S&P 500   4,235.95 (+0.28%)
DOW   33,149.12 (+0.07%)
QQQ   355.64 (+0.29%)
AAPL   172.13 (-0.43%)
MSFT   328.50 (+0.56%)
META   313.58 (+1.60%)
GOOGL   136.15 (+0.41%)
AMZN   125.72 (+0.44%)
TSLA   214.02 (+0.96%)
NVDA   422.91 (+2.18%)
NIO   7.56 (-0.26%)
BABA   80.19 (+0.31%)
AMD   101.27 (-0.53%)
T   15.18 (-1.30%)
F   11.56 (-0.69%)
MU   67.25 (+0.04%)
CGC   0.52 (+1.91%)
GE   107.62 (+1.45%)
DIS   83.13 (+0.58%)
AMC   9.42 (+3.74%)
PFE   31.12 (+1.53%)
PYPL   53.47 (+0.15%)
NFLX   400.88 (-0.02%)
MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Is Gen Digital Undervalued?

Mon., October 23, 2023 | MarketBeat Staff

Key Points

  • Gen Digital acquired Avast, PLC, which came at a steep price but also pushed the company closer to its goal of becoming the dominant player in consumer cybersecurity.
  • As the company's recovery and growth story unfolds, investors have an opportunity to collect a nice dividend in addition to whatever share price appreciation happens.
  • At 7x next year’s earnings, Gen Digital is by far the cheapest stock in the large cap systems software space.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Gen Digital

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Gen Digital (GEN)
2.996 of 5 stars		$16.96-1.2%2.95%8.15Hold$25.00
Best Buy (BBY)
2.8635 of 5 stars		$68.92+0.3%5.34%11.86Moderate Buy$80.67
McAfee (MCFE)
0 of 5 stars		$25.99flat1.31%6.47N/A
Trend Micro (TMICY)
2.6318 of 5 stars		$37.05-0.7%2.54%26.28HoldN/A
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.1144 of 5 stars		$327.66+0.3%0.83%33.81Moderate Buy$378.11
Oracle (ORCL)
2.7657 of 5 stars		$102.80+0.9%1.56%30.60Moderate Buy$124.19
Zscaler (ZS)
2.2308 of 5 stars		$161.95-0.1%N/A-114.86Moderate Buy$181.94
CrowdStrike (CRWD)
2.5566 of 5 stars		$176.97-1.0%N/A-431.63Moderate Buy$190.64
Fortinet (FTNT)
3.2563 of 5 stars		$55.96-0.7%N/A42.08Moderate Buy$71.41
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


