Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,954.33 (-0.14%)
DOW   31,672.31 (-0.64%)
QQQ   303.23 (+0.07%)
AAPL   153.28 (+0.16%)
MSFT   259.19 (-1.17%)
META   180.74 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   112.20 (-1.49%)
AMZN   123.01 (+0.20%)
TSLA   790.27 (+6.43%)
NVDA   178.78 (+0.40%)
NIO   20.59 (+1.08%)
BABA   104.04 (+0.08%)
AMD   90.28 (+0.95%)
MU   62.55 (-1.18%)
CGC   2.83 (-7.21%)
T   18.67 (-8.84%)
GE   67.79 (-0.15%)
F   12.82 (+0.71%)
DIS   103.29 (-0.06%)
AMC   17.53 (+0.06%)
PFE   50.73 (-0.18%)
PYPL   82.12 (+2.34%)
NFLX   216.41 (-0.01%)
S&P 500   3,954.33 (-0.14%)
DOW   31,672.31 (-0.64%)
QQQ   303.23 (+0.07%)
AAPL   153.28 (+0.16%)
MSFT   259.19 (-1.17%)
META   180.74 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   112.20 (-1.49%)
AMZN   123.01 (+0.20%)
TSLA   790.27 (+6.43%)
NVDA   178.78 (+0.40%)
NIO   20.59 (+1.08%)
BABA   104.04 (+0.08%)
AMD   90.28 (+0.95%)
MU   62.55 (-1.18%)
CGC   2.83 (-7.21%)
T   18.67 (-8.84%)
GE   67.79 (-0.15%)
F   12.82 (+0.71%)
DIS   103.29 (-0.06%)
AMC   17.53 (+0.06%)
PFE   50.73 (-0.18%)
PYPL   82.12 (+2.34%)
NFLX   216.41 (-0.01%)
S&P 500   3,954.33 (-0.14%)
DOW   31,672.31 (-0.64%)
QQQ   303.23 (+0.07%)
AAPL   153.28 (+0.16%)
MSFT   259.19 (-1.17%)
META   180.74 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   112.20 (-1.49%)
AMZN   123.01 (+0.20%)
TSLA   790.27 (+6.43%)
NVDA   178.78 (+0.40%)
NIO   20.59 (+1.08%)
BABA   104.04 (+0.08%)
AMD   90.28 (+0.95%)
MU   62.55 (-1.18%)
CGC   2.83 (-7.21%)
T   18.67 (-8.84%)
GE   67.79 (-0.15%)
F   12.82 (+0.71%)
DIS   103.29 (-0.06%)
AMC   17.53 (+0.06%)
PFE   50.73 (-0.18%)
PYPL   82.12 (+2.34%)
NFLX   216.41 (-0.01%)
S&P 500   3,954.33 (-0.14%)
DOW   31,672.31 (-0.64%)
QQQ   303.23 (+0.07%)
AAPL   153.28 (+0.16%)
MSFT   259.19 (-1.17%)
META   180.74 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   112.20 (-1.49%)
AMZN   123.01 (+0.20%)
TSLA   790.27 (+6.43%)
NVDA   178.78 (+0.40%)
NIO   20.59 (+1.08%)
BABA   104.04 (+0.08%)
AMD   90.28 (+0.95%)
MU   62.55 (-1.18%)
CGC   2.83 (-7.21%)
T   18.67 (-8.84%)
GE   67.79 (-0.15%)
F   12.82 (+0.71%)
DIS   103.29 (-0.06%)
AMC   17.53 (+0.06%)
PFE   50.73 (-0.18%)
PYPL   82.12 (+2.34%)
NFLX   216.41 (-0.01%)

Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode

Thursday, July 21, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode

Under-Valued Knight-Swift Transportation Delivers Results

After several quarters of uncertainty, Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) delivered what the market was looking for. The company reported top and bottom outperformance and raised the guidance due to strong demand and margin improvements. Considering the stock’s valuation, about 9.5X the EPS outlook compared to J.B. Hunt's (NYSE: JBHT) 18.5X multiple, we’re not surprised to see the stock moving higher because of the results. The takeaway is that Knight-Swift Transportation is still trading at a deep discount to its competitors and has a robust outlook for capital appreciation on top of the capital return program. 

Knight-Swift is not a robust dividend but it is a safe dividend that is backed up by a share repurchase program. The stock is yielding about 0.85% after the post-release pop in share prices and there is an expectation for growth. The company is paying out a low 8% of its earnings and has been increasing the dividend for the last 4 years so there is no reason not to expect another increase this year. Based on the Q2 results, the strong balance sheet, and the guidance we will not be surprised to see the 5th consecutive distribution increase come in line with the 13% CAGR. 

Knight-Swift Advances On Strong Results 

Knight-Swift had a great quarter despite softening in the spot market. The company reported $1.96 billion in consolidated revenue for a gain of 48.5% over last year. The revenue beat the consensus by 590 basis points as well and is driven by double-digit gains in all segments. Gains were strongest in the Logistics segment which grew by 52.5% while the Intermodal grew by 15.2% and the core Trucking segment by 11%. The key takeaway, however, is that margins widened in all segments and by at least 200 basis points. The margin improvement was strongest in the LTL segment which saw a gain of 720 basis points driven by acquisitional synergies and market strength. 


Moving on to the income, the company improved its earnings on all levels and above the Marketbeat.com consensus as well. The operating income grew by 70.5%, the adjusted operating income by 66.1%, and the net income by 43.6% which resulted in solid bottom line results as well. The GAAP $1.35 is up 45% from last year while the adjusted $1.41 is up closer to 44% and beat by $0.06. 

Looking forward, there are some clouds on the horizon but the underlying fundamentals remain positive for Knight-Swift. The company raised and narrowed its earnings guidance because of it, and to a range above the Marketbeat.com consensus figures. The new guidance is up $0.10 at the low end and $0.05 at the high end and we see upside risk in the figures. While the market may be cooling we’ve yet to see evidence of the deep recession that could be brewing. 

The Technical Outlook: Knight-Swift Is In Rally Mode 

Shares of Knight-Swift jumped more than 3.5% in the wake of the earnings report and guidance increase to break out to a new high. The new high is only a 4-month high but confirms a reversal that should take the price up to the $55 level. The $55 level is above our next resistance target and should be a sustainable level for this stock. If the market follows through on the value proposition we see this stock moving up into the $90 to $100 range. 

Will Knight-Swift Transporation Make A Quick Move Higher? 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
2.3364 of 5 stars		$52.47+4.5%0.91%10.66Moderate Buy$62.58
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
2.5385 of 5 stars		$173.83+0.4%0.92%19.60Moderate Buy$207.40
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation right now?

Before you consider Knight-Swift Transportation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Knight-Swift Transportation wasn't on the list.

While Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.