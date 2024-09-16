Free Trial
→ BREAKING NEWS: AI Tech Now Used to Stop School Shooters (From Market JAR) (Ad)

Micron Technology: 4 Reasons to Buy the 44% Price Dip

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Don Miller
September 16, 2024
Micron Technology stock

Key Points

  • Micron Technology is a leading DRAM and NAND flash memory chip maker that’s seen its stock drop 44% from its highs just 3 months ago.
  • Micron Technology will continue to benefit from AI-driven data center growth and the insatiable demand for storage solutions.
  • Micron Technology’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chip capacity has been booked until 2025.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Micron Technology

Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc. NASDAQ: MU was the toast of the town when its stock was trading at $157.41 on June 18, 2024. The computer and technology sector leader was expected to be a huge benefactor of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom as it only made sense that its dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash chips were a core component of AI infrastructure relying on massive amounts of data storage.

However, sentiment has done a 180-degree reversal a mere 3 months later after a 44% drop in its shares. For the believers, here are 4 reasons to consider buying the dip on MU stock.

1) AI and Data Centers Will Continue to Grow, Driving Memory Chip Demand

Micron Technology Today

Micron Technology, Inc. stock logo
MUMU 90-day performance
Micron Technology
$88.35
-2.87 (-3.15%)
(As of 08:49 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$63.83
$157.54
Dividend Yield
0.52%
Price Target
$152.31
Add to Watchlist

AI adoption is driving data center growth, which in turn drives demand for memory and storage solutions. AI applications require 3 components: GPU, storage and networking. AI requires massive amounts of data, and that data needs to be accessible quickly and stored. Not all data is accessed or needed at once.

This is why both legacy hard disk drives (HDD) and NAND flash memory-powered solid-state drives (SSD) will be critical for the AI data cycle. To accommodate the demand for high-bandwidth memory solutions, Micron has ramped up production of its HMB3E chips to AI chip makers like NVIDIA Co. NASDAQ: NVDA, who are seeing the most demand from… you guessed it, data centers.

2) Micron Technology is the Only U.S. Pure-Play for Memory Chips     

On a global basis, Micron is the number 4 maker of flash and DRAM chips behind #3 SK Hynix, #2 Kioxia and #1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. OTCMKTS: SSNLF. SK acquired Intel Co.’s NASDAQ: INTC flash business in 2021. With all the talk of Chinese and foreign tariffs and the need to protect the U.S. semiconductor infrastructure, it pays to be the only U.S. memory chip maker.


While Micron competes with Western Digital Co. NASDAQ: WDC, they are planning to split its HDD and Flash business into 2 separate publicly traded companies. Furthermore, there is speculation about a potential merger with the flash business and Japanese flash memory maker Kioxia.

3) Micron Acquired 2 Factories in Taiwan to Bolster HBM Production Capacity  

Micron Technology MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.73 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
67.0% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Weak
Sustainability
-2.35
News Sentiment
0.46mentions of Micron Technology in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
1,349.18%
See Full Analysis

Micron Technology announced the acquisition of 2 factories from electronics maker AUO for $254 million. The deal will close by year's end. The acquisitions will not only help add more manufacturing capacity for the company but will also enhance Micron's production capacity for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips.

These chips are specially tailored for AI data centers as they enable faster data processing and transfer at low latency. They are ideal for AI applications like machine learning (ML), computer vision and natural language processing (NLP). Micron's HBM chips are so highly in demand that all of its HBM capacity has been booked until 2025.

4) MU Stock is Forming a Double Bottom at the Daily Anchored VWAP

A double bottom is formed when a stock bounces twice off the same support level. A head and shoulders is a bearish pattern comprised of 3 peaks (left shoulder, head, right shoulder) connected by a neckline that acts as a trigger. 

Micron Srtock chart

MU formed a daily head and shoulders pattern, setting up a potential breakdown under the neckline at $74.74. However, MU is forming a double bottom off the $85.01 Fibonacci (Fib) support level as it attempts to regain the daily anchored VWAP support at $87.87. A breakout through the $90.15 Fib could trigger the reversal bounce.

This is further evidenced by the divergence bottom formed on the daily relative strength index (RSI) as it attempts to bounce at a higher band, reaching the 42 band. Fib pullback support levels are at $90.15, $85.01, $79.15 and $65.27.

Micron Technology’s average consensus price target is $152.31, and its highest analyst price target sits at $225.00.  

Actionable Options Strategies: Bullish investors can buy dips on shallow pullbacks using cash-secured puts at the fib pullback support levels. Bullish options investors can limit maximum downside and profit from potential stock price gains with less capital than owning the stock by implementing a bullish call debit spread.

→ War on Elon Escalates… (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover
20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by clicking the link below.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Micron Technology (MU)
4.7236 of 5 stars
4.72 / 5 stars		$91.22+4.6%0.50%-64.24Moderate Buy$152.31
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9365 of 5 stars
4.94 / 5 stars		$119.100.0%0.03%69.65Moderate Buy$142.10
Western Digital (WDC)
4.6543 of 5 stars
4.65 / 5 stars		$65.02+2.8%3.08%-13.08Moderate Buy$83.05
Seagate Technology (STX)
4.3258 of 5 stars
4.33 / 5 stars		$102.13+1.5%2.74%-79.17Hold$115.94
Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
0 of 5 stars
0.00 / 5 stars		$40.60flatN/A15.15HoldN/A
Intel (INTC)
4.953 of 5 stars
4.95 / 5 stars		$19.66+1.5%2.54%20.48Reduce$32.04
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
44-year Wall Street Vet: “Permanent devastation is coming to America”
After 44 years on Wall Street, I've seen it all... Black Monday, the Great Recession, the Covid crash. B...
InvestorPlace | Sponsored
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
Today, we invite you to view our list of the seven best stocks to own for the next thirty days. Why is it w...
MarketBeat
BREAKING NEWS: AI Tech Now Used to Stop School Shooters
Two seconds. That's all it takes for Knightscope's Automated Gunshot Detection to notify authorities and map a...
Market JAR | Sponsored
7 Technology Stocks That Analysts Love The Most
There are more than 1,100 technology companies traded on public markets in the United States. Many of these co...
MarketBeat
More Than 30 Federal Agencies Buy From This Cybersecurity Tech
In January of 2022 Ukraine was hit by an especially nasty piece of malware, named WhisperGate. By then Ukra...
Capital Trends | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Can Help You Cash In on the GLP-1 Revolution
You know that an idea has become mainstream when you hear people discuss it in casual conversation. That's som...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

September Sell-Off: Market Panic or Opportunity?

September Sell-Off: Market Panic or Opportunity?

September kicked off with a significant market selloff, with most stocks dropping between 2% to 10% in just a day. In this video, MarketBeat analyst Thomas Hughes breaks down what's behind the dip and

Related Videos

Nvidia’s Stellar Earnings: Can It Keep Up the Pace?
Tech Expert Weighs In: Why NVIDIA’s Stock Dropped After Earnings
Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, Be Prepared for Volatility

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines