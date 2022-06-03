×
S&P 500   4,176.82
DOW   33,248.28
QQQ   314.38
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage
Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
S&P 500   4,176.82
DOW   33,248.28
QQQ   314.38
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage
Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
S&P 500   4,176.82
DOW   33,248.28
QQQ   314.38
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage
Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
S&P 500   4,176.82
DOW   33,248.28
QQQ   314.38
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage
Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp

Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market 

Friday, June 3, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market 

Hormel Foods Falls On Inflation Concerns

Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) did not have a bad quarter or even give poor guidance but the Q2 results are a message for the market. Not only is inflation cutting into volume sales and profits but even higher prices are on the way for US consumers. The key takeaway is that margins remain under pressure despite top-line growth and the outlook for earnings is weakening. In the case of Hormel, it means investors can buy more of this highly-valued dividend grower at a cheaper price, and even lower prices may be coming. Trading at 24X its earnings this stock is still among the highest-valued in the Consumer Staples sector and it pays one of the lowest dividends so we don’t think the market is going to rush in to support prices. 

Hormel Foods Falls On Solid Quarter 

Hormel Foods had a solid quarter but the results are underpinned by higher pricing. While the net revenue grew 18.8% to a record $3.1 billion the volume fell by 2% and 8% on an organic basis. The good news is that revenue beat the consensus by roughly 10% and the strength more than carried through to the bottom line. On a regional basis, US Foodservice led with a gain of 32% followed by a 15% increase in US Retail and offset by a 3% decline in International sales. On a segment basis, Grocery led with a gain of 19% and was followed by a 16% increase in Jenny-O Turkey, a 3% increase in Refrigerated products, and a 1% decline in International. In all cases but one, refrigerated, there was a double-digit decline in volume offset by pricing increases put in place over the past year. 


Moving on to the margin, the news is both good and bad. The company’s pricing actions are resulting in sequential increases but still trailing inflation. The operating margin improved by 30 basis points sequentially but is still down 30 basis points versus last year. The good news is that the operating margin is better than expected and left the GAAP EPS up 21.2% versus last year, the bad news is that inflationary pressures are strong enough that the company tightened its guidance for FY earnings. Turning to the guidance, Hormel reiterated its outlook for revenue but tightened the top-end of its EPS range by 300 basis points. The takeaway, however, is that both revenue and earnings guidance is favorable to price action despite the reduction. 

“We are confident in our ability to deliver our sales guidance, given robust demand for our brands across the retail, food service, and international channels, improvements in our supply chain, our investments in capacity and from strategic pricing actions. From an earnings perspective, we expect a strong finish to the year from our Refrigerated Foods business. We anticipate a fourth-quarter improvement from pricing actions taken across our Grocery Products portfolio,” said Jim Snee, Chairman, and CEO of Hormel Foods. 

The Technical Outlook: No Support For Hormel Foods 

As solid a company and dividend payer as Hormel Foods is, the analysts are giving the stock little to no support. The consensus rating is only a Hold and the price target is barely above the current price action so not likely to aid the share price in the near term. The more likely scenario is that price action will continue its downward movement with a possible bottom in the low $40 range. At that level, Hormel will still be a highly valued stock but one trading at a more reasonable 21X earnings and paying a slightly higher yield. 

Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market 

Should you invest $1,000 in Hormel Foods right now?

Before you consider Hormel Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hormel Foods wasn't on the list.

While Hormel Foods currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Hormel Foods (HRL)
2.4165 of 5 stars		$45.76-5.2%2.27%27.08Hold$48.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.