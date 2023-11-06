MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Spirit Realty deal rattles REITs

Key Points Realty Income announced a plan to merge with Spirit Realty in a $9.3 billion all-stock deal that would combine two of the country’s largest real estate financing groups.

The timing of the deal coincided well with last week’s Fed decision to keep benchmark interest rates as they are, offering a big sigh of relief for REIT shareholders.

Truist reiterated its buy rating for Spirit Realty and gave a revised $45.00 price target, while other revised Wall Street targets are in the low $40’s post-announcement.

