MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/5 –10/9

Hopes for additional coronavirus stimulus continued to drive the markets. On Monday night, the markets plunged as President Trump expressed his intent to forego any stimulus negotiations until after the election. However, in a matter of a few hours Mr. Trump had changed his position and the market began to rally. Biotech firms working on therapeutic treatments for Covid-19 are surging after their use in treating the president. And then there was the vice-presidential debate which encouraged markets simply because it didn’t devolve into a food fight. It’s going to be a choppy time for the market in advance of the election. And the MarketBeat team of writers is providing a compass that points you to stocks and sectors that are worth your attention. Here’s a look at some of the articles our staff picked to help make you a better investor.

Articles by Sean Sechler

It’s hard to believe but the holiday season will be here before we know it. And Sean Sechler was writing about three stocks to buy before the holidays arrive. Speaking of the holidays, it’s likely that athleisure gifts will be among the most popular this holiday season. And Sechler was looking at three stocks that are leading this red-hot sector. Gaming stocks have been among the biggest winners in 2020. But if you’re looking for an under-the-radar way to play the sector, Sechler is suggesting investors look at Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). This is a company that produces social video game products that users play on mobile phones.

Articles by Jea Yu

Trading the news is a tried-and-true strategy for risk-tolerant investors. And stocks of companies that are leading the fight against Covid-19 continue to make headlines. On that note, Jea Yu was taking a look at Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The company has developed its BinaxNOW-COVID-19 rapid test. Clinical trials are showing the test delivers results in just 15 minutes with 98.5% accuracy. The federal government has already purchased 150 million of the tests, but ABT stock should still have a long runway. And with cooler temperatures getting ready to blanket much of the nation, Yu also likes the natural gas company, Spire (NYSE:SR). A third stock that Yu is recommending is e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF). 2020 has not treated cosmetic stocks very well, but with more social engagements beginning to occur (even if virtual), the details of our personal appearance are once again taking center stage.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

One strategy of successful growth investors is not to fight the experts. When analysts upgrade stocks, they usually do so with good reason. And Thomas Hughes identifies four stocks that recently received upgrades and look ready to move higher. Another successful investing strategy is to ride the wave of growing sectors . 2020 has been a great year for semiconductor stocks, and Hughes gave an analysis of three microcap semiconductor stocks that are savvy buys for risk-tolerant investors. Hughes was also giving a nod towards value investors by identifying three dividend stocks that are getting ready to increase their payout.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke had his eye on two stocks that couldn’t be presenting investors with two more different stories. In the case of Six Flags (NYSE:SIX), Quirke acknowledges that, like all entertainment stocks, Six Flags faces a long road to recovery. Hopefully that will come with a vaccine in early 2021. However, in the meantime, the company received some breathing room from its creditors. And that may be enough to make the stock a cautious buy. Quirke was also looking at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The red-hot stock has been range-bound for a little while and Quirke believes that fundamentals are setting up for a major move.

Articles by Nick Vasco

2020 has been a record year for initial public offerings (IPOs). And Nick Vasco was looking at the grocery chain and Albertson’s (NYSE:ACI) seeing some value after a post-IPO sell-off. Although the company has some obstacles, Vasco reasons that the stock is oversold. One stock that is not oversold is the homebuilder, KB Home (NYSE:KBH). The pandemic is creating a flight to shelter and Vasco points out that investors who are willing to buy-and-hold KBH stock should be rewarded in 2021. Vasco also took a look at Winnebago (NYSE:WGO). The novel coronavirus has created an unexpected demand for owning a mobile home, and the company has a backlog of orders. As it works through this pipeline, the stock should have a nice catalyst for what appears to be record demand in 2021.

Articles by Steve Anderson

For good reason, investors have been paying attention to vaccine stocks and therapeutic treatments for Covid-19. That’s leaving some blue-chip biotech companies like Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) flying a bit under the radar. Steve Anderson points out, however, that the company’s $13.1 billion purchase of MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) will diversify its portfolio and add value to investors.

Other Editor’s Picks

Restaurant Stocks That Still Look Tasty As the Economy Reopens As part of our national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, many Americans considered it their patriotic, if not moral, duty to support the restaurant industry. And while many consumers were intensely focused on their small, local restaurants, the national chains were still open for business during this time.



And the reality is that the national chains are going to be the most adaptable to whatever pace of economic recovery we see. Hopes for a “V” shaped recovery have pretty much gone out the window. The new model suggests a stair-step recovery may be the best-case scenario.



The worst case scenario for the restaurant industry will be one where different regions of the country are subject to rolling lockdowns. In a business with notoriously low margins, an open/close, open/close recovery would be disastrous.



It’s one reason why I’m not sure I would be diving into restaurant stocks right now. But the same was being said of airline stocks and cruise line stocks. And sure enough, discount investors have been trying to invest in these stocks.



But as all 50 states have now re-opened in some fashion, it’s not unlikely that restaurant stocks are drawing attention from investors. We’ve put together this presentation that highlights seven restaurant stocks that you should consider looking at if you want to dive into this sector. View the "Restaurant Stocks That Still Look Tasty As the Economy Reopens".