Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited

S&P 500   4,071.63
DOW   33,530.83
QQQ   309.99
United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
This Critical Metal May Soon Power Our Future! (Ad)
6 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
This Critical Metal May Soon Power Our Future! (Ad)
US consumer confidence falls for 3rd time in 4 months
12 Best Agriculture Stocks to Buy Now
Bear market expert makes new prediction (Ad)
Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
Stock market today: US futures subdued as earnings arrive
S&P 500   4,071.63
DOW   33,530.83
QQQ   309.99
United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
This Critical Metal May Soon Power Our Future! (Ad)
6 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
This Critical Metal May Soon Power Our Future! (Ad)
US consumer confidence falls for 3rd time in 4 months
12 Best Agriculture Stocks to Buy Now
Bear market expert makes new prediction (Ad)
Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
Stock market today: US futures subdued as earnings arrive
S&P 500   4,071.63
DOW   33,530.83
QQQ   309.99
United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
This Critical Metal May Soon Power Our Future! (Ad)
6 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
This Critical Metal May Soon Power Our Future! (Ad)
US consumer confidence falls for 3rd time in 4 months
12 Best Agriculture Stocks to Buy Now
Bear market expert makes new prediction (Ad)
Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
Stock market today: US futures subdued as earnings arrive
S&P 500   4,071.63
DOW   33,530.83
QQQ   309.99
United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
This Critical Metal May Soon Power Our Future! (Ad)
6 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
This Critical Metal May Soon Power Our Future! (Ad)
US consumer confidence falls for 3rd time in 4 months
12 Best Agriculture Stocks to Buy Now
Bear market expert makes new prediction (Ad)
Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
Stock market today: US futures subdued as earnings arrive

Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited

Wed., April 26, 2023 | Sam Quirke

Key Points

Microsoft stock price

A 7% jump in last night's after-hours session should tell you everything you need to know about Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Q2 earnings. We'll have to wait and see how shares trade in Wednesday's session before it's definitive, but for now, at least, it looks like the numbers could well be fueling a new rally. 

Having been taking a hiatus over the past fortnight, it's just what their shares need. True, they were still up 30% from November's low coming into last night's release, but some fresh reasons were required to get them back on the road to $300. Straight off the bat, investors got two of them. 

Digging Into The Numbers

The company's non-GAAP EPS was well ahead of the consensus, as was their topline revenue. The latter figure was able to boast year-on-year growth of 7%, which will do the bulls no harm at all. Looking at the individual business units, revenue from Productivity and Business Processes was $17.5 billion and up 11%, while revenue from Intelligent Cloud came in at $22.1 billion and showed growth of 16%. In line with the recent and widespread trend of slowing PC sales, Microsoft's More Personal Computing revenue decreased by 9% though this was largely expected. 

On the whole, the numbers showed that Microsoft has continued to deliver impressive financial performance, driven by the growth of its cloud and AI business. The results were primarily driven by strong demand for its cloud services, which include its Azure cloud platform and Office 365 productivity suite. 


In addition to solid cloud revenue growth, Microsoft's AI business is also playing a prominent role in the company's success. In last night's earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that the company is well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunity presented by AI and that Microsoft is investing heavily in AI research and development. Our readers will already be familiar with the rapid growth of ChatGPT, whose developer OpenAI has had both investment and help from Microsoft. 

On the back of the company's strong earnings results, Microsoft's shares jumped nearly 8% in the after-hours session. A move like this is indicative of investors expressing confidence in the company's ability to continue delivering strong financial performance in the future, and it bodes well for their share price in the near to medium term. 

30% Upside Still To Be Had

The team over at Jefferies is eyeing a price target of $350, which points to an upside of about 30% from Tuesday's closing price. This came as part of their Buy reiteration on Wednesday morning, which echoed the Moderate Buy rating already in place from MarketBeat's MarketRank Forecast. Were shares to open at the level where they closed out last night's after-hours session, that is $299, they'd already be well above April's eight-month high. In fact, they'd be on track to hit $300 for the first time since April of last year, a return to form that will benefit a lot of the broader tech market. 

As one of the industry giants, Microsoft is viewed as a bit of a bellwether for the industry as a whole, and its results would have been closely watched for signs of slowing growth. However, the resounding beat and strong performance across the most critical business units could well justify a fresh move north in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. 

Let's see if shares can break above $300 this week, if not today because once they do, there's a little in their way between there and $350. It would be a stunning recovery after a long winter for tech and one that would benefit almost all investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Microsoft (MSFT)
2.9987 of 5 stars		$275.42-2.3%0.99%30.60Moderate Buy$299.44
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Sam Quirke

About Sam Quirke

Contributing Author: Technical Analysis

After graduating with a degree in finance, Sam worked for a trading technology company as an analyst before joining a prop firm. Here he traded energy, commodity and index futures while utilizing a combination of technical and fundamental analysis. Today he manages his own stock and option portfolio which is made up of longer term positions and shorter term momentum plays. He lives in Chicago.
Contact Sam Quirke via email at s.quirke.us@gmail.com.
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?

Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?

The current state of artificial intelligence, whether AI is just another bubble, and how investors can get started in AI.

Related Videos

Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -