only an hour into the trading day. Support is still evident above the short-term moving average and the indicators are bullish so upward drift is still expected. The caveat for investors is that our target is near the $67 and the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate, a consensus estimate that has been trending lower over the past year. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Kellogg right now?

Before you consider Kellogg, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kellogg wasn't on the list.

While Kellogg currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kellogg (K)2.4$62.20-1.8%3.73%16.46Hold$66.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.