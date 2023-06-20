S&P 500   4,409.59
Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it's Useful
Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
Stock market today: US futures down slightly in first trading day after US-China talks
Why Mosaic's Price Targets May Be Understated
Blastoff! Is Virgin Galactic Stock Headed to the Moon?
Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Set to Be Demolished to Build New $1.5 Billion Baseball Stadium
3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors 
Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it's Useful
Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
Stock market today: US futures down slightly in first trading day after US-China talks
Why Mosaic's Price Targets May Be Understated
Blastoff! Is Virgin Galactic Stock Headed to the Moon?
Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Set to Be Demolished to Build New $1.5 Billion Baseball Stadium
3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors 
Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it's Useful
Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
Stock market today: US futures down slightly in first trading day after US-China talks
Why Mosaic's Price Targets May Be Understated
Blastoff! Is Virgin Galactic Stock Headed to the Moon?
Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Set to Be Demolished to Build New $1.5 Billion Baseball Stadium
3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors 
Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it's Useful
Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
Stock market today: US futures down slightly in first trading day after US-China talks
Why Mosaic's Price Targets May Be Understated
Blastoff! Is Virgin Galactic Stock Headed to the Moon?
Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Set to Be Demolished to Build New $1.5 Billion Baseball Stadium
3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors 

Medicals Stocks Waters, Agilent, Illumina Show Growth Potential

Tue., June 20, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Waters Corp., Agilent Technologies, and Illumina are medical sector stocks with promising earnings outlooks.
  • The healthcare sector experienced a decline in 2023 after a strong performance in previous years.
  • Waters Corp. has a P/E of 23 and is expected to have healthy earnings growth.
  • Agilent Technologies has a history of profitability and steady earnings growth.
  • Analysts remain confident in Illumina's growth potential despite ongoing challenges surrounding a divesture and a recent CEO resignation. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Agilent Technologies

medical stocks

Investors seeking growth often have no choice other than paying up for a stock with strong potential. However, there are some stocks that appear to be trading at low valuations relative to their growth potential. 

Waters Corp. NYSE: WAT, Agilent Technologies Inc. NYSE: A and Illumina Inc. NASDAQ: ILMN are S&P 500 stocks from the medical sector that have been trending lower, despite promising earnings outlooks. These companies develop technologies used by medical and pharmaceutical researchers, as well as in the detection of conditions. 

As a whole, the healthcare sector, as tracked by the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLV, has languished throughout 2023, following a strong performance in 2020 and 2021. That sets the stage for several companies within that sector to be trading at a value relative to their growth prospects. 

Growth at a reasonable price (GARP) is an investment strategy that seeks to find stocks with a balance between growth potential and valuation. It combines elements of both growth investing and value investing. GARP investors look for companies that have the potential for above-average earnings increases but at a reasonable price relative to their earnings or other fundamental measures. 


Identifying Undervalued Companies

This approach aims to identify companies that are undervalued by the market but have strong growth prospects. 

GARP focuses on factors such as earnings growth rates, price-to-earnings ratios, and other valuation metrics to assess the investment potential of a company. 

Other considerations include the company's competitive position, industry trends, and financial health. 

Here’s a look at three medical research and equipment stocks and the traits that make them GARP candidates. 

Waters: Analysts See Growth

Waters makes analytical instruments and software. It specializes in liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry technologies. These are analytical techniques used to separate, identify, and quantify chemical compounds in a sample.

Waters has a growth-y P/E of 23, even with a year-to-date decline of 21.42%. 

Analysts expect earnings to grow 5% this year and 11% next year. That’s very healthy for a long-established company that’s no longer growing at red-hot rates. 

The company has a relatively new CEO, Udit Batra, who took the helm in September 2020. A new CEO can frequently be a catalyst for further gains in a stock, as he or she brings in fresh ideas and renewed energy for growth. 

MarketBeat’s Waters analyst ratings show a price target of $335.27, an upside of 24.54%.  

Agilent Technologies: Stock May Have Bottomed

The Agilent Technologies chart shows that the stock may have bottomed out in recent weeks after dropping 18.91% so far this year. 

Agilent provides scientific instruments, software, services, and lab supplies for laboratory analysis and diagnostics.

The company has a long history of profitability, and MarketBeat’s Agilent Technologies dividend data show that it pays a yield of 0.74%. That’s not a spectacular yield, but it somewhat offsets price losses.

Earnings have grown steadily, with a three-year earnings growth rate is a healthy 23%. Analysts expect earnings to grow 8% this year and 9% next year. The return on equity is 29%, indicating an efficiently managed company. 

Agilent Technologies analyst ratings show a consensus view of “moderate buy” on the stock, with a price target of $151.35 and an upside of 24.95%. 

Illumina: Good Estimates Despite Challenges

Illumina has been in the news recently as its CEO resigned amid pressure from hedge fund manager Carl Icahn, an activist investor. The board is currently conducting a search for a new CEO. As noted above, when that new CEO is named, it could eventually result in a strong round of earnings and price gains for the stock.

Illumina is a biotechnology company specializing in genetic sequencing and technologies for genomic research and clinical applications.

Illumina's CEO resignation coincides with an ongoing dispute with activist investor Carl Icahn regarding Illumina’s acquisition of Grail.

The Federal Trade Commission issued an order requiring Illumina to divest Grail, which makes a multi-cancer early detection test. The FTC said the deal would stifle competition and innovation in the U.S. market for life-saving cancer tests.

Although that all sounds messy, analysts still have confidence that the stock has plenty of growth potential. MarketBeat’s Illumina analyst ratings show a consensus rating of “hold” with a price target of $253.70, an upside of 23.23%. 

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Agilent Technologies (A)
3.2605 of 5 stars		$121.13-0.1%0.74%26.68Moderate Buy$151.35
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV)N/A$132.210.0%1.51%15.12N/AN/A
Illumina (ILMN)
2.0203 of 5 stars		$205.87-1.9%N/A-7.22Hold$253.70
Waters (WAT)
2.0877 of 5 stars		$269.20+0.4%N/A23.39Hold$335.27
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

