IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains

Quantum computing leader IonQ Inc. NYSE: IONQ was among the first pure-play quantum firms to report Q1 2026 earnings, and better-than-expected results on multiple fronts helped to propel shares upward by almost 10% that day.

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Among many bright spots were encouraging revenue growth, a raise to full-year guidance over previous expectations, and notable achievements in system sales and partnerships.

While these factors are all important and have helped to drive a short-term rally, they don't necessarily get to the heart of what investors might hope for in the quantum computing battle: IonQ still faces the industry-wide problem of profitability. The firm's adjusted losses per share widened relative to the prior-year quarter. As a result, the earnings report was not an unqualified win for the company, despite being generally quite positive. We dig into the results in more depth below.

The Achievements IonQ Noted for Q1 2026 Are Remarkable

First, the good news—IonQ notched some very notable achievements in the first quarter of the year. Perhaps most noteworthy was its GAAP revenues, which skyrocketed 755% to $64.7 million, driven by quantum computing growth and the expansion of its quantum platform. Not only did this revenue figure break company records on a quarterly basis, but it also exceeded management's expectations—the revenue came in about 30% above the midpoint of guidance.

Given the impressive revenue showing for the first quarter, IonQ leaders felt comfortable boosting revenue expectations for the full year. They now expect a high end of $270 million in revenue for fiscal year 2026 (FY2026), up from a previous high-end estimate of $245 million issued with the Q4 2025 earnings results.

With quantum computing firms, financials are only part of the picture at each earnings check-in. Investors also want to see signals that a company is continuing to succeed in its innovation. IonQ may have satisfied this requirement by confirming the sale of its first 6th-generation, chip-based, 256-qubit system during the first quarter. The company also published a definitive blueprint for so-called fault-tolerant quantum computing, positioning itself as a leader in this corner of the quantum space.

Less prominent in headlines about IonQ's earnings performance but still notable is the fact that the firm's backlog is increasing as well, and that the company has sold its products in over 30 countries—both of these are indicators that demand is continuing to grow and that IonQ may be finding a broader customer base.

A Word of Warning Emerges in Adjusted Losses

If there was a word of warning for investors in IonQ's latest earnings, it was in the company's mounting adjusted losses per share, which rose to 34 cents from 15 cents one year earlier. Losses from operations also climbed considerably, to $271.5 million from $75.7 million the same time last year. Of course, at the same time, IonQ posted income before income tax expenses of close to $800 million in Q1 2026, compared to losses of more than $32 million in this category the year prior.

For IonQ investors—and, indeed, quantum computing investors more broadly—a crucial target is achieving sustainable profitability. While it has not yet translated to repeatable adjusted earnings per share for IonQ, the company did report some promising developments.

First, it noted that it achieved approximately 60% of revenue from commercial customers, including 35% of revenue from international customers, in the latest quarter. This means that IonQ may be finding a broader commercial base of potential users of its products.

IonQ Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$67.00

35.41% Upside Moderate Buy

Based on 17 Analyst Ratings Current Price $49.48 High Forecast $100.00 Average Forecast $67.00 Low Forecast $35.00 IonQ Stock Forecast Details

Second, more than a third of IonQ's revenue last quarter was from multi-product customers. This may demonstrate that IonQ's offerings are appealing enough that customers will want to come back to buy more.

Stickiness is especially important as the firm works to enhance its cloud offerings and may be building toward a more subscription-focused revenue model.

With the quantum computing space always growing increasingly crowded, well-established firms like IonQ cannot rest on their size advantages over newcomers.

Investors may find this quarter's results confirm that IonQ is a leader in the field, though it may not be a transformational name in the near term.

Analysts are of mixed opinion about IONQ shares, with 10 calling the stock a Buy but another seven saying it is a Hold or Sell. Still, they've set an ambitious price target of $67, which would mean another 30% in potential upside even on top of the latest post-earnings bump.

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