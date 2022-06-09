×
S&P 500   4,115.77
DOW   32,910.90
QQQ   307.64
Russia open to Ukraine grain exports but demands conditions
Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
No, you're not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking
How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
Should You Buy a Stock After a Split?
‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover
S&P 500   4,115.77
DOW   32,910.90
QQQ   307.64
Russia open to Ukraine grain exports but demands conditions
Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
No, you're not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking
How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
Should You Buy a Stock After a Split?
‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover
S&P 500   4,115.77
DOW   32,910.90
QQQ   307.64
Russia open to Ukraine grain exports but demands conditions
Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
No, you're not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking
How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
Should You Buy a Stock After a Split?
‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover
S&P 500   4,115.77
DOW   32,910.90
QQQ   307.64
Russia open to Ukraine grain exports but demands conditions
Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
No, you're not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking
How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
Should You Buy a Stock After a Split?
‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks? 

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks? 

It Is Not Too Late To Buy Energy Stocks 

If you are wondering about oil prices, the energy market, and whether it's too late to buy Energy Stocks (NYSEARCA: XLE) we’re here to tell you no. Absolutely not. There are too many fundamentally bullish factors at play that we see Energy Stocks leading the market for the next few quarters. To put it simply, high oil prices are here to stay. The combination of trillions in stimulus on a dollar-based commodity, tightening global capacity, and rising demand have us in the most bullish oil market we can remember. The recent opening of China following their second round of COVID lockdowns is only going to exacerbate the problem and the problem has WTI on track to set a new all-time high fairly soon and that means profits for Energy Stocks. 

When it comes to the Energy Stocks, it's going to be all in the earnings, the revisions to the earnings outlook, windfall profits, and the fact that WTI is tickling the recent highs. We don't see any reason for WTI to correct even with a broader economic recession because demand for labor is still so high. Some companies are pulling back on hiring plans, sure, but Challenger,  Gray & Christmas show this will be a record year for hiring intent if not actual jobs. But, back to energy, low valuation, wicked high profits, share buybacks, dividends, and balance sheet improvement is going to drive this market higher. 

Energy Stocks Are Cheap, And High-Yielding 

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the top two holdings in the XLE Energy Sector ETF and nearly 43% of the holdings, are trading at an average of 10.5X their earnings and yielding an average of 3.275% with both paying more than 3%. This valuation is compounded by revenue and earnings that are at the highest levels in over a decade and are expected to continue growing on a YOY basis at least. Turning to the consensus earnings estimate for the Energy Sector, the sector is expected to grow earnings by more than 200% in the 2nd quarter and there is ample risk of an upside surprise. Not only did the sector produce 245% growth in Q1 but it beat the consensus by 2300 basis points and oil prices are still rising. 


Farther out, there are some clouds on the horizon in the form of next year's earnings growth but take that with a grain of salt. Energy sector earnings are, right now, expected to decline by about 10% in 2023 but this is against a better than 110% increase this year. The takeaway, however, is that the full-year 2022 and full-year 2023 outlook for earnings haven’t seen nearly the amount of upward revision as Q1 and Q2 which leads us to believe both estimates are going to track higher over the next two to three quarters. 

The Analysts Are Upgrading Energy Stocks 

The analysts are still rating Exxon and Chevron as a Hold and Weak Buy but the price target revisions and upgrades have been rolling in. In regards to the sector, the Energy Sector is the most upgraded sector by far with 12 companies in the top 20 Marketbeat.com Most Upgraded Stocks. And Exxon and Chevron are in the group and moving higher along with it. Turning to the chart of the XLE Energy Sector ETF, this chart is moving higher and showing no signs of slowing down. The monthly action is the most telling with MACD setting an Extreme Peak that is convergent with a new high. In this scenario, we might see a pullback in the price action on a weekly or daily basis but it won’t last long and a move to new all-time highs is highly probable. 

Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks? 

Should you invest $1,000 in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund right now?

Before you consider Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund wasn't on the list.

While Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
0.9333 of 5 stars		$92.28+0.2%2.73%N/AHoldN/A
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.7796 of 5 stars		$104.59+1.2%3.37%17.34Hold$90.02
Chevron (CVX)
2.9773 of 5 stars		$181.13+0.5%3.14%17.02Buy$169.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.