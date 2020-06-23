New Highs Are In Sight For IHS Markit LTD (NYSE:INFO)

What? Who?
If you are thinking to yourself, this company sounds familiar but I just can’t place it let me say this… Markit Flash PMI. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is a global data and analytic firm providing economic and investment research on just about anything economic or investment-related. Coincidentally, IHS Markit is also a private corporation and publicly traded. Today IHS Markit released its Q2 results and shares are up 2.0% because of it.
Frankly, the report itself isn’t that great. The company reports revenue fell -9.6%, about 200 basis points more than consensus, and lowered its full-year guidance. On the earnings end, EPS came in a tad bit better than expected but still shows a decline from the previous year. As for guidance, guidance isn’t exactly what you want to see, down from the previously stated range, so why is the stock moving higher?
Shares of IHS Markit are moving higher because the downgrade to guidance was expected. The company lowered its outlook for both revenue and EPS to exactly the range the analysts had been expecting. More importantly, the outlook includes positive EPS growth this year, positive EPS and revenue growth next year, and a two-year net growth rate in the range of 20% for EPS and 4% for revenue. Not too bad considering we’re in the midst of a global economic recession.
Lance Uggla, chairman and chief executive officer at IHS Markit - “Q2 was a challenging quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but I am very pleased with how the organization responded and how we are positioned to deliver strong results in 2020 and beyond,”
Jonathan Gear, chief financial officer at IHS Markit.“We are pleased with the speed and level of cost actions taken in the quarter which will help us to protect profit and deliver earnings growth in 2020 with accelerating growth in 2021,”
The Analysts Are Bullish
The analysts are bullish on this stock and, importantly, have been getting more bullish over the past two months. With the economic rebound underway globally the need for data by governments, businesses, and investors is more important that ever. The average rating is a firm buy, more than half the community is bullish/very bullish, but there are still a few analysts on the sidelines waiting to throw in their support.
The most recent nod comes from Morgan Stanley. Analysts there cited the company’s attractive valuation when they upgraded from neutral to overweight and raise the price target to $70. Notably, the consensus target is closer to $70 so it is possible Markit’s growth outlook is already priced in. The caveat is in the analysts; if the trend of increasingly bullish sentiment continues we can expect to see the price target move higher.
Regarding valuation, it really depends on how you look at it. The stock is trading at 26X its forward earnings which makes it pricey compared to the broad market. When compared to peers within the Industrial Sector it looks fairly valued; when compared with other data/business service companies like Factset Data Systems (NYSE:FDS) at 31X and Market Access Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) at 74X forward earnings it is cheap indeed. The salient point is this company will be profitable this year, it will grow earnings this year, and the longer-term growth story is still intact.
And There’s A Dividend
Ironically, IHS Markit decided to initiate a dividend payment late in 2019. The good news is that, unlike so many companies in the market today, the dividend is still safe. At $0.68 annually the yield is pretty low, sub-1%, but the payment is well-covered. The payout ratio for this year is a low 24% and falls to sub-20% based on next year’s consensus figures. The earnings report doesn’t give any indication the payment is in danger, the company has positive free-cash-flow and plenty of cash.
Looking forward, based on the company’s plan to deliver 50-75% of capital capacity to shareholders, there is a good chance we’ll see a distribution increase and/or increase to the buy-back limits. In either case share prices are more likely to move higher than not.
The Technical Outlook: Trying To Break Free
Today’s news has shares of this stock moving higher but, so far, resistance is keeping price action in check. Resistance is at the post-pandemic high and may result in further consolidation at this level. The indicators are set up to fire bullish signals, stochastic already has, so there is an upward bias in the action. If resistance is broken, investors can look forward to a retest of the all-time high, if not new highs. If not, there may be another chance to buy this stock at the $68 to $70 price point.
Companies Mentioned in This Article
Restaurant Stocks That Still Look Tasty As the Economy Reopens
As part of our national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, many Americans considered it their patriotic, if not moral, duty to support the restaurant industry. And while many consumers were intensely focused on their small, local restaurants, the national chains were still open for business during this time.
And the reality is that the national chains are going to be the most adaptable to whatever pace of economic recovery we see. Hopes for a “V” shaped recovery have pretty much gone out the window. The new model suggests a stair-step recovery may be the best-case scenario.
The worst case scenario for the restaurant industry will be one where different regions of the country are subject to rolling lockdowns. In a business with notoriously low margins, an open/close, open/close recovery would be disastrous.
It’s one reason why I’m not sure I would be diving into restaurant stocks right now. But the same was being said of airline stocks and cruise line stocks. And sure enough, discount investors have been trying to invest in these stocks.
But as all 50 states have now re-opened in some fashion, it’s not unlikely that restaurant stocks are drawing attention from investors. We’ve put together this presentation that highlights seven restaurant stocks that you should consider looking at if you want to dive into this sector.
View the "Restaurant Stocks That Still Look Tasty As the Economy Reopens".