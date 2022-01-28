MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/24 – 1/28

Despite a volatile week, the Dow Jones Industrial Index was only down 100 points heading into Friday. The same can’t be said for the Nasdaq index. The tech-centric index continues to suffer losses as investors continue to rotate out of aggressive growth for value stocks. However, the markets did get a little bit of less bad news when the Fed delivered a report that was “as expected” which means an expectation of an interest rate hike in March. To support the Fed’s stance, the latest personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index jumped 0.4% in December. For all of 2021, the PCE index rose at its fastest pace since 1981. Investors will be digesting that news as earnings season rolls on next week. And the MarketBeat team will continue to track the events that are affecting the market and share their insights on how you can be a profitable trader or investor.

Articles by Sean Sechler

When the market is under selling pressure, it’s important to assess the risk in your portfolio. If time is not on your side, it may be time to look for stocks that have lower volatility than the broader market. One measure of this is the stock’s beta value. Sean Sechler gave investors three safe stocks that are in good financial standing and have a beta value under 1. Another option for investors in volatile markets is to look for defensive stocks. In 2022, that means investors should consider healthcare stocks. And Sechler gave investors three great healthcare stocks that look like great buys early in 2022. However, for risk-tolerant investors who have a long time horizon, it’s not time to abandon growth opportunities. With that in mind, Sechler gave investors three beaten-up growth stocks that are on sale and have business models that make them good long-term buys.

Articles by Jea Yu

Cryptocurrencies have not been immune from the market sell-off, and Jea Yu writes how that has affected the stock of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The crypto trading marketplace stock was the place to be when cryptos were surging at the end of 2021. However, the other side of that coin has been on full display in the first month of 2022. If you believe that a reversal in the cryptocurrency markets will occur then Jea Yu believes COIN stock may be at an attractive level. Yu was also looking at Palantir (NYSE:PLTR). Although PLTR stock is down about 45% from its 2021 peak, Yu says it’s not a bargain yet, but with no debt and increasing revenue, the stock may be a prudent buy. A stock that presents investors with fewer questions is Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). The company is home to some of the most well-known restaurant brands that are leveraging their demonstrated strengths during the pandemic and continuing to beat revenue and earnings estimates.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes was in a bullish mood and was pointing investors to three stocks that look to be strong buys in 2022. The case for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) is about location, location, location. The company has a clear idea of its target audience and is committed to expanding to where they’re at. That strategy is working as the company continues to beat and raise their revenue and earnings forecasts as they continue to reward shareholders with a rising dividend and share buybacks. Creating shareholder value is also a reason for investors to look at Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX). KNX stock is dealing with technical and fundamental factors that are weighing it down. However, prudent investors may want to look for an attractive buying point. Hughes was also making the case for Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI). The manufacturer of peripheral devices for computers and other devices looks like a buy because it is well-positioned to grow as the need for digital devices expands.

Articles by Sam Quirke

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is in the process of a transformation which has been reflected in a steady growth in stock price. However, that growth got derailed as the company reported mixed earnings. That led Sam Quirke to wonder if GE stock was a good buy-the-dip candidate. And as Quirke writes, if you look beyond the headline numbers, there were some bullish signals in the company’s earnings report. One company that had no such problems with its earnings report was IBM (NYSE:IBM) which reported a double beat that is making the stock a bright spot in a beleaguered tech sector. And Quirke was also looking at Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). The stock has been struggling to get back to pre-pandemic levels for a number of reasons. But that appears to be changing, and that could make LMT stock an opportunistic buying opportunity.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was a winner during the pandemic because of its ability to provide COVID-19 tests. However, as Chris Markoch writes, the boom in its diagnostic division may not be showing up in its medical devices division. For that reason, ABT stock has been selling off. However, as Markoch writes, the stock now looks oversold. That along with the company’s status as a Dividend King makes it a buying opportunity for prudent investors.

Articles by Kate Stalter

If you had bought the dip in oil and gas stocks late in 2020, you’re sitting on a nice gain. And with inflation on the rise, geopolitical concerns, the specter of rising interest rates, and continuing concerns about the coronavirus, oil and gas stocks look to be big winners in 2022 as well. Kate Stalter was looking at the sector which is the only sector that is still positive during this market sell-off. Rising oil prices will be a headwind for this sector and Stalter gave readers her three picks of oil and gas stocks to buy now.

Articles by Melissa Brock

One way to manage your portfolio in a volatile market is to pay attention to sectors that are primed for growth. With that in mind, Melissa Brock was looking at several segments that investors should be looking at. Brock shows why the telecommunications sector goes beyond the mobile phone and gives you three telecom stocks that look like smart buys . Another sector that Brock is looking at is the electric vehicle (EV) sector, and specifically the EV charging industry. The industry is expected to get a boost from the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill that calls for a build-out of the EV charging network. Brock gives you her three EV charging picks to buy now

