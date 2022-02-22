Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom 

S&P 500   4,355.10 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,972.13 (-0.31%)
QQQ   341.50 (+0.00%)
AAPL   165.94 (-0.81%)
MSFT   289.62 (+0.59%)
FB   206.47 (+0.15%)
GOOGL   2,627.99 (+0.76%)
AMZN   3,045.55 (-0.21%)
TSLA   845.91 (-1.29%)
NVDA   237.04 (+0.26%)
BABA   113.75 (-4.40%)
NIO   22.69 (-2.24%)
AMD   117.93 (+3.60%)
CGC   7.48 (-2.86%)
MU   93.49 (+2.96%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.96 (+0.38%)
F   17.67 (-2.05%)
DIS   150.43 (-0.61%)
AMC   17.98 (+0.45%)
PFE   48.04 (-1.01%)
PYPL   104.22 (+0.55%)
ACB   4.05 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   4,355.10 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,972.13 (-0.31%)
QQQ   341.50 (+0.00%)
AAPL   165.94 (-0.81%)
MSFT   289.62 (+0.59%)
FB   206.47 (+0.15%)
GOOGL   2,627.99 (+0.76%)
AMZN   3,045.55 (-0.21%)
TSLA   845.91 (-1.29%)
NVDA   237.04 (+0.26%)
BABA   113.75 (-4.40%)
NIO   22.69 (-2.24%)
AMD   117.93 (+3.60%)
CGC   7.48 (-2.86%)
MU   93.49 (+2.96%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.96 (+0.38%)
F   17.67 (-2.05%)
DIS   150.43 (-0.61%)
AMC   17.98 (+0.45%)
PFE   48.04 (-1.01%)
PYPL   104.22 (+0.55%)
ACB   4.05 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   4,355.10 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,972.13 (-0.31%)
QQQ   341.50 (+0.00%)
AAPL   165.94 (-0.81%)
MSFT   289.62 (+0.59%)
FB   206.47 (+0.15%)
GOOGL   2,627.99 (+0.76%)
AMZN   3,045.55 (-0.21%)
TSLA   845.91 (-1.29%)
NVDA   237.04 (+0.26%)
BABA   113.75 (-4.40%)
NIO   22.69 (-2.24%)
AMD   117.93 (+3.60%)
CGC   7.48 (-2.86%)
MU   93.49 (+2.96%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.96 (+0.38%)
F   17.67 (-2.05%)
DIS   150.43 (-0.61%)
AMC   17.98 (+0.45%)
PFE   48.04 (-1.01%)
PYPL   104.22 (+0.55%)
ACB   4.05 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   4,355.10 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,972.13 (-0.31%)
QQQ   341.50 (+0.00%)
AAPL   165.94 (-0.81%)
MSFT   289.62 (+0.59%)
FB   206.47 (+0.15%)
GOOGL   2,627.99 (+0.76%)
AMZN   3,045.55 (-0.21%)
TSLA   845.91 (-1.29%)
NVDA   237.04 (+0.26%)
BABA   113.75 (-4.40%)
NIO   22.69 (-2.24%)
AMD   117.93 (+3.60%)
CGC   7.48 (-2.86%)
MU   93.49 (+2.96%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.96 (+0.38%)
F   17.67 (-2.05%)
DIS   150.43 (-0.61%)
AMC   17.98 (+0.45%)
PFE   48.04 (-1.01%)
PYPL   104.22 (+0.55%)
ACB   4.05 (-1.94%)

Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom 

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom 

A Bleak Technical Picture For Home Depot 

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported another record quarter and year and yet the stock is falling in the wake of the news. The reason is that Q4 results and guidance for 2022 indicate the COVID-19 inspired tailwinds have ceased to blow and growth will be hard to come by. And that is with the addition of higher prices and a reasonably strong housing and remodeling market. The takeaway here is not that Home Depot is in bad shape, only that the results are priced in and now the market is taking profits. Shares of Home Depot were up more than 180% from the pandemic bottom and are still up more than 100% and ripe for a little selling. The worst news we can give is that it looks like another 17% drop is on the way, the good news is that it will become a buying opportunity for those with the patience and fortitude to wait. 

Home Depot Beats On Top And Bottom Line

Home Depot beat on the top and bottom line with revenue of $35.72 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.21. The revenue is up 10.7% from last year and beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by 250 basis points while the EPS grew at a stronger 21% clip and beat by $0.03 or 95 bps. Revenue was driven by strong comps in the U.S. that in turn were supported by higher pricing and volume. Total comps increased by 8.1% with a 7.6% comp in the U.S. The problem arises with the guidance which is calling for only flat to slightly higher revenue in 2022 and for EPS below the consensus target. What this means for us is that earnings are priced into this market. 

Looking at the stock from the valuation perspective, it is trading at roughly 22X its earnings compared to a lower 19.2X for the broad market S&P 500 index which makes it slightly overvalued. The dividend helps, the now 2.20% dividend yield (the board just upped the payout by 15%) is almost double the broad market average at these valuations and there is a positive outlook for dividend growth. The company is only paying out about 45% of its earnings with few impediments to cash flow on the balance sheet and there is history to support the outlook. The company has increased the payout for 12 years at a near 20% CAGR that we find impressive. In our view, the CAGR may wane over time but the increases will linger long into the future. 

Sell-Side Sentiment May Be Shifting In Home Depot 

The analysts are still bullish on Home Depot but have yet to comment on the Q4 results and outlook. The Marketbeat.com consensus rating is a firm Buy with a price target 25% above the current action. The price target and sentiment have been on the rise over the last 30-day and 90-day periods with one noteworthy change investors should be aware of. The institutional activity, while bullish over the past four quarters, shifted in Q4 in both volume (reduction) and balance (even vs net-buying). Since then, the Q1 2022 activity has been noticeably stronger and firmly in favor of the bears. The net-selling is worth a mere $0.45 billion or about 0.12% of the market cap but may become stronger. In any event, so long as the institutions are net-sellers there will be a headwind for price action. 

The Technical Outlook: Home Depot Confirms Downtrend 

Shares of Home Depot are down more than 3.0% in premarket trading and worse, trading at a new low. The new low breaks support at the $343 level and confirm the downtrend that began earlier this year. Now, with price action below support, there is a danger of doubling the fall of 17% to $326 which is consistent with an important support/resistance level set in the fall of 2021. If price action falls to this level, we would expect to see vigorous buying. 

Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom 

Should you invest $1,000 in Home Depot right now?

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Home Depot (HD)3.0$327.28-5.6%2.02%21.88Buy$424.90
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.