MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects

S&P 500   4,594.63
DOW   36,245.50
QQQ   389.94
Own Dollar General? Hurry and take this advice before earnings
Recent Reports Are A Wake-Up Call For Investors (Ad)
Black Swan: this small cap surged over 1000% last week
Man kills 4 relatives in Queens knife rampage, injures 2 officers before he's fatally shot by police
Trading Experts Call It “The Perfect Tesla Trade” (Ad)
AppLovin (APP): Losing its shareholders lovin'?
Economists predict US inflation will keep cooling and the economy can avoid a recession
Trading Experts Call It “The Perfect Tesla Trade” (Ad)
Stock market today: US futures follow global markets lower ahead of raft of jobs data this week
Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
S&P 500   4,594.63
DOW   36,245.50
QQQ   389.94
Own Dollar General? Hurry and take this advice before earnings
Recent Reports Are A Wake-Up Call For Investors (Ad)
Black Swan: this small cap surged over 1000% last week
Man kills 4 relatives in Queens knife rampage, injures 2 officers before he's fatally shot by police
Trading Experts Call It “The Perfect Tesla Trade” (Ad)
AppLovin (APP): Losing its shareholders lovin'?
Economists predict US inflation will keep cooling and the economy can avoid a recession
Trading Experts Call It “The Perfect Tesla Trade” (Ad)
Stock market today: US futures follow global markets lower ahead of raft of jobs data this week
Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
S&P 500   4,594.63
DOW   36,245.50
QQQ   389.94
Own Dollar General? Hurry and take this advice before earnings
Recent Reports Are A Wake-Up Call For Investors (Ad)
Black Swan: this small cap surged over 1000% last week
Man kills 4 relatives in Queens knife rampage, injures 2 officers before he's fatally shot by police
Trading Experts Call It “The Perfect Tesla Trade” (Ad)
AppLovin (APP): Losing its shareholders lovin'?
Economists predict US inflation will keep cooling and the economy can avoid a recession
Trading Experts Call It “The Perfect Tesla Trade” (Ad)
Stock market today: US futures follow global markets lower ahead of raft of jobs data this week
Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
S&P 500   4,594.63
DOW   36,245.50
QQQ   389.94
Own Dollar General? Hurry and take this advice before earnings
Recent Reports Are A Wake-Up Call For Investors (Ad)
Black Swan: this small cap surged over 1000% last week
Man kills 4 relatives in Queens knife rampage, injures 2 officers before he's fatally shot by police
Trading Experts Call It “The Perfect Tesla Trade” (Ad)
AppLovin (APP): Losing its shareholders lovin'?
Economists predict US inflation will keep cooling and the economy can avoid a recession
Trading Experts Call It “The Perfect Tesla Trade” (Ad)
Stock market today: US futures follow global markets lower ahead of raft of jobs data this week
Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts

MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects

Written by MarketBeat Staff | Reviewed by Don Miller
December 4, 2023

Key Points

  • Last month, FIGS reported that Q3 revenue rose 11% year-over-year, with management raising its full year outlook of expected 2023 revenue growth to approximately 8.5%.
  • FIGS market share in the international healthcare apparel market is still less than 1%, an underappreciated long-term catalyst for the stock.
  • If FIGS can execute on its growth initiatives and show signs of accelerating adoption, a multiyear run back to 2021 IPO levels in the $40’s holds 5x to 6x return potential.
  • 5 stocks we like better than FIGS

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in FIGS right now?

Before you consider FIGS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FIGS wasn't on the list.

While FIGS currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
FIGS (FIGS)
2.0865 of 5 stars		$7.50+3.3%N/A93.76Hold$9.16
NIKE (NKE)
2.6814 of 5 stars		$113.48+2.9%1.30%35.02Moderate Buy$122.17
GAP (GPS)
2.1213 of 5 stars		$21.02+4.7%2.85%210.22Hold$13.20
V.F. (VFC)
2.5947 of 5 stars		$18.09+8.1%6.63%-32.89Hold$20.59
Canada Goose (GOOS)
2.4256 of 5 stars		$11.73+5.7%N/A31.70Hold$20.38
Oxford Industries (OXM)
1.9457 of 5 stars		$93.66+3.6%2.78%9.29Hold$110.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


Featured Articles and Offers

3 Oversold Stocks with Solid Catalysts on the Horizon

3 Oversold Stocks with Solid Catalysts on the Horizon

In this video, we dive deep into the world of stock investing as we analyze three potential gems in the market: VF Corporation, Verizon, and Penn Entertainment.

Recent Videos

Eli Lilly Stock a Buy After FDA Signs Off on New Weight-Loss Drug?
Eli Lilly Stock a Buy After FDA Signs Off on New Weight-Loss Drug?
Fisker Stock Results, Delivery Struggles, and Share Price Implosion
Fisker Stock Results, Delivery Struggles, and Share Price Implosion
Home Depot Oversold or Further to Fall?
Home Depot Oversold or Further to Fall?
Plug Power on the Brink of Bankruptcy?
Plug Power on the Brink of Bankruptcy?
Search Headlines:

My Account -