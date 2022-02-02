S&P 500   4,546.54
DOW   35,405.24
QQQ   365.52
Kroger Stock is a Teflon Consumer Staples Play
Scotts-Miracle Gro Looks Buyable After Q1 Earnings 
3 No-Brainer Buy the Dip Stocks
High-Flying United Parcel Service Is Still A Value After Earnings Pop
Tesla recall: 'Full Self-Driving' software runs stop signs
Exxon returns to Q4 profit as demand continues to improve
Union vote by GM workers in Mexico a test for labor rights
S&P 500   4,546.54
DOW   35,405.24
QQQ   365.52
Kroger Stock is a Teflon Consumer Staples Play
Scotts-Miracle Gro Looks Buyable After Q1 Earnings 
3 No-Brainer Buy the Dip Stocks
High-Flying United Parcel Service Is Still A Value After Earnings Pop
Tesla recall: 'Full Self-Driving' software runs stop signs
Exxon returns to Q4 profit as demand continues to improve
Union vote by GM workers in Mexico a test for labor rights
S&P 500   4,546.54
DOW   35,405.24
QQQ   365.52
Kroger Stock is a Teflon Consumer Staples Play
Scotts-Miracle Gro Looks Buyable After Q1 Earnings 
3 No-Brainer Buy the Dip Stocks
High-Flying United Parcel Service Is Still A Value After Earnings Pop
Tesla recall: 'Full Self-Driving' software runs stop signs
Exxon returns to Q4 profit as demand continues to improve
Union vote by GM workers in Mexico a test for labor rights
S&P 500   4,546.54
DOW   35,405.24
QQQ   365.52
Kroger Stock is a Teflon Consumer Staples Play
Scotts-Miracle Gro Looks Buyable After Q1 Earnings 
3 No-Brainer Buy the Dip Stocks
High-Flying United Parcel Service Is Still A Value After Earnings Pop
Tesla recall: 'Full Self-Driving' software runs stop signs
Exxon returns to Q4 profit as demand continues to improve
Union vote by GM workers in Mexico a test for labor rights

Lennox International Shares Cool Off After Tepid Guidance 

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Lennox International Shares Cool Off After Tepid Guidance 

Lennox Is A Buy At Lower Levels Than These 

The question is not if Lennox (NYSE: LII) was able to produce growth but how badly was its business impacted by inflation, supply chain issues, and shipping disruptions? The company did not quantify those impacts but we can assume they easily run into the mid to high-single-digits if not more. Demand for products is strong on most levels and hindered only by season weakness in the commercial market that was amplified by the spread of Omicron. The takeaways from the report are that the business is growing, margins shrank less than expected, and growth is in the forecast. The caveat is that these factors may not be enough to keep share prices where they are with the valuation running above the broad market average and the dividend yield far less than what you can find elsewhere in the market. 

"Covid-19 and global supply chain disruptions continued to have a significant impact on operations in the fourth quarter as expected, and reported financial results were also impacted from having 6% fewer days than in the prior-year quarter," said Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn. "In the face of these challenges, the team performed extremely well.

Mixed Results Lead Lennox International Lower 

Lennox International had a good quarter if one that was impacted by supply chain hurdles and inflation. The good news is that the company capped off a record-setting year with a record-setting Q4 in which revenue is up 2.3% to 934. 8 million. The bad news is that revenue missed the consensus by 220 basis points but there is one more factor to be aware of. The Q4 period had 6% fewer days than last year (about one week) which also impacted sales. That said, residential sales led with a gain of 12% over last year while refrigeration rose a smaller 6% and the commercial segment declined 11%. 

Moving down the report, the segment margin fell 560 basis points to 10.6% but the decline was less than expected. This led to some strength on the bottom line despite YOY declines in earnings. The company’s adjusted EPS of $2.35 is down from last year’s $2.89 but beat the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate by $0.36. 

Looking forward, the company is guiding for growth but only reiterated its revenue outlook for 5% to 10% expansion while upping the EPS for tax-related gains only. The new target for EPS is a range between $13.50 and $14.50 compared to the analyst's estimate for $14.04. This is far less than the market was expecting and needed to keep prices moving higher and may lead to some additional downside for share prices. 

Lennox Dividend Is Safe, Growth May Slow 

Lennox International’s dividend is safe enough but growth may slow from the 16% pace it has maintained over the past few years. The company is yielding about 1.3% which is better than the broad market average but not that high compared to some other, lower-valued stocks we’ve covered lately. In our view, investors can count on the dividend and even dividend growth but they shouldn’t count on it helping to sustain shares prices at this time. 

The Technical Outlook: Lennox Falls In Wake Of Earnings Report 

Shares of Lennox rose in premarket trading and opened the session following the earnings release with a small gap higher. That gap was met by sellers who then drove share prices down more than 3.25% confirming what looks like a downtrend to us. Price action may find support at the $270 level but we see it being tested vigorously if not broken. A break below this level would be bearish and could take the stock down another $20 to the $250 level. 

Lennox International Shares Cool Off After Tepid Guidance 

Should you invest $1,000 in Lennox International right now?

Before you consider Lennox International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lennox International wasn't on the list.

While Lennox International currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.