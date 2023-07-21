ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?

More perks. Lower cost. New suite of research tools just released to All Access subscribers for 50% off!
Access New Tools
×
S&P 500   4,536.34
DOW   35,227.69
QQQ   375.63
2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
The World's First "$20 Trillion Drug (Ad)
A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
New Breakthrough "Living Software" Has Been… (Ad)
Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle 
Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
[BREAKING] New "Living Software" to Revolutionize Warfare (Ad)
American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall, Friday, 7/21/2023
S&P 500   4,536.34
DOW   35,227.69
QQQ   375.63
2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
The World's First "$20 Trillion Drug (Ad)
A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
New Breakthrough "Living Software" Has Been… (Ad)
Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle 
Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
[BREAKING] New "Living Software" to Revolutionize Warfare (Ad)
American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall, Friday, 7/21/2023
S&P 500   4,536.34
DOW   35,227.69
QQQ   375.63
2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
The World's First "$20 Trillion Drug (Ad)
A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
New Breakthrough "Living Software" Has Been… (Ad)
Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle 
Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
[BREAKING] New "Living Software" to Revolutionize Warfare (Ad)
American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall, Friday, 7/21/2023
S&P 500   4,536.34
DOW   35,227.69
QQQ   375.63
2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
The World's First "$20 Trillion Drug (Ad)
A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
New Breakthrough "Living Software" Has Been… (Ad)
Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle 
Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
[BREAKING] New "Living Software" to Revolutionize Warfare (Ad)
American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall, Friday, 7/21/2023

ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?

Fri., July 21, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Intuitive Surgical stock price Timing is everything. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. NASDAQ: ISRG delighted investors by beating revenue and earnings expectations when it reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed on July 20. However, the stock dropped nearly 5% after the report.  

Key Points

  • Intuitive Surgical beat on the top and bottom lines in its second quarter earnings report, but the stock is drifting lower.  
  • Initial commentary suggests the dip is due to an expected decline in bariatric surgery for the remainder of the year.  
  • ISRG stock is up approximately 55% over the last 12 months, so investors may simply believe the stock is overvalued.  
  • Intuitive Surgical is also part of the Nasdaq 100 so some of the volatility is likely due to the ongoing unscheduled rebalance.  
  • Analysts are raising their price targets after the earnings report so this may be a buying opportunity for patient investors.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical

Revenue came in at $1.76 billion, which was approximately 1% above expectations of $1.74 billion. On the bottom line, however, the company posted $1.42 in earnings per share, a 6.7% increase over the $1.33 EPS that was expected. The company also reported strong year-over-year growth in procedures and in placements for its da Vinci robotic surgical system.  

So Why is ISRG Stock Falling?  

Diving into the report, the strongest growth in procedures came in the areas of cholecystectomy, hernia repair, and bariatric surgery. However, in the latter category, the company did report that growth was slower on a year-over-year basis as some patients are opting to take drugs over surgery.  

That nugget of information by itself doesn’t justify a nearly 5% decline in the stock. After all, Intuitive Surgical still forecasts its 2023 procedure growth rate will be in a range of 20% to 22%, up from 18% to 21%.  

But at a time when ISRG stock is up 55% in the last 12 months, some investors may have been looking for a reason to take a little profit.  

However, it’s also likely that ISRG stock is experiencing volatility as part of the unscheduled rebalance of components of the Nasdaq 100 to which Intuitive Surgical belongs. As Kate Stalter reported for MarketBeat earlier this week, ISRG stock is one of the stocks expected to have greater weight in the index. That means ETFs that hold ISRG must buy enough shares to correlate with the heavier weighting.  

Is Intuitive Surgical an AI Play?

As a company that specializes in robotic surgery, it was natural for the company to get a question of how Intuitive Surgical is applying artificial intelligence (AI) in its operations. And the answer is that the company has been involved in AI for over a decade.  


On the call, Intuitive Surgical touted its suite of digital tools, which the company says can be expanded upon with machine learning, including its Computer Vision technology. The company sees itself in the early stages of a process that includes getting secure access to data, collaborating with customers to aggregate meaningful data, and then analyzing the data to look for correlation.  

Analysts Remain Bullish on ISRG Stock 

According to the Intuitive Surgical analyst ratings on MarketBeat, three analysts boosted their price targets for ISRG stock after the earnings report. And that’s in addition to Truist Financial, that boosted its price target for the stock on July 19. Notably, all of the new price targets are above the consensus price target for the stock.  

In early trading the morning after the company’s earnings report, the analysts may be right. ISRG stock appears to have found support and is starting to climb higher. That would set investors up for new highs later this year.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Intuitive Surgical right now?

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
2.6989 of 5 stars		$336.66-3.2%N/A91.98Moderate Buy$330.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Tesla - Earnings, Reaching a Top or Buying the Dip?
Tesla - Earnings, Reaching a Top or Buying the Dip?
Delta Earnings Signal Pivot For Economy?
Delta Earnings Signal Pivot For Economy?
3 Stocks on the Move in July: Adobe, Salesforce, Enovix
3 Stocks on the Move in July: Adobe, Salesforce, Enovix
Rivian Stock Soars and May Go Higher
Rivian Stock Soars and May Go Higher
Search Headlines:

My Account -