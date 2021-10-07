S&P 500   4,363.55
DOW   34,416.99
QQQ   359.67
A Turning Point For Constellation Brands
GM sets to double revenue, lead US in electric vehicle sales
The Top 3 Buy & Hold Healthcare Stocks for October
Stocks fall as volatility hits Wall Street; oil drops
3 Attractive Growth Stocks with Value-Like P/E Ratios
GM, GE look to develop rare earth materials supply chain
Rock Bottom Prices For these Two Dividend Growth Stocks
S&P 500   4,363.55
DOW   34,416.99
QQQ   359.67
A Turning Point For Constellation Brands
GM sets to double revenue, lead US in electric vehicle sales
The Top 3 Buy & Hold Healthcare Stocks for October
Stocks fall as volatility hits Wall Street; oil drops
3 Attractive Growth Stocks with Value-Like P/E Ratios
GM, GE look to develop rare earth materials supply chain
Rock Bottom Prices For these Two Dividend Growth Stocks
S&P 500   4,363.55
DOW   34,416.99
QQQ   359.67
A Turning Point For Constellation Brands
GM sets to double revenue, lead US in electric vehicle sales
The Top 3 Buy & Hold Healthcare Stocks for October
Stocks fall as volatility hits Wall Street; oil drops
3 Attractive Growth Stocks with Value-Like P/E Ratios
GM, GE look to develop rare earth materials supply chain
Rock Bottom Prices For these Two Dividend Growth Stocks
S&P 500   4,363.55
DOW   34,416.99
QQQ   359.67
A Turning Point For Constellation Brands
GM sets to double revenue, lead US in electric vehicle sales
The Top 3 Buy & Hold Healthcare Stocks for October
Stocks fall as volatility hits Wall Street; oil drops
3 Attractive Growth Stocks with Value-Like P/E Ratios
GM, GE look to develop rare earth materials supply chain
Rock Bottom Prices For these Two Dividend Growth Stocks

Mattel Stock is an Early Holiday Shopping Play

Thursday, October 7, 2021 | Jea Yu
Mattel Stock is an Early Holiday Shopping PlayShares of toy products and content creator Mattel, Inc. (NYSE: MAT) stock peaked out $23.31 on April 23, 2021 and has since been slowly selling off into the high teens. This may be setting up some early holiday shopping for prudent investors seeking exposure in this iconic brand. Despite the materials inflation, shipping delays and supply chain issues on the West Coast, Mattel raised growth expectations in the recent earnings release. The Company is seeing a resurgence in its iconic brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels along with the relaunch of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and producing its 13th movie in development with Polly Pocket. The Company is also launching its own nonfungible tokens (NFTs) on its intellectual properties (IPs). Prudent investors looking for exposure in this iconic brand can watch for opportunistic pullbacks ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Q2 FY 2021 Earnings Release

On July 27, 2021, Mattel released its fiscal second-quarter 2021 results for the quarter ending June 2021. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) profits of $0.03 beating analyst estimates for a loss of (-$0.06), by $0.09. Revenues rose 40.2% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.03 billion, beating analyst estimates for $890 million. North American gross billings rose 30% and worldwide gross billings for dolls rose 51% to $395 million. Worldwide gross billings for infant, toddler and preschool were up 15% to $229 million driven by Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends. Worldwide gross billings for toy vehicles rose 68% to $266 million led by Hot Wheels, Matchbox and CARS. Adjusted gross margin rose to 47.5% from 43.8%. The Company grew market share for the third straight quarter. Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz commented, “This was another exceptional quarter for Mattel, with outstanding consumer demand for our product. Our strength is foundational and broad-based. We believe we are in the strongest position we have been in many years to improve profitability and accelerate topline growth. This is an exciting time for Mattel. Our overall performance this quarter and comprehensive topline growth is adding momentum to our transformation strategy. We are now firmly in growth mode and establishing Mattel as an IP-driven, high-performing toy company.”

Raised Guidance Estimates

Mattel raised its guidance expectations with annual net sales growth to nearly double to 12% to 14%, up from %6 to 8% range. The Company expects mid-single-digit growth in 2022 and 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was raised to $875 million to $900 million, up from $800 million to $825 million.

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Kreiz set the tone, “Key highlights for the second quarter as compared to the same period in the prior year are net sales were up 40% as reported and 36% in constant currency. Adjusted gross margin improved by 370 basis points and reached 47.5%, the 12th consecutive quarter of growing gross margin and adjusted EBITDA was $131 million, more than four times the same period last year. Our tremendous momentum continued with strong double-digit growth in gross billings in each of our four regions, double-digit growth across the four reported categories and double-digit growth in our three power brands Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, as well as double-digit growth for American Girl. This is an exciting time for Mattel. Having successfully completed the heavy lifting of the transformation over the past three years, we are now in growth mode and establishing Mattel as an IP-driven, high performing toy company. Taking a broader look at this quarter as part of our recent performance and continuous significant improvement across key metrics, gross billings grew double digits for the fourth quarter in a row. Total company POS grew double digits for the fourth quarter in a row, and we have achieved positive POS growth for the last five quarters and global market share also grew for the fourth consecutive quarter according to NPD. Also, according to NPD, Mattel was the largest and fastest growing of the top five toy manufacturers in the US on a year-to-date basis.”

Intellectual Property (IPs) and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

CEO Kreiz noted, “Key highlights for the second quarter as compared to the same period in the prior year are net sales were up 40% as reported and 36% in constant currency. Adjusted gross margin improved by 370 basis points and reached 47.5%, the 12th consecutive quarter of growing gross margin and adjusted EBITDA was $131 million, more than four times the same period last year. Our tremendous momentum continued with strong double-digit growth in gross billings in each of our four regions, double-digit growth across the four reported categories and double-digit growth in our three power brands Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, as well as double-digit growth for American Girl. This is an exciting time for Mattel. Having successfully completed the heavy lifting of the transformation over the past three years, we are now in growth mode and establishing Mattel as an IP-driven, high performing toy company. Taking a broader look at this quarter as part of our recent performance and continuous significant improvement across key metrics, gross billings grew double digits for the fourth quarter in a row. Total company POS grew double digits for the fourth quarter in a row, and we have achieved positive POS growth for the last five quarters and global market share also grew for the fourth consecutive quarter according to NPD. Also, according to NPD, Mattel was the largest and fastest growing of the top five toy manufacturers in the US on a year-to-date basis.”

Mattel Stock is an Early Holiday Shopping Play

Opportunistic Entry Levels

Using the rifle charts on weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for MAT stock. The weekly rifle chart turned bearish after peaking near the $23.35 Fibonacci (fib) level. Shares have been selling off on the weekly market structure high (MSH) sell trigger under $22.00. The weekly breakdown has a falling 5-period moving average (MA) at $20.08 heading towards the weekly lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) near the $18.02 fib. The weekly stochastic has a mini inverse pup oscillation down falling under the 40-band. The daily rifle chart has an inverse pup breakdown with a falling 5-period MA resistance at $19.09 as it coils off the daily lower BBs at $18.18. The daily stochastic has fallen to the 20-band and stalled out for either a cross back up on the daily market structure low (MSL) buy trigger above $19.61 or a mini inverse pup. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullbacks levels at the $18.27 fib, $17.55 sticky 2.50s level, $17.07 fib, $16.42, and the $15.68 sticky 5’s level. 

 

Should you invest $1,000 in right now?

Before you consider , you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and wasn't on the list.

While currently has a "" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.