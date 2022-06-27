×
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   295.18
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit
Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   295.18
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit
Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   295.18
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit
Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   295.18
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit
Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom

Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices? 

Monday, June 27, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices? 

The Analysts Raise Carmax Price Target 

Carmax (NYSE: KMX) stock is geared for higher prices, the question is how high will they go? While the Q1 results were better than expected, several factors will weigh on share prices in future reporting periods. The first factor is a decline in YOY retail sales the company attributes to macroeconomic factors that we see worsening, not improving, in calendar Q3 and Q4. These include availability, higher interest rates, and rising inflation and none appear to be diminishing. If anything, inflation is still hot and will force the Fed to act more aggressively and increase the downward pressure on retail spending. 

“We believe a number of macroeconomic factors weighed on our first quarter unit sales performance, including the lapping of stimulus benefits paid in the prior year period; widespread inflationary pressures, including challenges to vehicle affordability; and waning consumer confidence.”

As for the analyst, at least 2 of the 13 analysts covering the stock released commentaries in the wake of the earnings report. Both maintained their rating of Neutral and Outperform while upping the price target. Their consensus of Buy and $106.50 implies about 7% to 10% of upside for the stock compared to the Marketbeat.com consensus of Moderate Buy and $134.60, both of which have firmed over the past 30 days. The takeaway? The analysts still view this stock as a Buy and they may put a floor in the price action but the upside potential is limited for this non-dividend-paying investment. 


Carmax Outperforms But Pricing Is The Reason Why 

Carmax had a good quarter but the two details that have us concerned are the increase in selling price and the decline in total volume. The company reported $9.3 billion in net revenue for a gain of 20.8% over last year but this is 100% because of pricing. The company reports a 5.5% decline in total unit volume that was led by the most profitable segment, Retail. On the retail end, units sold fell by 11% YOY, and 12.7% on a comp-store basis, and were offset by a $6,300 increase in average selling price. That amounts to a 25% YOY increase for a car that sold for $24,000 last year and prices are still on the rise. On the Wholesale end, the number of units sold increased by 2.7%. 

The company’s margin and earnings also came in better than expected but once again it is due to pricing increases that are hurting sales volume. The company reported a $134 increase in gross profit per retail unit that helped drive the GAAP EPS to $1.56. The EPS is down more than a dollar from last year due to some one-off factors coupled with higher input costs but it beat the consensus by $0.07 which is good news. The bad news is there is no formal guidance and every reason to believe headwinds will increase.

The Technical Outlook: Carmax Is At A Bottom 

The price action in Carmax is at the bottom and may even form a reversal but there are hurdles to overcome. The first is resistance at the top of the recent trading range near the $104 level. This level may cap gains in the near term but should fall based on the analyst's outlook. The low price target of $105 is above this resistance point and should lead to higher prices if reached. A move to $105 would confirm a double-bottom and may lead the market up to the $120 level before the next major resistance is hit. Longer-term, price action will most likely remain range-bound at or near the current levels. 

Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices? 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
CarMax (KMX)
2.4763 of 5 stars		$98.36+7.2%N/A16.70Moderate Buy$132.70
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in CarMax right now?

Before you consider CarMax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CarMax wasn't on the list.

While CarMax currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.