Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks 

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,728.16 (+1.37%)
DOW   30,598.99 (+1.37%)
QQQ   272.39 (+1.13%)
AAPL   145.46 (+2.14%)
MSFT   239.58 (+0.86%)
META   134.29 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   101.59 (+1.62%)
AMZN   116.62 (+2.49%)
TSLA   220.46 (+0.51%)
NVDA   119.24 (+0.30%)
NIO   12.27 (+0.49%)
BABA   75.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   57.82 (-0.24%)
T   15.59 (+1.83%)
MU   52.52 (-1.83%)
CGC   2.58 (+1.98%)
F   12.06 (+1.94%)
GE   71.00 (+3.45%)
DIS   99.22 (+1.94%)
AMC   6.45 (+1.42%)
PYPL   85.98 (+1.56%)
PFE   44.01 (+0.82%)
NFLX   244.08 (-0.42%)
S&P 500   3,728.16 (+1.37%)
DOW   30,598.99 (+1.37%)
QQQ   272.39 (+1.13%)
AAPL   145.46 (+2.14%)
MSFT   239.58 (+0.86%)
META   134.29 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   101.59 (+1.62%)
AMZN   116.62 (+2.49%)
TSLA   220.46 (+0.51%)
NVDA   119.24 (+0.30%)
NIO   12.27 (+0.49%)
BABA   75.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   57.82 (-0.24%)
T   15.59 (+1.83%)
MU   52.52 (-1.83%)
CGC   2.58 (+1.98%)
F   12.06 (+1.94%)
GE   71.00 (+3.45%)
DIS   99.22 (+1.94%)
AMC   6.45 (+1.42%)
PYPL   85.98 (+1.56%)
PFE   44.01 (+0.82%)
NFLX   244.08 (-0.42%)
S&P 500   3,728.16 (+1.37%)
DOW   30,598.99 (+1.37%)
QQQ   272.39 (+1.13%)
AAPL   145.46 (+2.14%)
MSFT   239.58 (+0.86%)
META   134.29 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   101.59 (+1.62%)
AMZN   116.62 (+2.49%)
TSLA   220.46 (+0.51%)
NVDA   119.24 (+0.30%)
NIO   12.27 (+0.49%)
BABA   75.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   57.82 (-0.24%)
T   15.59 (+1.83%)
MU   52.52 (-1.83%)
CGC   2.58 (+1.98%)
F   12.06 (+1.94%)
GE   71.00 (+3.45%)
DIS   99.22 (+1.94%)
AMC   6.45 (+1.42%)
PYPL   85.98 (+1.56%)
PFE   44.01 (+0.82%)
NFLX   244.08 (-0.42%)
S&P 500   3,728.16 (+1.37%)
DOW   30,598.99 (+1.37%)
QQQ   272.39 (+1.13%)
AAPL   145.46 (+2.14%)
MSFT   239.58 (+0.86%)
META   134.29 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   101.59 (+1.62%)
AMZN   116.62 (+2.49%)
TSLA   220.46 (+0.51%)
NVDA   119.24 (+0.30%)
NIO   12.27 (+0.49%)
BABA   75.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   57.82 (-0.24%)
T   15.59 (+1.83%)
MU   52.52 (-1.83%)
CGC   2.58 (+1.98%)
F   12.06 (+1.94%)
GE   71.00 (+3.45%)
DIS   99.22 (+1.94%)
AMC   6.45 (+1.42%)
PYPL   85.98 (+1.56%)
PFE   44.01 (+0.82%)
NFLX   244.08 (-0.42%)

Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks 

Tue., October 18, 2022 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Defense stocks like Lockheed Martin are attractive choices for risk-averse income investors. 
  • Lockheed Martin offers some insulation from inflation. 
  • Shares of LMT are the highest yielding in the group and come with a robust buyback plan as well. 
Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks 

Defense stocks like Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), stocks related to national defense, not defensive stocks, are beginning to look more and more attractive. Not only is there a lingering conflict in Ukraine to whittle down global stockpiles of arms and ammunition but the sector provides some defensive qualities as well. Not only are their government contracts to support the underlying businesses but those same contracts provide a high barrier to entry and insulation from inflation. Within the group, Lockheed Martin is panning out as a top choice due to its valuation and yield. The company is trading at a low 14.88X its earnings which is in line with the broad market but the lowest among big-name peers. 

Lockheed Martin Offers Value And Yield 

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the closest in valuation but offers a much lower dividend. The 2.6% yield from RTX is as safe as any in the industry but nearly 50 basis points less than Lockheed Martin and Lockheed Martin also comes with a robust outlook for dividend increases. The highest-valued stocks in the group are General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) and Northrup Gruman (NYSE: NOC) and 18X and 19X their earnings but their dividends are even lower. At 2.2% and 1.5%, GD and NOC offer the lowest returns in the group although NOCs return appears to be the safest among a group of safe payouts. As for Lockheed Martin, its dividend stats are representative of the group with a 40% payout ratio, a 9% CAGR, and 19 years of consecutive distribution increases. 


The analyst's coverage of Lockheed Martin has been mixed this year but the takeaway is clear, the analysts are holding this stock and providing upward pressure for share prices. The Marketbeat.com consensus rating of Hold has held steady all year despite some recent negativity that should pass now the Q3 results are in. The stock has received 1 downgrade, 2 price target reductions, and two initiated coverages with a Peer/Underperform rating but yet the price target continues to rise. The price target is up in the 12, 3, and 1-month comparisons and it could move higher over the next quarter. 

Lockheed Martin Stock Firms On Mixed Results, Guidance 

Lockheed Martin reported a good but mixed quarter in regard to the analyst's expectations. The company reported $16.58 billion in net revenue for a gain of 3.4% over last year with strength in most segments. Aeronautics led with a gain of 7.9% followed by an 8% gain in Space, a 1.8% increase in Missiles & Fire Control, and offset by a 5% decline in Rotary & Mission Systems. The bad news is that revenue missed the analyst's consensus but by a slim 65 basis points and there is margin strength to offset the weakness. The company’s operating profit declined 5.9% versus last year due to rising costs in M&F and R&MS but the shrinkage was offset to some degree by strength in the other segments and came in better than expected. This left the adjusted EPS at $6.87 or $0.15 better than expected and only 90 bps shy of last year’s figure. 

The adjusted EPS is aided by share repurchases in the YTD period. Those amount to roughly $4 billion or about 3.5% of the market cap and there is a new $14 billion repurchase authorization worth about 13.5% of the market cap in place as well. The company is planning to buy back as much as $4 billion in shares in the current quarter, Q4, and will continue to buy shares over the next fiscal year. 

The Technical Outlook: Lockheed Martin Looks Ready To Take Flight 

The price action in Lockheed Martin has been mixed over the last year but it is showing clear signs of support at the $395 level. Because price action is moving higher in the wake of the Q3 results, it looks like a rebound is brewing. If the market follows through on this signal and holds true to form, the stock could rise up into the $420 to $440 range with ease. If the market gains some momentum it could move higher. If not, this stock could remain near current lows until some other news comes out. 

Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks 

Should you invest $1,000 in Lockheed Martin right now?

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Northrop Grumman (NOC)
2.378 of 5 stars		$486.25+2.3%1.42%13.53Moderate Buy$517.31
Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
3.0952 of 5 stars		$86.38+2.3%2.55%28.89Moderate Buy$111.45
General Dynamics (GD)
3.1738 of 5 stars		$233.33+2.0%2.16%19.74Moderate Buy$260.56
Lockheed Martin (LMT)
2.9216 of 5 stars		$415.20+4.5%2.70%24.03Hold$453.31
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.