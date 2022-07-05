×
S&P 500   3,831.39
DOW   30,967.82
QQQ   286.96
McDonald's Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid 
Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks ... Yet
US stocks, crude oil prices fall as markets extend slump
Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value 
Stocks, crude oil prices open lower as markets extend slump
PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
S&P 500   3,831.39
DOW   30,967.82
QQQ   286.96
McDonald's Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid 
Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks ... Yet
US stocks, crude oil prices fall as markets extend slump
Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value 
Stocks, crude oil prices open lower as markets extend slump
PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
S&P 500   3,831.39
DOW   30,967.82
QQQ   286.96
McDonald's Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid 
Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks ... Yet
US stocks, crude oil prices fall as markets extend slump
Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value 
Stocks, crude oil prices open lower as markets extend slump
PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
S&P 500   3,831.39
DOW   30,967.82
QQQ   286.96
McDonald's Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid 
Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks ... Yet
US stocks, crude oil prices fall as markets extend slump
Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value 
Stocks, crude oil prices open lower as markets extend slump
PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look

Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let's Take a Look.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 | Melissa Brock
Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Lets Take a Look.

It may seem like an ongoing question: to buy stocks from China or not? The No. 1 worry on your list of worries might be the going-down-the-tubes China-U.S. relationship, and Chinese firms risk delisting by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Should you risk investing in them anyway?

Certain Chinese companies risk delisting from U.S. stock exchanges due to non-compliance with Washington's disclosure requirements. Put simply, this means a company is removed from a stock exchange because the exchange forces the company to delist. Should you "do business" with a Communist nation that has a government that can demarcate as it sees fit?

Let's take a look at several stocks on the chopping block and what you might want to do about them.

Risks of Investing in Chinese Stocks

Delisting a company means that it doesn't trade on a major exchange but you don't get stripped of your ownership of the stock. You still own the shares, but of course, the natural result is that the company's share value plummets.

There are some other inherent risks in investing in Chinese companies, including regulations that have affected performance, government espionage and frauds, and scandals:

  • Regulations: The Chinese government has put a lot of restrictions and regulatory scrutiny on certain tech companies as a way to reassert the role of state power toward a more state-dominated economy after China had opened up its markets. The state has tried cutting certain big Chinese companies down to size through regulation. However, it's worth mentioning that it has only begun clamping down on companies that haven't met the state's strategic goals. However, the government may have realized the errors of its ways and has shown signs of changes, possibly hinting that it has tried to tame tech platforms too much. Experts are divided on what that might mean for tech companies.
  • Global espionage: China companies have been on the chopping block for using cyber intrusions as well as physical theft to steal innovation from U.S. companies. The FBI has hundreds of ongoing investigations involving China’s attempted theft of U.S.-based technology.
  • Fraud and scandals: U.S.-listed Chinese firms have been known to forge documents and make fraudulent financial reports and often exaggerate their performance through balance sheets. Take the example of Luckin Coffee. Luckin was delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange in June 2020 after falsely inflating its sales by over $300 million. The company agreed to pay a $180 million penalty to settle the accounting fraud charges with the SEC.

However, these flaws aside, it's easy to see how tantalizing China is for ambitious investors. Market capitalization of Chinese stock listings doubles that of the Eurozone. Despite the historical, political and economic challenges, China still holds a major sway over the world's market growth potential and offers infrastructure and a manufacturing base like no other.


Possible Delistings 

Delisted stocks often continue to trade over-the-counter. However, you may face higher transaction costs and wider bid-ask spreads, as well as have to deal with the plunge in investor confidence.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD)

JD.com, Inc. offers supply chain-based technologies and services in China, which includes:

  • Computers
  • Communication and consumer electronics products
  • Home appliances
  • General merchandise products, including food, beverage and fresh produce
  • Baby and maternity products
  • Furniture and household goods
  • Cosmetics and other personal care items
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Health care products
  • Books
  • Automobile accessories
  • Apparel and footwear

It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants as well as marketing services and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers. The company also has logistics facilities and other real estate properties and provides asset management services for logistics property investors. 

Here's a reason you may want to keep it: JD.com said it will do what it can to try to keep its U.S. listing by continuing to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States and keep its status on Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. However, these efforts might not be enough and you might want to opt for more of a guarantee. 

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD)

The e-commerce platform operator Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has had slumping shares over the past year due to regulatory crackdowns, though it has shown a continual rise in the stock market recently. 

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in China and offers the following products:

  • Apparel
  • Shoes
  • Bags
  • Childcare products
  • Food and beverages
  • Fresh produce
  • Electronic appliances
  • Furniture
  • Household goods
  • Cosmetics and other personal care items
  • Sports and fitness items
  • Auto accessories

Analysts expect Pinduoduo's revenue and net income to continue to rise and have demonstrated that it's reasonably valued. Even so, that may not be enough to sway nervous investors who see Pinduoduo on the to-be-delisted list for U.S. stocks.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI)

Bilibili Inc. offers online entertainment services, including the following:

  • Video services
  • Mobile games
  • Comic and audio content
  • Professional user-generated videos
  • Live broadcasting

Bilibili generates a lot of revenue from its value-added services (VAS), including sales of virtual gifts and subscriptions for live streamers, as well as ad sales and its
"e-commerce and others" segment.

Total net revenue in Q1 2022 reached $797.3 million, a 30% increase from 2021. Average monthly active users reached 293.6 million and mobile MAUs reached 276.4 million, a respective increase of 31% and 33% from 2021. Average daily active users (DAUs) reached 79.4 million, a 32% increase from 2021. Finally, the average monthly paying users (MPUs) reached 27.2 million, a 33% increase from 2021.

Should You Dump Due to Delisting?

The SEC added more than 80 Chinese companies to a delisting watchlist, including JD.com, Bilibili and Pinduoduo. Therefore, dumping may be your best bet.

Here's the bottom line: If you're holding onto the hope that a delisted stock might resurrect itself, remember that it's rare for a delisted stock to come back on a major exchange. Solving all financial issues and at the same time, avoiding bankruptcy while refiling all the necessary financial documents doesn't usually happen.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JD.com (JD)
1.8331 of 5 stars		$64.73-1.8%N/A-63.46Moderate Buy$86.07
Pinduoduo (PDD)
1.4837 of 5 stars		$66.62+2.8%N/A45.32Moderate Buy$68.67
Bilibili (BILI)
1.9477 of 5 stars		$27.71+3.6%N/A-8.50Hold$50.73
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in JD.com right now?

Before you consider JD.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JD.com wasn't on the list.

While JD.com currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.